XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
- Experts
- Jacob Medah
- Version: 5.70
- Activations: 5
Grok AI Pulse PRO is a smart Expert Advisor that combines classic technical analysis (RSI, Moving Average, ATR) with real AI confirmation using Grok (xAI).
The EA trades only high-quality setups, filters noise with AI confidence scoring, and automatically adapts risk based on account equity.
Designed for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto (BTCUSD).
🔹 Overview
Grok AI Pulse PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor that blends proven technical strategies with real artificial intelligence confirmation.
The EA generates trade signals using RSI and trend filters, then asks Grok AI to validate the trade context (trend, volatility, news risk).
Only trades with sufficient AI confidence are executed.
This approach significantly reduces low-quality entries and over-trading.
🔹 Strategy Logic
Technical Signal
-
RSI momentum confirmation
-
Trend filter using Moving Average
-
ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
ATR trailing stop for trade protection
AI Confirmation (Optional)
-
Grok AI validates the signal
-
AI returns:
-
DECISION (YES / NO)
-
CONFIDENCE (0–100)
-
-
Trade opens only if confidence ≥ required threshold
Risk Management
-
Risk based on account equity
-
Automatic lot scaling as account grows
-
Symbol-specific AI confidence thresholds:
-
BTCUSD → higher confidence
-
XAUUSD → medium confidence
-
Forex → lower confidence
-
Session Control
-
Trades only during London & New York sessions
-
Avoids low-liquidity hours
🔹 Key Features
✅ Real AI confirmation using Grok (xAI)
✅ RSI + Trend trading logic
✅ Equity-based risk management
✅ ATR-based SL, TP, and trailing stop
✅ AI confidence scoring
✅ One AI request per candle (safe & efficient)
✅ Session filter (London & NY)
✅ Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto
✅ VPS compatible
✅ No martingale
✅ No grid
✅ No over-trading
🔹IMPORTANT
🔹 Installation Steps
(THE GROK AI FILTER ONLY WORKS IN REAL TRADING NOT BACKTESTING!) USE DEMO MONEY FOR REAL TRADING TO TRY!!)
-
Attach EA to chart
-
Set AI_API_Key (buy the API Key from https://console.x.ai/)
-
Enable AutoTrading
-
Allow WebRequest:https://api.x.ai