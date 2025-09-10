Alert Signal Chess King Trading Opening

"The Chess Strategy Applied to Forex Trading"

Imagine the market as a chessboard. Each technical indicator is a unique and powerful piece, with its own distinct function. This intelligent system combines six key "pieces" that work in harmony to detect high-probability entry signals:

Pawn (EMA 50): Your nimble scout, detecting rapid changes in the short-term trend.

Rook (EMA 200): A steadfast fortress, confirming the overarching major market trend.

Knight (Bollinger Bands): Agile and unpredictable, identifying market volatility and potential reversal zones.

Bishop (RSI): Sharp and precise in its movements, it measures overbought and oversold levels to gauge price momentum.

Queen (MACD): The most powerful and versatile piece, analyzing momentum and trend direction.

King (Secret Filter): The strategic mastermind. This crucial filter is designed to allow signals to pass, focusing on periods of consolidation or indecision. This ensures the indicator concentrates on potential breakouts or reversals, rigorously eliminating up to 90% of low-potential trades in excessively strong trending or erratic markets.

"The board is the market. The pieces are your tools. Play like a Grandmaster."

What the Indicator Does: The Chess King Trading Opening indicator provides precise entry signals by identifying a strong convergence among its "pieces," meticulously validated by the King's Secret Filter.

Signal Logic:

Bullish (Buy) Signal: Pawn & Rook: EMA 50 is above EMA 200, confirming an uptrend. Queen: The MACD shows a bullish crossover. Knight: The price is in the lower half of the Bollinger Bands (between the lower band and the middle line), suggesting a pullback or a value area. Bishop: The RSI is above 30 (not oversold), indicating room for upward movement. King: The Secret Filter confirms periods of market consolidation or indecision, ideal for catching new impulses or reversals.

Bearish (Sell) Signal: Pawn & Rook: EMA 50 is below EMA 200, confirming a downtrend. Queen: The MACD shows a bearish crossover. Knight: The price is in the upper half of the Bollinger Bands (above the middle line), suggesting a rally into resistance or an overextended move. Bishop: The RSI is below 70 (not overbought), or showing a pullback from overbought conditions, indicating potential for downward movement. King: The Secret Filter confirms periods of market consolidation or indecision, ideal for catching new impulses or reversals.



Visual & Alert Features:

On-Chart Signals: Clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals displayed directly on your chart.

Indicator Lines: Visual representation of the EMA 50 (Pawn), EMA 200 (Rook), and Bollinger Bands (Knight) for comprehensive analysis.

Visual representation of the EMA 50 (Pawn), EMA 200 (Rook), and Bollinger Bands (Knight) for comprehensive analysis. Multi-Platform Alerts: Customizable alerts via pop-up, sound, email, and push notifications to your mobile device, ensuring you never miss a critical setup.

Suggested Exit Management: This indicator provides excellent entry guidance. For efficient exits, we suggest:

Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss at the Bollinger Band opposite to your entry.

Take Profit: Aim for the Take Profit at the Bollinger Band in the direction of your entry.

Partial Exit or Trailing Stop: Utilize the fast EMA (Pawn) to adjust and manage your trade as the price evolves.

"The King will turn good signals into great opportunities."

How to Use It:

Timeframes: Ideally suited for H2, H4, and Daily charts, but also performs well on M5 and higher timeframes.

Compatibility: Fully compatible with any currency pair or trading asset available on MetaTrader 5.

Risk Management: Always apply solid risk management (1-2% of capital) per trade to protect your account.

"When you see a good move, look for a better one." — Emanuel Lasker, chess world champion for 27 years