Future EA MT5

3

This expert is the newest expert of our team.
We want to implement the latest market strategies in it.
A long-term project of several years
If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price.

An expert based on mixed strategies
We will combine several strategies in this expert
Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and...


Attributes of Version 1.0:

  • Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs
  • Can be used in H1 time frame
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Can be used in prop companies


Minimum capital
 100$
Minimum leverage
 50
best brokers
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs
 GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD
best time frames
 H1



        This expert is under construction.
        So it may sometimes be removed from the site, its settings may be reduced or increased, features may be reduced or increased


        Reviews 11
        satomi uno
        76
        satomi uno 2025.06.06 08:15 
         

        A great project, keep it up.

        Mnqobi Gift Langa
        163
        Mnqobi Gift Langa 2024.02.22 22:37 
         

        A honest review on the Future EA MT5 Just finished testing out the Future EA MT5, and i have to say, i'm impressed with it's performance and ease of use. Looking forward to seeing how it continues to evolve in the future! 👍

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        Filter:
        Farid Yandouz
        505
        Farid Yandouz 2025.07.16 21:18 
         

        Backtest is not fitting the real results ... beware: overfitting ! :(

        satomi uno
        76
        satomi uno 2025.06.06 08:15 
         

        A great project, keep it up.

        Kwun Lin Liu
        1488
        Kwun Lin Liu 2024.11.20 13:41 
         

        The huge losses kills all the smaller profits. Such a waste of time and money. I took this EA off. Regret supporting this Author. Just like the other user commented, its over fitted. Don't Trust the backtest.

        George Newman
        87
        George Newman 2024.10.05 14:00 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Kasper Hytonen
        692
        Kasper Hytonen 2024.08.19 16:38 
         

        The performance used to be good in release versions. Now its not that good anymore. According to backtests it seems overfitted. No EA in this world can have 100% accuracy. Not sure if that's the reason why it doesn't perform as good as it used to. I update if it gets better. I would use a backup from the release version but the backups doesn't work.

        Haohao Wang
        899
        Haohao Wang 2024.03.21 04:03 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Mnqobi Gift Langa
        163
        Mnqobi Gift Langa 2024.02.22 22:37 
         

        A honest review on the Future EA MT5 Just finished testing out the Future EA MT5, and i have to say, i'm impressed with it's performance and ease of use. Looking forward to seeing how it continues to evolve in the future! 👍

        Benny Subarja
        6228
        Benny Subarja 2024.01.28 23:35 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Bi Zhou
        2113
        Bi Zhou 2024.01.26 15:38 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        [Deleted] 2024.01.26 10:16 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Mansour Babasafary
        17952
        Reply from developer Mansour Babasafary 2024.01.26 10:33
        Thank you for your support
        GOEXPERT
        1461
        GOEXPERT 2024.01.25 18:59 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Mansour Babasafary
        17952
        Reply from developer Mansour Babasafary 2024.01.26 10:33
        Thank you for your support
        Reply to review