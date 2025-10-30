MarketCrack Whale Detector

MarketCrack – Whale Detector: Aligning with Smart Money

MarketCrack – Whale Detector is a professional indicator designed to visually and proactively detect the activity of large market participants, known as "whales." Its purpose is to identify key moments of significant institutional pressure, allowing traders to align with the direction of smart money and make strategic decisions with greater confidence.

Functionality and Objective

MarketCrack – Whale Detector analyzes price action and volume across multiple key timeframes (from H1 to H12) to identify institutional pressure patterns. Its system collects this information and presents it in a compact, professional visual panel, clearly displaying the strength and direction of "whale" activity in each timeframe. When multiple timeframes align, the indicator automatically highlights it, enabling users to detect trends dominated by large operators and make informed decisions earlier.

Confirmation and Alerts

For enhanced robustness, a signal is considered confirmed when all timeframes show pressure in the same direction. However, the alert system is optimized to anticipate opportunities: it activates when at least 6 out of 7 timeframes present a coinciding signal. This allows users to get ahead of whale movements without compromising detection robustness.

Configuration and Customization

The default settings (ATR at 30 and volume at 10) are designed to offer a professional, multi-currency balance, adapting to most assets and trading styles.

  • Increasing the volume period smooths signals and filters out noise, ideal for volatile markets or for those seeking more selective signals.

  • Reducing the volume period makes the indicator more reactive, useful for traders who prefer to anticipate fast movements.

  • Increasing the ATR filters out minor movements and only shows signals in strong trends.

  • Reducing the ATR allows for capturing more subtle movements, although it may increase signal frequency.

The 10% separation is the key level indicating when "whale" activity is strong enough to generate a trading signal. If the indicator shows a value equal to or greater than 10%, it means there's a significant difference between buying and selling pressure, along with above-average volume. This suggests that large market participants are entering. This threshold helps avoid weak signals and focuses only on situations with a high probability of a relevant movement. If you increase this value, the indicator will look for even larger whales but will show signals less frequently.

It is recommended to keep the value at 10% as the default setting, as it offers an optimal balance between filtering market noise and timely detection of significant institutional activity. This threshold has been calibrated to identify high-probability signals without generating excessive alerts.

Users can adjust these parameters according to their preferred style and asset, creating a flexible tool that adapts to both conservative and aggressive strategies.

Strategic Advantage

Trading in the same direction as "whales" allows traders to align with the real market force, reducing uncertainty and increasing the probabilities of success. By detecting the presence of large participants in advance, the indicator offers a key tactical advantage: positioning oneself before the most relevant movements. MarketCrack – Whale Detector not only complements any existing strategy but also acts as an institutional compass, offering a clear, objective, and real-time reading of where smart money is entering.


Important Note:

If the indicator data does not load correctly when applied to the chart for the first time, it is recommended to temporarily change the chart's timeframe (e.g., from H1 to H4 and then back to H1). This change will force MetaTrader 5 to reload the necessary historical data, ensuring the indicator functions properly.

