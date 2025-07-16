TW Trend Hunter:

Ultra Scalper EA for XAUUSD You Can Trust





TW Trend Hunter is not just another trading bot — it's a smart, battle-tested system designed to thrive in fast-moving markets by leveraging clean trend signals and disciplined money management.





Looking for the best MT4 robot for scalping that delivers consistent performance and smart trade management?





Meet the Ultra Scalper EA – a highly optimized scalping EA for gold that balances aggressive trading with precise risk control. Built for traders who demand accuracy and adaptability, this EA integrates a proven strategy based on market trends, not random entries. It keeps drawdown under strict control and manages positions with intelligent exit logic, ensuring smooth performance even in volatile gold markets. With a near plug-and-play setup, free updates, and dedicated support, this EA empowers traders with performance-backed tools while offering peace of mind through transparent trade logic and capital protection features.





Key Features of TW Trend Hunter – Built for Serious Traders:





1. One Clean Trade at a Time

TW Trend Hunter never overtrades. It holds just one active position at any moment — maximizing focus, minimizing risk, and eliminating signal clutter or emotional decisions.





2. Smart Trade Detection

This EA doesn’t guess — it analyzes. With sharp market algorithms, it pinpoints high-probability entries based on real data, not hunches.





3. Session-Specific Trading

Tailor its activity to London, New York, or Asian sessions. This lets you align trades with real market volatility and momentum — when it matters most.





4. Trend-Driven Strategy

No counter-trend gambling here. TW Trend Hunter trades only in the direction of confirmed trends, dramatically increasing your win potential.





5. Pro-Level Risk Management (SL & TP)

Every trade is equipped with strategically placed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, calibrated for precision. Your capital stays protected — always.





6. Hidden & Controlled Stop Loss

Avoid broker manipulation and stop hunts. The EA uses a stealth stop loss system that hides your levels while still keeping full control.





7. Real Results, Proven Edge

Backtested and forward-tested, this EA has shown a win rate of ~85% , with under 20% drawdown — consistent, strong, and scalable.





8. Tight Drawdown Control

Capital safety is the priority. Built-in protections and smart position sizing help minimize losses while letting profits run.





9. Plug & Play Simplicity

Quick to install, easy to run. Get lifetime updates, full support, and a setup that works for traders at any level — right out of the box.







Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned pro, TW Trend Hunter MT4 equips you with a powerful edge for dominating gold scalping and trend-driven markets.













How to Use the TW Trend Hunter:









This robot is fully automated and manages all entry points, lot sizes, and conditions. You just need to use it preferably on the gold chart with a minimum balance of $2000 for an entry volume of 0.01 lot and configured parameters.









Entry Settings:





Section One:

Indicator & Filter Parameters.



There are three parameters in this section: The first two are related to the trend indicator , and the third one is for the filter.

Period & Factor: These two settings are for the trend indicator — a hybrid moving average based on volume and ATR, highly sensitive to market trends.

Power: This value is used to compare the indicator’s changes relative to price movements. A value of 10 is typically recommended for balanced results. Higher or lower values reduce sensitivity. Tip: For currency pairs with high volatility, lower the Power value to around 5.



Section Two: Trading Settings Lot Size: This sets the minimum lot size for calculations. For TW Trend Hunter, it’s recommended to use 0.01 lots per $2000 of balance.

Since this strategy opens a large number of positions per day, don't be greedy about the lot size. Profits will be realized.

Take Profit (TP): A fixed TP value is set. Higher TP increases risk and is not recommended. Lower TP values may significantly reduce profits, especially on gold.

Tip: For currency pairs, adjust TP lower based on their volatility.

Stop Loss (SL): This input is used for calculating the hidden SL, not a fixed SL value. SL is always present and is placed in a safe zone. If the price nears an unsafe zone, a function will close the order automatically. The EA uses multiple algorithms to determine SL, so it doesn’t rely on a fixed number. It also considers Factor and Power in the SL calculation.

Warning System: If enabled, this gives alerts and suggestions before entering high-risk trades.

Spread Control & Spread Limit: These two inputs activate functions that prevent trading when the spread exceeds a certain limit, useful during high-impact news events.

Magic Number: The primary identifier for trades placed by the EA. This EA has an internal function that automatically adjusts the magic number based on the symbol when running on multiple pairs, so there's no need to change it manually. Only change it if you run the EA on the same pair multiple times.

Section Three: Session Time Settings



By enabling and adjusting the working and non-working hours, you can define when the EA is allowed to open new positions. It’s recommended to avoid trading at daily open and close hours, which is why this setting is enabled by default.

If a trade is opened during the allowed session but the session ends before the trade closes, the EA will continue to manage that position.

The time filter only applies to new entries.



Suggested Settings



Start with the default settings, which are based on our experience and have shown successful results. You can later customize the EA based on your own needs and testing.

Recommendations Use an appropriate lot size for your capital and risk tolerance.

Choose ECN or ECN_Pro accounts, or any broker with low spreads.

Test the EA in Strategy Tester before going live.

Watch more videos on our YouTube channel for guidance.





Final Notes



This strategy includes additional advanced features under development, which will be released in future updates with even stronger signals. There will be no discounts in the future, so if you're happy with your test results, buy now.

Please feel free to contact us via chat for any questions, suggestions, or support.





The Trade Wizard team wishes you success, wealth, and peace of mind.



