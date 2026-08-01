ImpulseReversal GOLD EA

This is an Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD designed to run on the M1 timeframe.
Gold tends to experience a slight price retracement following sudden price movements. This EA capitalizes on that behavior by targeting the pullback after such sharp moves.
Please start by running a backtest.

It does not employ dangerous strategies—such as Martingale or Grid trading—that carry a risk of account ruin.


If you purchase the EA, please send me a screenshot of your purchase along with a message, and I will provide you with the optimal SET file.


Recommended Account Type

Low-spread accounts, such as zero-spread accounts.



Recommended initial deposit:
$50

M1


Input Parameters


The default values are designed for the current ImpulseReversal GOLD EA setup. All trading-session times use the broker's MT5 server time. Point values depend on the symbol specification provided by the broker.


## General Settings


- MagicNumber: Unique identifier used by the EA to recognize and manage its own orders, positions, and trading history. Use a different number when running another instance or another EA on the same account.

- FixedLot: Fixed volume used for every new trade. The EA does not calculate the lot size from account balance or risk percentage.

- MaxDeviationPoints: Maximum permitted price deviation, in points, when the EA sends a market execution request such as a position close.


## Trading Hours (MT5 Server Time)


- Use24HourTrading: When enabled, the intraday start and end times are ignored. The weekday filters and Friday protection settings still apply.

- TradingStartHour: Hour when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- TradingStartMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 59.

- TradingEndHour: Hour when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- TradingEndMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 59.

- TradeMonday: Allows new trading setups on Monday when enabled.

- TradeTuesday: Allows new trading setups on Tuesday when enabled.

- TradeWednesday: Allows new trading setups on Wednesday when enabled.

- TradeThursday: Allows new trading setups on Thursday when enabled.

- TradeFriday: Allows new trading setups on Friday when enabled.

- CancelPendingOutsideHours: Cancels the EA's unfilled pending orders when the permitted trading session ends.


## Weekend Protection


- UseFridayCloseGuard: Stops new entries, cancels pending orders, and closes the EA's open positions after the configured Friday cutoff time.

- FridayCutoffHour: Friday protection start hour in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 23.

- FridayCutoffMinute: Friday protection start minute in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 59.


## Impulse Detection


- ATRPeriod: Number of M1 bars used to calculate the Average True Range for impulse detection and internal stop-loss calculations.

- MinimumImpulsePoints: Minimum M1 price movement, in points, required before a move can be considered an impulse.

- MaximumImpulsePoints: Maximum accepted impulse size, in points. Moves above this limit are ignored. Set to 0 to disable this limit.

- ImpulseATRMultiplier: Minimum impulse size expressed as a multiple of the current M1 ATR. The effective threshold also respects MinimumImpulsePoints.

- AbsoluteMaximumImpulseATR: Extreme-movement cutoff expressed as an ATR multiple. An impulse above this level is treated as abnormal and the setup is rejected.

- MinimumSignalElapsedSeconds: Minimum number of seconds from the start of the current M1 bar before the EA can evaluate an impulse signal.

- MaximumImpulseFormationSeconds: Maximum number of seconds allowed for the qualifying impulse to form within the current M1 bar.

- MinimumDirectionalEfficiency: Minimum ratio of net directional movement to total price movement. Higher values require a cleaner, more one-directional impulse. Valid range is greater than 0 and no more than 1.

- UseProjectedTickVolume: Uses the current bar's elapsed time to project its final tick volume before comparing it with historical M1 volume.

- TickVolumeAverageBars: Number of completed M1 bars used to calculate the average tick-volume baseline.

- MinimumVolumeRatio: Minimum projected current-bar volume divided by average historical volume. Higher values require stronger relative market activity.

- StabilizationSeconds: Number of seconds the latest impulse high or low must remain unchanged before the EA can place a reversal order.


## Reversal Entry


- EntryRatio: Retracement distance calculated as a fraction of the detected impulse size.

- MinimumEntryPoints: Minimum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.

- MaximumEntryPoints: Maximum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.

- FollowNewExtreme: When enabled, the pending order follows a newly formed impulse high or low while the setup remains valid.

- MinimumModifyPoints: Minimum entry-price change, in points, required before an existing pending order is modified.

