HAP Elhamed

H_ap_sp EA is based on detection of spike trading algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed H_ap_sp EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using H_ap_sp EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account.

Using H_ap_sp EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will enter only one input: xlot.

Requirements:

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD.

Time frame: M5;

No configuration is Required , just Add a System for EURUSD M5

The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS.

you can run this program by any deposit.

Results

Expert Advisor test results: H_ap_sp EA with an initial deposit of $10,000 earned more than $30,000 (300% in 2 years) on EURUSD M5 in the period from January 01, 2021 to March 31, 2023. The test shows Drawdown=29%, but 5% is correct and this happens because of the strategy of the algorithm in closing positions, which first close positions in profit, then close positions in loss.

You can get similar results by downloading the Demo version and testing it. You can only test and download a Demo version using a computer (PC), not a mobile phone.

Good luck.

H_ap



