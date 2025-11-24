HeatMap Regression Confluence

HeatMap Regression Confluence: Your Institutional Liquidity Radar

Do you want to identify the levels that price is compelled to visit?

Heatmap Regression is an advanced heatmap that detects the footprints of institutional activity on the chart. It identifies key zones where strong capital absorption or distribution has occurred, leaving behind open imbalances that the market tends to correct.

This indicator reveals the most likely price return targets.

Key Zone Analysis (Price Imbalances)

The indicator marks two types of institutional liquidity footprints:

  • Green Zone (Accumulation):

    • It forms when the price drops sharply (dominant selling), leaving behind institutional buy orders (liquidity).

    • Price has a high probability of returning upwards to balance that level.

  • Red Zone (Distribution):

    • It forms when the price rises sharply (dominant buying), leaving behind institutional sell orders (liquidity).

    • Price has a high probability of pulling back downwards to cover that zone.

In essence, Heatmap Regression marks the "gaps" or liquidity magnets that the market must touch before continuing its trajectory.

It shows you where the levels with the highest probability of reaction are located.

Exclusive Filtering: Quality Zones Only (Smart Money Volume)

The system is configured by default to show all detected zones, giving you a complete overview of the liquidity map.

If you want a cleaner chart with only the zones confirmed by institutional volume, you can activate the Smart Money Volume filter.

This will reduce the number of signals but will display only those with real absorption or distribution activity, avoiding visual clutter and focusing on the highest quality zones.

Sniper Mode: Institutional Precision

Activate Sniper Mode when you only want to trade the most selective and confirmed zones.

This mode applies additional filters to show only institutional levels validated by structure and real price reaction.

Fewer signals, but of much higher quality — ideal for precision strategies and institutional confirmation.

The Ideal Partner: Combine with MarketCrack - Whale Detector

To fully leverage institutional information:

  • Heatmap Regression → shows you WHERE the liquidity is.

  • Whale Detector → confirms WHEN the whales are active and pushing price toward those zones.

In summary:

Visualize the zones where price must balance its flow, trade in sync with the whales, and let the market show you where the money is truly moving.

It is not prediction. It is advanced institutional flow reading.


--------------------------------------

"HeatMap Regression C." is an original development for MetaTrader 5, created by Andrés Carvajal. This indicator has been designed from scratch and bears no relation to any other external product, brand, or community.


