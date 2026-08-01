ImpulseReversal GOLD EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.23
- Activations: 5
Recommended Account Type
Low-spread accounts, such as zero-spread accounts.
M1
Input Parameters
The default values are designed for the current ImpulseReversal GOLD EA setup. All trading-session times use the broker's MT5 server time. Point values depend on the symbol specification provided by the broker.
## General Settings
- MagicNumber: Unique identifier used by the EA to recognize and manage its own orders, positions, and trading history. Use a different number when running another instance or another EA on the same account.
- FixedLot: Fixed volume used for every new trade. The EA does not calculate the lot size from account balance or risk percentage.
- MaxDeviationPoints: Maximum permitted price deviation, in points, when the EA sends a market execution request such as a position close.
## Trading Hours (MT5 Server Time)
- Use24HourTrading: When enabled, the intraday start and end times are ignored. The weekday filters and Friday protection settings still apply.
- TradingStartHour: Hour when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 23.
- TradingStartMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session begins. Valid values are 0 to 59.
- TradingEndHour: Hour when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 23.
- TradingEndMinute: Minute when the permitted trading session ends. Valid values are 0 to 59.
- TradeMonday: Allows new trading setups on Monday when enabled.
- TradeTuesday: Allows new trading setups on Tuesday when enabled.
- TradeWednesday: Allows new trading setups on Wednesday when enabled.
- TradeThursday: Allows new trading setups on Thursday when enabled.
- TradeFriday: Allows new trading setups on Friday when enabled.
- CancelPendingOutsideHours: Cancels the EA's unfilled pending orders when the permitted trading session ends.
## Weekend Protection
- UseFridayCloseGuard: Stops new entries, cancels pending orders, and closes the EA's open positions after the configured Friday cutoff time.
- FridayCutoffHour: Friday protection start hour in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 23.
- FridayCutoffMinute: Friday protection start minute in MT5 server time. Valid values are 0 to 59.
## Impulse Detection
- ATRPeriod: Number of M1 bars used to calculate the Average True Range for impulse detection and internal stop-loss calculations.
- MinimumImpulsePoints: Minimum M1 price movement, in points, required before a move can be considered an impulse.
- MaximumImpulsePoints: Maximum accepted impulse size, in points. Moves above this limit are ignored. Set to 0 to disable this limit.
- ImpulseATRMultiplier: Minimum impulse size expressed as a multiple of the current M1 ATR. The effective threshold also respects MinimumImpulsePoints.
- AbsoluteMaximumImpulseATR: Extreme-movement cutoff expressed as an ATR multiple. An impulse above this level is treated as abnormal and the setup is rejected.
- MinimumSignalElapsedSeconds: Minimum number of seconds from the start of the current M1 bar before the EA can evaluate an impulse signal.
- MaximumImpulseFormationSeconds: Maximum number of seconds allowed for the qualifying impulse to form within the current M1 bar.
- MinimumDirectionalEfficiency: Minimum ratio of net directional movement to total price movement. Higher values require a cleaner, more one-directional impulse. Valid range is greater than 0 and no more than 1.
- UseProjectedTickVolume: Uses the current bar's elapsed time to project its final tick volume before comparing it with historical M1 volume.
- TickVolumeAverageBars: Number of completed M1 bars used to calculate the average tick-volume baseline.
- MinimumVolumeRatio: Minimum projected current-bar volume divided by average historical volume. Higher values require stronger relative market activity.
- StabilizationSeconds: Number of seconds the latest impulse high or low must remain unchanged before the EA can place a reversal order.
## Reversal Entry
- EntryRatio: Retracement distance calculated as a fraction of the detected impulse size.
- MinimumEntryPoints: Minimum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.
- MaximumEntryPoints: Maximum permitted distance, in points, between the impulse extreme and the pending reversal entry.
- FollowNewExtreme: When enabled, the pending order follows a newly formed impulse high or low while the setup remains valid.
- MinimumModifyPoints: Minimum entry-price change, in points, required before an existing pending order is modified.
- PendingExpirySeconds: Maximum lifetime of a pending order, in seconds, before it is canceled.
- CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar: Cancels an unfilled pending order when a new M1 bar begins.
