Neuron Net GOLD

4.6
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence.

How it works:
  • At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements. 
  • If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa. 
  • Neuron Net Gold will close the position automatically if there is a change in prediction.

Prop Firm Setfile : Download here

Why Neuron Net GOLD ?
  • Neuron Net GOLD has been through the research and development stage for almost 1 year, and has passed the testing phase on demo accounts and real accounts.
  • Neuron Net GOLD does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple order.
  • Neuron Net GOLD is not spread and slippage sensitive.
SET UP
Symbol : 
XAUUSD/GOLD/Gold
Timeframe : 
D1
Test Period: 
2010-2023 Every ticks base on Real Ticks
Type of account : 
Standard, Pro, Classic, ECN, RAW, Hedging, Leverage 1:100
Settings :
Download here
Minimum/Recommended Deposit :
300$/500$
Can work with other EAs :
Neuron can work properly with other EA that trade XAUUSD
There are 2 ways to close positions in Neuron Net Gold:
  1. By artificial intelligence (AI), neuron gold will close positions automatically when there is a change in price predictions.
  2. By StopLoss (SL), Trailing StopLoss , and Breakeven, where the close will occur when the price touches the StopLoss line

IMPORTANT INFO:
  • Neuron Net GOLD entry and exit based on AI, so that Neuron Net will collect data to make price predictions, this stage adjustment really depends on the data collected, make sure to use VPS so that EA can work smoothly.
  • AI database updates will be carried out every 24 hours, how to update: Click here
  • Neuron Net GOLD entry (open a position) and exit (close a position) based on AI, the default set is not using take profit and stop loss.
  • The best time to attach neuron gold to the chart is at the Asian session.

FAQ:

Ask : Is this true AI? Why do you have to keep updating the database?

Answers :
I also initially thought that AI should no longer need to update database, but after studying for almost a year, it turns out that AI can be accurate in price predictions if it is continuously fed to the database and continuously trained.
this is similar to people learning a foreign language, the more data base they learn, the more vocabulary they master, and to be honest, forex is more complicated than learning a foreign language, every second the changes are unpredictable.
unlike languages that have abcd, forex has no abcd, true AI is learning continuously .

WARNING:

  • Past performance backtest and live trade results does not reflect future results, please do not use the results of the backtest as a reference for what percentage of profit you will get because no one know for sure the future forex price movements.

Reviews 13
Ayob Bin Hussin
495
Ayob Bin Hussin 2023.10.01 11:23 
 

Very profitble, Thanks !!!

Viachaslau Kulakou
402
Viachaslau Kulakou 2023.07.27 20:09 
 

User support is good, all is fine, give 5 stars! Also for those who will by several NEURO from author , please ALWAYS check to use different magic numbers in EAs because by default its values are the same, My mistake and cost me money. Great job

The Khai Tran
184
The Khai Tran 2023.07.25 11:15 
 

Working EA, solid strategy, and developer are very helpful and responsive to request

