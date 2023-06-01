Neuron Net GOLD
- Experts
-
SugiantoMy product recommendation :
1. Neo Gold, trades gold, no grid, no martingale, tight stoploss.
2. Super Gold Trend, which has a revenge system; every time a loss occurs, it opens an order with a larger lot size.
- Version: 1.52
- Updated: 21 June 2026
- Activations: 15
- At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.
- If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.
- Neuron Net Gold will close the position automatically if there is a change in prediction.
Prop Firm Setfile : Download here
- Neuron Net GOLD has been through the research and development stage for almost 1 year, and has passed the testing phase on demo accounts and real accounts.
- Neuron Net GOLD does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple order.
- Neuron Net GOLD is not spread and slippage sensitive.
|SET UP
|Symbol :
|XAUUSD/GOLD/Gold
|Timeframe :
|D1
|Test Period:
|2010-2023 Every ticks base on Real Ticks
|Type of account :
|Standard, Pro, Classic, ECN, RAW, Hedging, Leverage 1:100
|Settings :
| Download here
|Minimum/Recommended Deposit :
|300$/500$
|Can work with other EAs :
|Neuron can work properly with other EA that trade XAUUSD
- By artificial intelligence (AI), neuron gold will close positions automatically when there is a change in price predictions.
- By StopLoss (SL), Trailing StopLoss , and Breakeven, where the close will occur when the price touches the StopLoss line
- Neuron Net GOLD entry and exit based on AI, so that Neuron Net will collect data to make price predictions, this stage adjustment really depends on the data collected, make sure to use VPS so that EA can work smoothly.
- AI database updates will be carried out every 24 hours, how to update: Click here
- Neuron Net GOLD entry (open a position) and exit (close a position) based on AI, the default set is not using take profit and stop loss.
- The best time to attach neuron gold to the chart is at the Asian session.
FAQ:
Answers :
I also initially thought that AI should no longer need to update database, but after studying for almost a year, it turns out that AI can be accurate in price predictions if it is continuously fed to the database and continuously trained.
this is similar to people learning a foreign language, the more data base they learn, the more vocabulary they master, and to be honest, forex is more complicated than learning a foreign language, every second the changes are unpredictable.
unlike languages that have abcd, forex has no abcd, true AI is learning continuously .
WARNING:
- Past performance backtest and live trade results does not reflect future results, please do not use the results of the backtest as a reference for what percentage of profit you will get because no one know for sure the future forex price movements.
Very profitble, Thanks !!!