- PendingExpirySeconds: Maximum lifetime of a pending order, in seconds, before it is canceled.

- CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar: Cancels an unfilled pending order when a new M1 bar begins.

- KeepPendingOnSameDirectionBar: Keeps the pending order across a new M1 bar when the previous completed bar continued in the original impulse direction. This setting applies when CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar is enabled.

- OneSetupPerBar: Limits the EA to one reversal setup for each M1 bar.


## Take Profit


- TPRatioTrendAligned: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade agrees with the higher-timeframe direction.

- TPRatioCounterTrend: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade is against the higher-timeframe direction.

- MinimumTPPoints: Minimum take-profit distance, in points.

- MaximumTPPoints: Maximum take-profit distance, in points.


## Internal Stop Loss


- SLBufferATR: Additional stop-loss buffer beyond the impulse high or low, calculated as a multiple of M1 ATR.

- MinimumSLBufferPoints: Minimum stop-loss buffer, in points, beyond the impulse extreme.

- MaximumSLPoints: Maximum allowed distance, in points, between entry and stop loss. The EA skips the setup instead of reducing a wider calculated stop.

- MinimumRewardRisk: Minimum required take-profit distance divided by stop-loss distance. Setups below this ratio are rejected.


## Higher-Timeframe Filter


- UpperTimeframe: Higher timeframe used for EMA, ADX, and directional analysis.

- UpperEMAPeriod: EMA calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.

- RequireUpperEMASlope: Requires the higher-timeframe EMA slope to confirm the detected trend direction.

- UpperADXPeriod: ADX and Directional Index calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.

- RequireDirectionalIndex: Uses the relationship between +DI and -DI to confirm the higher-timeframe direction.


## Position Management


- UseBreakEven: Enables automatic stop-loss movement toward break-even after price reaches the configured progress level.

- BreakEvenTriggerRatio: Progress toward the take-profit target required before break-even activates. For example, 0.72 means 72 percent of the TP distance.

- BreakEvenLockPoints: Number of points placed beyond the entry price when the stop is moved to break-even, allowing a small amount of profit to be locked if execution conditions permit.

- MaximumHoldingSeconds: Maximum time, in seconds, that a position may remain open. Set to 0 to disable the time-based exit.

- MinimumSecondsBetweenTrades: Minimum waiting period, in seconds, after a trade closes before another entry is allowed.

- LossCooldownSeconds: Additional waiting period, in seconds, after a losing trade.


## Daily Risk Limits


- MaximumTradesPerDay: Maximum number of new trades allowed during one MT5 server day. Set to 0 for no daily trade-count limit.

- DailyLossLimit: Maximum permitted realized daily loss in the account deposit currency. New entries stop after the limit is reached. Set to 0 to disable this limit.


## Execution Conditions


- MaximumSpreadPoints: Maximum permitted current spread, in points, for a new setup. Set to 0 to disable the spread limit.

- StopLevelSafetyPoints: Extra distance, in points, added beyond the broker's minimum stop-level requirement when validating entry, stop-loss, and take-profit prices.


## Logging


- PrintDebugLog: Writes detailed operational messages to the MT5 Experts log when enabled.


## Information Panel


- UseInfoPanel: Displays the EA information and performance panel on the chart.

- PanelCorner: Selects the chart corner used to anchor the information panel.

- PanelFontSize: Font size used for all panel text.

- PanelPointsPerPip: Number of symbol points treated as one pip in panel statistics. This affects only the displayed pip calculation and does not change trading logic. For a Gold symbol with a 0.01 point size, a value of 10 represents 0.10 in price.

- PanelUpdateSeconds: Minimum interval, in seconds, between panel display updates.

- PanelTotalRefreshSeconds: Interval, in seconds, between recalculations of all-time statistics from account history.


## Important Notes


- The EA uses a fixed lot size. Confirm that FixedLot is appropriate for the account size and broker contract specification.

- The EA is designed around M1 impulse and reversal behavior. Attach it to the intended Gold chart and confirm the broker's symbol name, digits, point size, spread, and trading hours.

- Time settings always follow MT5 server time, not the computer's local time.

- A point is the symbol's minimum quoted price increment. Its monetary value varies by broker, symbol, contract size, and trade volume.

- Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

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Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Experts
SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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