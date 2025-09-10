Alert Signal Chess King Trading Opening

"The Chess Strategy Applied to Forex Trading"

Imagine the market as a chessboard. Each technical indicator is a unique and powerful piece, with its own distinct function. This intelligent system combines six key "pieces" that work in harmony to detect high-probability entry signals:

  • Pawn (EMA 50): Your nimble scout, detecting rapid changes in the short-term trend.
  • Rook (EMA 200): A steadfast fortress, confirming the overarching major market trend.
  • Knight (Bollinger Bands): Agile and unpredictable, identifying market volatility and potential reversal zones.
  • Bishop (RSI): Sharp and precise in its movements, it measures overbought and oversold levels to gauge price momentum.
  • Queen (MACD): The most powerful and versatile piece, analyzing momentum and trend direction.
  • King (Secret Filter): The strategic mastermind. This crucial filter is designed to allow signals to pass, focusing on periods of consolidation or indecision. This ensures the indicator concentrates on potential breakouts or reversals, rigorously eliminating up to 90% of low-potential trades in excessively strong trending or erratic markets.

"The board is the market. The pieces are your tools. Play like a Grandmaster."

What the Indicator Does: The Chess King Trading Opening indicator provides precise entry signals by identifying a strong convergence among its "pieces," meticulously validated by the King's Secret Filter.

Signal Logic:

  • Bullish (Buy) Signal:

    • Pawn & Rook: EMA 50 is above EMA 200, confirming an uptrend.
    • Queen: The MACD shows a bullish crossover.
    • Knight: The price is in the lower half of the Bollinger Bands (between the lower band and the middle line), suggesting a pullback or a value area.
    • Bishop: The RSI is above 30 (not oversold), indicating room for upward movement.
    • King: The Secret Filter confirms periods of market consolidation or indecision, ideal for catching new impulses or reversals.

  • Bearish (Sell) Signal:

    • Pawn & Rook: EMA 50 is below EMA 200, confirming a downtrend.
    • Queen: The MACD shows a bearish crossover.
    • Knight: The price is in the upper half of the Bollinger Bands (above the middle line), suggesting a rally into resistance or an overextended move.
    • Bishop: The RSI is below 70 (not overbought), or showing a pullback from overbought conditions, indicating potential for downward movement.
    • King: The Secret Filter confirms periods of market consolidation or indecision, ideal for catching new impulses or reversals.

Visual & Alert Features:

  • On-Chart Signals: Clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals displayed directly on your chart.
  • Indicator Lines: Visual representation of the EMA 50 (Pawn), EMA 200 (Rook), and Bollinger Bands (Knight) for comprehensive analysis.
  • Multi-Platform Alerts: Customizable alerts via pop-up, sound, email, and push notifications to your mobile device, ensuring you never miss a critical setup.

Suggested Exit Management: This indicator provides excellent entry guidance. For efficient exits, we suggest:

  • Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss at the Bollinger Band opposite to your entry.
  • Take Profit: Aim for the Take Profit at the Bollinger Band in the direction of your entry.
  • Partial Exit or Trailing Stop: Utilize the fast EMA (Pawn) to adjust and manage your trade as the price evolves.

"The King will turn good signals into great opportunities."

How to Use It:

  • Timeframes: Ideally suited for H2, H4, and Daily charts, but also performs well on M5 and higher timeframes.
  • Compatibility: Fully compatible with any currency pair or trading asset available on MetaTrader 5.
  • Risk Management: Always apply solid risk management (1-2% of capital) per trade to protect your account.

"When you see a good move, look for a better one." — Emanuel Lasker, chess world champion for 27 years


