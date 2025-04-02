Alpha Vault BTC

  • Experts
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    5 (1)
    I’m Shipra Gupta, a trader and quantitative strategy developer with a strong background in mathematics, economics, and algorithmic trading systems. Over the years, I’ve worked extensively across forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto markets, focusing on building data-driven trading
    20 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5

AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe.

Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities.

Rather than chasing every market movement, AlphaVault continuously evaluates market conditions before committing capital, prioritizing disciplined execution, controlled risk exposure, and long-term trading consistency.

Why AlphaVault?

Bitcoin is one of the most volatile financial markets, where rapid price expansion is often followed by equally aggressive reversals.

AlphaVault is designed around a simple philosophy:

Protect capital first. Pursue opportunity second.

Before every trade, the Expert Advisor evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to determine whether the potential reward justifies the associated risk. Only when predefined confirmation criteria are satisfied will a position be executed.

This selective approach helps reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining systematic participation during higher-quality market conditions.

Intelligent Capital Intelligence Engine

Every trading decision is based on a multi-factor analytical framework that continuously evaluates:

  • Breakout opportunities

  • Momentum confirmation

  • Trend validation

  • Volatility qualification

  • Market structure analysis

  • Session-aware execution

  • Dynamic risk assessment

Instead of relying on a single indicator, AlphaVault combines multiple confirmation layers to improve execution quality and maintain disciplined trading decisions.

Adaptive Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into every stage of the trading process.

Every position includes:

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Adaptive stop-loss calculation

  • Dynamic Risk-to-Reward management

  • Intelligent trailing stop

  • Automatic break-even management

  • Maximum spread protection

  • Percentage-based account risk management

Trade management continuously adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining predefined risk parameters.

Built for Bitcoin

AlphaVault has been developed specifically for the volatility characteristics of BTCUSD.

Recommended environment:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Strategy Timeframe: M30

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • ECN or Raw Spread broker recommended

  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

The Expert Advisor internally evaluates M30 market conditions regardless of the chart timeframe on which it is attached, ensuring consistent signal generation across installations.

Optimization

AlphaVault provides configurable strategy parameters while maintaining carefully validated default settings.

Available settings include:

  • Breakout sensitivity

  • Momentum confirmation

  • Volatility filters

  • Stop-loss calculation

  • Risk-to-Reward ratio

  • Trailing stop

  • Risk percentage

  • Spread protection

Walk-Forward Analysis is recommended after optimization to validate strategy robustness under changing market conditions.

Development Philosophy

AlphaVault BTC was developed through extensive historical research covering thousands of Bitcoin market scenarios.

The objective was never to maximize trading activity, but to build a disciplined execution framework capable of protecting capital while participating in statistically favorable market conditions.

This philosophy emphasizes controlled exposure, systematic execution, and long-term portfolio stability over aggressive short-term trading.

Main Features

  • Fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor

  • Designed exclusively for BTCUSD

  • AI-inspired market intelligence

  • Multi-factor trade confirmation

  • Breakout and momentum analysis

  • Adaptive volatility filtering

  • Intelligent capital management

  • Dynamic risk management

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Intelligent trailing stop

  • Break-even management

  • Spread protection

  • Optimized for M30 trading

  • MetaTrader 5 compatible

Disclaimer

AlphaVault BTC uses a deterministic trading algorithm inspired by AI decision frameworks and multi-factor market analysis. References to AI describe the strategy's analytical design and should not be interpreted as self-learning or machine-learning functionality.

Historical performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Forward testing on a demo account is recommended before deploying the Expert Advisor on a live trading account.


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Experts
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Experts
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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