- KeepPendingOnSameDirectionBar: Keeps the pending order across a new M1 bar when the previous completed bar continued in the original impulse direction. This setting applies when CancelPendingAtNewM1Bar is enabled.
- OneSetupPerBar: Limits the EA to one reversal setup for each M1 bar.
## Take Profit
- TPRatioTrendAligned: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade agrees with the higher-timeframe direction.
- TPRatioCounterTrend: Take-profit distance calculated as a fraction of the impulse size when the reversal trade is against the higher-timeframe direction.
- MinimumTPPoints: Minimum take-profit distance, in points.
- MaximumTPPoints: Maximum take-profit distance, in points.
## Internal Stop Loss
- SLBufferATR: Additional stop-loss buffer beyond the impulse high or low, calculated as a multiple of M1 ATR.
- MinimumSLBufferPoints: Minimum stop-loss buffer, in points, beyond the impulse extreme.
- MaximumSLPoints: Maximum allowed distance, in points, between entry and stop loss. The EA skips the setup instead of reducing a wider calculated stop.
- MinimumRewardRisk: Minimum required take-profit distance divided by stop-loss distance. Setups below this ratio are rejected.
## Higher-Timeframe Filter
- UpperTimeframe: Higher timeframe used for EMA, ADX, and directional analysis.
- UpperEMAPeriod: EMA calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.
- RequireUpperEMASlope: Requires the higher-timeframe EMA slope to confirm the detected trend direction.
- UpperADXPeriod: ADX and Directional Index calculation period on the selected higher timeframe.
- RequireDirectionalIndex: Uses the relationship between +DI and -DI to confirm the higher-timeframe direction.
## Position Management
- UseBreakEven: Enables automatic stop-loss movement toward break-even after price reaches the configured progress level.
- BreakEvenTriggerRatio: Progress toward the take-profit target required before break-even activates. For example, 0.72 means 72 percent of the TP distance.
- BreakEvenLockPoints: Number of points placed beyond the entry price when the stop is moved to break-even, allowing a small amount of profit to be locked if execution conditions permit.
- MaximumHoldingSeconds: Maximum time, in seconds, that a position may remain open. Set to 0 to disable the time-based exit.
- MinimumSecondsBetweenTrades: Minimum waiting period, in seconds, after a trade closes before another entry is allowed.
- LossCooldownSeconds: Additional waiting period, in seconds, after a losing trade.
## Daily Risk Limits
- MaximumTradesPerDay: Maximum number of new trades allowed during one MT5 server day. Set to 0 for no daily trade-count limit.
- DailyLossLimit: Maximum permitted realized daily loss in the account deposit currency. New entries stop after the limit is reached. Set to 0 to disable this limit.
## Execution Conditions
- MaximumSpreadPoints: Maximum permitted current spread, in points, for a new setup. Set to 0 to disable the spread limit.
- StopLevelSafetyPoints: Extra distance, in points, added beyond the broker's minimum stop-level requirement when validating entry, stop-loss, and take-profit prices.
## Logging
- PrintDebugLog: Writes detailed operational messages to the MT5 Experts log when enabled.
## Information Panel
- UseInfoPanel: Displays the EA information and performance panel on the chart.
- PanelCorner: Selects the chart corner used to anchor the information panel.
- PanelFontSize: Font size used for all panel text.
- PanelPointsPerPip: Number of symbol points treated as one pip in panel statistics. This affects only the displayed pip calculation and does not change trading logic. For a Gold symbol with a 0.01 point size, a value of 10 represents 0.10 in price.
- PanelUpdateSeconds: Minimum interval, in seconds, between panel display updates.
- PanelTotalRefreshSeconds: Interval, in seconds, between recalculations of all-time statistics from account history.
## Important Notes
- The EA uses a fixed lot size. Confirm that FixedLot is appropriate for the account size and broker contract specification.
- The EA is designed around M1 impulse and reversal behavior. Attach it to the intended Gold chart and confirm the broker's symbol name, digits, point size, spread, and trading hours.
- Time settings always follow MT5 server time, not the computer's local time.
- A point is the symbol's minimum quoted price increment. Its monetary value varies by broker, symbol, contract size, and trade volume.
- Historical results do not guarantee future performance.