Recommended products
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicators
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Indicators
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator, EA Support & Manual Guide please visit - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry. 3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no analysis required, Your smart assistant is ready to simplify your workflow No more chart overload. Trade with confidence using smart bias detection. Compatible with all currencies, crypto, stocks, metals, indices, and any timeframe. Just click and execute — it’s that simple. Deal for
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Specialist E1
Slaven Kresic
Experts
Automatic Expert Advisor. Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry. Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP. Every trade has fix SL. No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc. About EA Scalper strategy Technical strategy Can use with small deposits Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF Time Frame: M15 Recommendations Broker account with ECN and low spread Test it first to find out
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (556)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicators
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Trade Filter
Milen Cholakov
Indicators
Trade Filter is a tool designed primarily for traders using many Expert Advisors on the same currency pair and/or grid systems creating many simultaneous trading operations. By adding the filter (as an indicator) to a given chart, must select a magic number of the EA and only its trades remain visible. Numerous settings for colors, line styles, font sizes and others have been added, through which you can adjust the display according to your preferences. Set files also can be created and loaded.
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
* Due to the  authenticity of data for all major currencies , — use of  live charts  is  recommended . What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index — an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies . Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the aggregate performance of the U.S. Dollar and the Euro across multiple major pairs , prov
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
More from author
Trend BB MACD
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend BB MACD with ADX Filter The Trend BB MACD with ADX Filter is an advanced technical tool that combines Bollinger Bands (BB) , MACD , and the Average Directional Index (ADX) . It now incorporates a complete directional analysis system with +DI and -DI , as well as cross-confirmation options with MACD. This tool is designed to provide precise and filtered trading signals, optimized for scalping , intraday, and swing trading. It helps identify not only the direction but also the strength and r
FREE
Projective SR
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Projective SR - Real-Time Projected Support and Resistance Projective SR is an advanced indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance points on the chart and projects them diagonally and dynamically into the future , anticipating potential areas where the price might react. Unlike traditional indicators that only show static, fixed levels, Projective SR analyzes price geometry , identifies the most relevant pivots, and draws sloping lines that adapt to market movement. These li
FREE
StochWpR Momentum Oscillator
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
5 (1)
Indicators
StochW%R Momentum Oscillator – Your Smart Hybrid Momentum Indicator Precision. Noise Filtering. More Reliable. Tired of traditional oscillators generating false signals in volatile markets? The StochW%R Momentum Oscillator is the evolution in momentum analysis, combining the best of the Stochastic and Williams %R into one powerful, customizable indicator. Key Benefit: It reduces market noise and provides cleaner signals thanks to its intelligent fusion algorithm, with early alerts for trend chan
FREE
Advanced ADX Pro
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Advanced ADX Pro: Take Your ADX Analysis to the Next Level  The Advanced ADX Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to transform your experience with the traditional Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. Created to offer greater convenience, control, and visual and auditory clarity, this indicator goes far beyond the capabilities of MetaTrader 5's (MT5) native ADX.  What is ADX and Why is it Crucial? The ADX is a vital technical indicator that measures the strength of the market trend . I
Elliott Wave Radar
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
What This Indicator Does This indicator automatically analyzes the chart to identify Elliott Wave patterns (impulses and corrections) and shows you where waves 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 are in real-time. It also includes price projections , volume validation , and triangle detection . How Does the "Radar" Version Improve on It? Target Projection: It suggests where the price might be headed in wave 5. Volume Validation: It confirms whether volume supports the detected pattern. Triangle Detection: It iden
FREE
Virtual Candle Blocks
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Virtual Candle Blocks – Visualize the market without limits Virtual Candle Blocks is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to create and visualize candles of any custom timeframe, including those not natively available on the platform. Key Features: Custom Timeframes: It groups base chart candles into blocks of your desired duration (e.g., 5h, 14h, 28h, 72h, etc.) to form a new virtual candle. This gives you access to exclusive timeframes found on premium platforms like TradingV
FREE
Theme Switcher
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Utilities
Theme Switcher - Personalize Your Trading Terminal Description The Theme Switcher is an interactive panel that lets you quickly change the color scheme of your MetaTrader 5 chart. Designed for traders seeking a comfortable and personalized visual environment, This tool offers a variety of theme styles inspired by brands, movies, and professional designs. How to Use It Open the panel: Simply add the indicator to your chart, and a window with buttons for different themes will appear. Select a them
FREE
Pi Cycle Projections
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
