Gold StronGer

  • Experts
  • Fabio Fidelis Costa
    Fabio Fidelis Costa

    Fabio Fidelis Costa

    Amante do mercado financeiro e suas oportunidades que em ao longo dos anos fui buscar crescer em conhecimento em automações para ficar 100% isento do fator emocional nos trades.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5

MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/121304


Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios.


Key Features:

Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, avoiding risky approaches like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging. It is based on indicators such as ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify momentum increases or decreases and candle analysis strategies (such as Heiken Ashi) to ensure precise entry and exit points.

Robust Risk Management: With well-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, the robot protects your capital in every trade. In addition, it has extra capital protections, such as maximum loss and capital allocation limits, avoiding large exposures and preserving your account during periods of high volatility.

Complete Order Control: The robot precisely manages market conditions, such as trading hours, avoiding weekend trades, and limiting trades per day, automatically adjusting parameters in real-time according to market changes.

Accepted by Major Proprietary Trading Firms: Fully compatible with leading prop trading platforms, for both evaluation and management phases, making this robot an excellent choice for traders looking to operate in professional environments and achieve maximum leverage without compromising security.

Customization and Flexibility: The robot offers various customization options, including order expiration time control and market distance adjustments. It has been designed to adapt to different investor profiles, offering an automated and efficient approach for all types of traders.

Indicators Used: Based on widely recognized technical indicators such as ADX (to measure trend strength), moving averages to filter false signals, and candle analysis with Heiken Ashi to capture precise movements. The strategies are designed to identify optimal entry and exit points, maximizing gains in both bullish and bearish markets.

Additional Benefits:

No exposure to excessive risk with "recovery" strategies like Martingale.
Automatic capital protection with configurable capital security parameters.
Automatic order management, with intelligent trailing stop and position closing at the end of the day or scheduled times, depending on your settings.
Ideal for Professional and Beginner Traders: Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting in the market, this robot adapts perfectly to your trading style, offering an automated solution that operates with safety and high efficiency.

Ready for Action: Activate your robot today and let technology work for you, while you focus on what really matters: your financial goals!
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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5 (1)
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The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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