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Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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Turtle One MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Signal   | Input Parameters Guide  | Turtle One Channel   M
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NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou
Major Trend
Sugianto
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Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si
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4.43 (7)
Experts
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fil
Bitcoin Wizard MT5
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile   Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7. Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by a stoploss. SET UP Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfile Minimum
Gold Villa MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Real Account Monitor  | Setfile Gold Villa MT5 — Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System Gold Villa MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed through extensive research and analysis of multiple high-performing trading methodologies within the MQL5 ecosystem. Instead of relying on a single trading concept, Gold Villa MT5 intelligently combines five independent trading strategies into one adapti
Gold Ninja MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 5/10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Signal Setfile Gold Ninja MT5 Gold Ninja MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a combination of market structure analysis, liquidity filtering, and pending order execution. The EA is designed to identify potential market opportunities while maintaining a structured approach to trade management and risk control. Main Features Market Structure Analysis Gold Ni
Smart Pair Trading
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Real Account Monitor | Setfile  | Manual Guide Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA Trade the relationship, not the direction. Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is
Bitcoin Whale
Sugianto
Experts
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 9 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ About This Bot Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic. The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders
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5 (11)
Experts
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fi
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Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle:
Lock Recovery
Sugianto
Experts
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Stop Out Monitor MT4
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Utilities
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info
FREE
GO Trendline
Sugianto
Experts
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
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Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
DuniaMaya
Sugianto
5 (2)
Experts
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Lock Recovery MT4
Sugianto
3 (2)
Experts
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and
Major Trend EA
Sugianto
Experts
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The   Major Trend EA   is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on   AUDUSD   and   NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profita
Bitcoin Wizard MT4
Sugianto
Experts
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GO Trendline MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Experts
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
GOLD Pyramid
Sugianto
4.33 (3)
Experts
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account + VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
Neo Gold MT5
Sugianto
Experts
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price
Monas
Sugianto
Experts
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7/10 spots at current price! Next Price 199 $ Monas – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Monas is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure logic, liquidity filtering, and strict risk management to provide a stable and disciplined automated trading approach. Signal | Setfile  | User Manual  | Monas Channel Key Features • Market Structure-Based Trading Monas analyzes real-time price b
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Ayob Bin Hussin
495
Ayob Bin Hussin 2023.10.01 11:23 
 

Very profitble, Thanks !!!

Viachaslau Kulakou
402
Viachaslau Kulakou 2023.07.27 20:09 
 

User support is good, all is fine, give 5 stars! Also for those who will by several NEURO from author , please ALWAYS check to use different magic numbers in EAs because by default its values are the same, My mistake and cost me money. Great job

Sugianto
17307
Reply from developer Sugianto 2023.07.28 22:15
thanks
The Khai Tran
184
The Khai Tran 2023.07.25 11:15 
 

Working EA, solid strategy, and developer are very helpful and responsive to request

Carlos Palomares
42
Carlos Palomares 2023.07.19 19:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Otniel De Los Santos Feliz
265
Otniel De Los Santos Feliz 2023.07.15 20:35 
 

El mejor robot, no suelo dejar reviews, pero vale la pena , está EA necesita al menos un mes para adaptarse al mercado, si lo compra tenga paciencia, las entradas 1 por día siempre y cuando halla un cambio de tendencia, muy buena ea , no me arrepiento de haberlo comprado.

Michael Arthur Schorr
2179
Michael Arthur Schorr 2023.07.15 13:39 
 

Solid bot that opens 1 trade at a time no martingale no grid. It opens a new one for everyday if there is no open current one. It has losers and winners more of the later and they are similar in size which is a GOOD sign. The author keeps it updated and patiently awnser every question gives great guides and overall is standing behind his product. I will certainly buy other EAs of the neuron series.

anegron87
21
anegron87 2023.07.11 20:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Bo
651
Tim Bo 2023.06.29 16:03 
 

This thing is a killer

Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2023.06.22 07:14 
 

值得期待

renko1234
716
renko1234 2023.06.22 00:23 
 

2023-08-08 - Despite all the hype about "artificial intelligence", this EA has not been performing well for several weeks now (as can be seen from Signal 1). To make matters worse, the seller creates confusion by issuing update after update and, when the updates don't work, the seller suggests trying an older version of the EA. Imagine charging over $1,000 for an EA and guessing about which version to use. You can also forget about trying to follow the signal account, the seller recently changed the EA version in Signal 1 without even telling anyone. And don't believe all the 5-star reviews from dreamers who have not extensively tested the EA on a live account.

Sugianto
17307
Reply from developer Sugianto 2023.09.17 10:29
thanks for the honest review and yes you are right and I am sorry to hear that, July and August are not good for NNG, hope September will have a good opportunity for NNG to gain profit . NNG signal statistics until September 2023: Profit 37%, Max DD 5.2% <== live account!
Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2023.06.17 14:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mario Augusto Dealmeida
280
Mario Augusto Dealmeida 2023.06.14 03:44 
 

Very good Bot so far perfect for me.

Marco Monceri
418
Marco Monceri 2023.06.08 09:05 
 

I recently activated it and it is already giving excellent results! for now I am very satisfied!

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