What is Pi Cycle Projections? Pi Cycle Projections is a comprehensive trading system for MetaTrader 5 that gives you a dual advantage: it not only identifies high-probability entry signals (Moving Average crossover) in the present but also charts a visual map of potential future market scenarios. Think of it as a two-in-one system: An Intelligent Signal Generator that tells you when to act (Pi moving average crosses). A Strategic Cycle Projector that shows you where the price could go. Both func
FREE
Scalping Timer
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Scalping Timer – Real-Time Precision for Demanding Scalpers Scalping Timer is a compact visual indicator designed specifically for scalpers and day traders who rely on perfect timing and minimum transaction costs . This real-time panel displays two essential metrics for scalping: Exact countdown of the remaining time until the candle closes as set on the chart. Immediate visualization of the current symbol's spread. With this critical information at your fingertips, you can anticipate sharp move
FREE
LCD Laguerre Convergence Divergence
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
LCD Laguerre Convergence Divergence: An Advanced MACD The LCD Laguerre Convergence Divergence is an advanced technical indicator designed to improve upon the classic MACD, offering faster, more sensitive, and adaptive momentum detection. Its key advantage is the use of Laguerre filters , which react more precisely to price changes than traditional moving averages. Key Advantages Higher Sensitivity & Less Lag: Laguerre filters generate earlier entry and exit signals, which is crucial in volatile
FREE
MarketCrack Whale Detector
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
MarketCrack – Whale Detector: Aligning with Smart Money MarketCrack – Whale Detector is a professional indicator designed to visually and proactively detect the activity of large market participants, known as "whales." Its purpose is to identify key moments of significant institutional pressure, allowing traders to align with the direction of smart money and make strategic decisions with greater confidence. Functionality and Objective MarketCrack – Whale Detector analyzes price action and volume
SOS Trader
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
This indicator is an advanced loss position monitor, designed to help you react in time and protect your capital. It analyzes all open trades on the current symbol in real-time, calculates volatility using ATR on multiple timeframes, and determines how close the price is to your Stop Loss. It displays visual lines ( dynamic Stop Loss and Break-Even ) and a Bloomberg-style panel with key information for each trade: Loss percentage relative to your balance Distance to Stop Loss in pips and ATR mul
FREE
Trading Exporter for AI Assistant
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Trading Exporter for AI Assistant is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to export comprehensive and structured trading data in JSON format. Its purpose is to enable any Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant—whether free or paid, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Claude, or DeepSeek—to analyze the information and provide personalized recommendations, strategies, and explanations. Special Recommendation: DeepSeek While this exporter works with any AI, DeepSeek is especially recomm
FREE
Adaptive Fibonacci Zones
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
The Adaptive Fibonacci Zones is an enhanced, dynamic version of the classic MetaTrader 5 Fibonacci retracement. Its main difference from the native Fibonacci tool is that you don't need to manually draw the levels or subjectively decide where to measure the retracement from. The indicator does this work for you: it automatically detects relevant market swings (highs and lows) using fractals and an ATR-based volatility filter. This way, the Fibonacci adapts to the market in real time, displaying
FREE
Trading Advisor a Helping Hand
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Trading Advisor - A Helping Hand This indicator is designed to advise and support traders in their operations, offering real-time quantitative market analysis. It is not an automated decision-making tool, but an intelligent assistant that provides: Market diagnosis (bullish/bearish trend, range, volatility) General recommendations (when to buy, sell, or wait) Suggested risk management (Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR) Psychological tips for maintaining discipline It's ideal for traders lo
FREE
Laguerre RSI Classic
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Laguerre RSI: An Advanced Oscillator for Market Analysis The Laguerre RSI is an advanced oscillator based on digital filters, developed by John Ehlers. This indicator smooths price fluctuations using a technique called the Laguerre filter , allowing for more precise detection of overbought and oversold zones while reducing market noise. The Laguerre RSI oscillates between 0 and 1 , with standard levels set as follows: Overbought: above 0.75 Oversold: below 0.25 This indicator is ideal for detect
FREE
GoGo Breaker The Master Candle Signal
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
GoGo Breaker – The Master Candle Signal Smart Signals Based on Price Action with Advanced Filters GoGo Breaker is a powerful trading indicator that uses the "Master Candle" pattern to identify high-probability opportunities in real-time. Designed for traders seeking fast and precise entries , it is ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading . Automatically detects buy/sell signals with clear arrows. Works in all markets: Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Flexible: Can be us
Real Time Synthetic FX Rate
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Real-Time Synthetic FX Rate Real-Time Synthetic FX Rate is an advanced indicator designed to calculate a robust, synthetic exchange rate estimate for any currency pair available on your broker (including Majors, Minors, and Exotics). Its goal is to offer a dynamic reference that reflects price formation minute-by-minute , providing an orientational guide before the publication of official rates or institutional validations. How It Works: The Robust Hybrid Model The indicator generates its synthe
FREE
Correlation Nexus
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Correlation Nexus Correlation Nexus: Master the Direct or Inverse Relationship Between Pairs Correlation Nexus is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that detects trading opportunities based on the statistical correlation between two financial instruments. This system allows traders to profit from both positive (direct) correlations and negative (inverse) correlations , adapting dynamically to different currency pairs, indices, or commodities. Unlike conventional tools, this indicat
FREE
Smart Volume Flow
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Smart Volume Flow The Smart Volume Flow is a professional volume analysis tool that takes order flow interpretation to a higher level. It's designed to go beyond simple bar counting by combining hybrid volume , trend context , multi-timeframe filters , and directional strength validation (ADX and +DI/-DI) . Its goal is to dissect, weight, and contextualize market activity, transforming raw data into tactical information for more precise decision-making. What Makes It Different? Unlike MetaTrader
DominoSync DoubleSix
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
DominoSync DoubleSix: An Advanced Indicator for Confident Trading DominoSync DoubleSix is an advanced indicator that helps traders identify more reliable entry signals by analyzing multiple timeframes and filtering out low-volume or unusual range candles. The entry signals are displayed on the indicator's histogram, allowing for a clearer, less intrusive analysis on the price chart. What Makes DominoSync DoubleSix Unique? Multi-Timeframe Analysis Evaluates up to 20 timeframes (from M1 to W1). Ca
Pro MA 5
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Pro MA 5 – The Professional Moving Average Suite  The Most Complete Moving Average System for MetaTrader 5 Pro MA 5 revolutionizes technical analysis by offering a powerful, customizable, and efficient interface to detect trends with surgical precision .  What is Pro MA 5? It's an advanced indicator that integrates up to 5 configurable moving averages with intelligent alerts , an interactive panel , and an optimized design for trading on any instrument or timeframe. It's an all-in-one solution
AUI Eagle Duel
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Experts
AUI Bot - Artificial Ultra Instinct ATTENTION: This bot is NOT for you if you're looking for daily, weekly, or monthly profits. This bot is designed solely for ANNUAL profitability . So, if you're not willing to let it work quietly for an entire year without intervention, it's not for you. How Does This Bot Work? The bot analyzes multiple market factors across different timeframes to make very strict decisions. It only enters an operation when it detects a perfect confluence of favorable conditi
TDI Laguerre
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
TDI Laguerre The TDI Laguerre is an evolution of the popular Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator. It replaces the classic RSI with a Laguerre filter , offering a smoother, more sensitive, and precise reading of price action. This advanced version combines elements of volatility, moving averages, and visual signal detection with configurable alerts.  What Does This Indicator Do? This indicator displays: A smoothed Laguerre line based on the closing price. A short-term EMA signal line overlaid
BB KC Hybrid Squeeze Band
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
BB KC Hybrid Squeeze Band – Advanced Volatility and Compression Indicator The BB KC Hybrid Squeeze Band is a next-generation technical indicator that intelligently combines Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Keltner Channel (KC) into a single hybrid structure. Designed to provide a more accurate reading of market volatility, compression, and expansion environments, this indicator allows for the detection of key opportunity zones with greater anticipation and less noise. What Does It Do? Dynamic Hybrid
MultiFrame Momentum
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
MultiFrame Momentum Indicator The MultiFrame Momentum is an advanced indicator that simultaneously analyzes multiple market timeframes to identify moments of directional convergence . Its unique design seeks momentum coincidences across different timeframes, generating clear visual signals via a line that changes between green (bullish) , red (bearish) , and gray (neutral) . Essential Configuration and Testing The indicator's effectiveness is entirely dependent on the customized timeframe config
Legion of Soldiers
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Legion of Soldiers – User Manual Main Focus The Legion of Soldiers is designed as an indicator for re-entries within established trend-following strategies . This indicator doesn't define the trend itself; instead, it is used to accompany and reinforce a pre-identified trend system . The direction of the trend must be confirmed beforehand using tools like: MarketCrack – Whale Detector (recommended) Or any other high-timeframe trend detection strategy the user employs. How to Use The user should
Oracle Oscillator
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Here is the coherent translation of the text into English: The Oracle Oscillator is a true revolution in technical analysis. Instead of forcing the trader to watch multiple oscillators at the same time—like RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, DeMarker, and the Laguerre Filter—this indicator unifies the best of each into a single hybrid line (DodgerBlue color), perfectly calibrated to be reactive to real movements while filtering out market noise , thus avoiding the false impulses that confuse so many
Dragon Bands Z
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Dragon Bands Z: Visual Trend Analysis Indicator Dragon Bands Z is an indicator designed to simplify chart reading through the visual consolidation of multiple technical sources. Its objective is to provide a clear indication of market direction and strength, without the need for charts cluttered with numerous individual indicators. The indicator uses a hybrid color fill to translate price action into four primary visual states: Green: Indicates a predominant upward directional force. Red: Confir
Hourly Bias Scanner
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Discover the secrets big players don't want you to see. Have you ever wondered if the market's "whales" always enter at the same time and in the same direction? This indicator shows you. It doesn't give entry signals, but it reveals historical patterns of movement by hour or day that would normally go unnoticed. For example, you could discover that on Thursdays at 3:00 PM, EURUSD has an 80% probability of moving upwards . It's ideal for traders who want to confirm hourly biases or identify high
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review