More from author
Trend BB MACD
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend BB MACD with ADX Filter The Trend BB MACD with ADX Filter is an advanced technical tool that combines Bollinger Bands (BB) , MACD , and the Average Directional Index (ADX) . It now incorporates a complete directional analysis system with +DI and -DI , as well as cross-confirmation options with MACD. This tool is designed to provide precise and filtered trading signals, optimized for scalping , intraday, and swing trading. It helps identify not only the direction but also the strength and r
FREE
Projective SR
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Projective SR - Real-Time Projected Support and Resistance Projective SR is an advanced indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance points on the chart and projects them diagonally and dynamically into the future , anticipating potential areas where the price might react. Unlike traditional indicators that only show static, fixed levels, Projective SR analyzes price geometry , identifies the most relevant pivots, and draws sloping lines that adapt to market movement. These li
FREE
StochWpR Momentum Oscillator
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
5 (1)
Indicators
StochW%R Momentum Oscillator – Your Smart Hybrid Momentum Indicator Precision. Noise Filtering. More Reliable. Tired of traditional oscillators generating false signals in volatile markets? The StochW%R Momentum Oscillator is the evolution in momentum analysis, combining the best of the Stochastic and Williams %R into one powerful, customizable indicator. Key Benefit: It reduces market noise and provides cleaner signals thanks to its intelligent fusion algorithm, with early alerts for trend chan
FREE
Advanced ADX Pro
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Advanced ADX Pro: Take Your ADX Analysis to the Next Level  The Advanced ADX Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to transform your experience with the traditional Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. Created to offer greater convenience, control, and visual and auditory clarity, this indicator goes far beyond the capabilities of MetaTrader 5's (MT5) native ADX.  What is ADX and Why is it Crucial? The ADX is a vital technical indicator that measures the strength of the market trend . I
Elliott Wave Radar
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
What This Indicator Does This indicator automatically analyzes the chart to identify Elliott Wave patterns (impulses and corrections) and shows you where waves 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 are in real-time. It also includes price projections , volume validation , and triangle detection . How Does the "Radar" Version Improve on It? Target Projection: It suggests where the price might be headed in wave 5. Volume Validation: It confirms whether volume supports the detected pattern. Triangle Detection: It iden
FREE
Virtual Candle Blocks
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Virtual Candle Blocks – Visualize the market without limits Virtual Candle Blocks is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to create and visualize candles of any custom timeframe, including those not natively available on the platform. Key Features: Custom Timeframes: It groups base chart candles into blocks of your desired duration (e.g., 5h, 14h, 28h, 72h, etc.) to form a new virtual candle. This gives you access to exclusive timeframes found on premium platforms like TradingV
FREE
Theme Switcher
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Utilities
Theme Switcher - Personalize Your Trading Terminal Description The Theme Switcher is an interactive panel that lets you quickly change the color scheme of your MetaTrader 5 chart. Designed for traders seeking a comfortable and personalized visual environment, This tool offers a variety of theme styles inspired by brands, movies, and professional designs. How to Use It Open the panel: Simply add the indicator to your chart, and a window with buttons for different themes will appear. Select a them
FREE
Pi Cycle Projections
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
What is Pi Cycle Projections? Pi Cycle Projections is a comprehensive trading system for MetaTrader 5 that gives you a dual advantage: it not only identifies high-probability entry signals (Moving Average crossover) in the present but also charts a visual map of potential future market scenarios. Think of it as a two-in-one system: An Intelligent Signal Generator that tells you when to act (Pi moving average crosses). A Strategic Cycle Projector that shows you where the price could go. Both func
FREE
Scalping Timer
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Scalping Timer – Real-Time Precision for Demanding Scalpers Scalping Timer is a compact visual indicator designed specifically for scalpers and day traders who rely on perfect timing and minimum transaction costs . This real-time panel displays two essential metrics for scalping: Exact countdown of the remaining time until the candle closes as set on the chart. Immediate visualization of the current symbol's spread. With this critical information at your fingertips, you can anticipate sharp move
FREE
LCD Laguerre Convergence Divergence
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
LCD Laguerre Convergence Divergence: An Advanced MACD The LCD Laguerre Convergence Divergence is an advanced technical indicator designed to improve upon the classic MACD, offering faster, more sensitive, and adaptive momentum detection. Its key advantage is the use of Laguerre filters , which react more precisely to price changes than traditional moving averages. Key Advantages Higher Sensitivity & Less Lag: Laguerre filters generate earlier entry and exit signals, which is crucial in volatile
FREE
MarketCrack Whale Detector
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
MarketCrack – Whale Detector: Aligning with Smart Money MarketCrack – Whale Detector is a professional indicator designed to visually and proactively detect the activity of large market participants, known as "whales." Its purpose is to identify key moments of significant institutional pressure, allowing traders to align with the direction of smart money and make strategic decisions with greater confidence. Functionality and Objective MarketCrack – Whale Detector analyzes price action and volume
SOS Trader
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
This indicator is an advanced loss position monitor, designed to help you react in time and protect your capital. It analyzes all open trades on the current symbol in real-time, calculates volatility using ATR on multiple timeframes, and determines how close the price is to your Stop Loss. It displays visual lines ( dynamic Stop Loss and Break-Even ) and a Bloomberg-style panel with key information for each trade: Loss percentage relative to your balance Distance to Stop Loss in pips and ATR mul
FREE
Trading Exporter for AI Assistant
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Trading Exporter for AI Assistant is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to export comprehensive and structured trading data in JSON format. Its purpose is to enable any Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant—whether free or paid, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Claude, or DeepSeek—to analyze the information and provide personalized recommendations, strategies, and explanations. Special Recommendation: DeepSeek While this exporter works with any AI, DeepSeek is especially recomm
FREE
Adaptive Fibonacci Zones
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
The Adaptive Fibonacci Zones is an enhanced, dynamic version of the classic MetaTrader 5 Fibonacci retracement. Its main difference from the native Fibonacci tool is that you don't need to manually draw the levels or subjectively decide where to measure the retracement from. The indicator does this work for you: it automatically detects relevant market swings (highs and lows) using fractals and an ATR-based volatility filter. This way, the Fibonacci adapts to the market in real time, displaying
FREE
Trading Advisor a Helping Hand
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Trading Advisor - A Helping Hand This indicator is designed to advise and support traders in their operations, offering real-time quantitative market analysis. It is not an automated decision-making tool, but an intelligent assistant that provides: Market diagnosis (bullish/bearish trend, range, volatility) General recommendations (when to buy, sell, or wait) Suggested risk management (Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR) Psychological tips for maintaining discipline It's ideal for traders lo
FREE
Laguerre RSI Classic
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Laguerre RSI: An Advanced Oscillator for Market Analysis The Laguerre RSI is an advanced oscillator based on digital filters, developed by John Ehlers. This indicator smooths price fluctuations using a technique called the Laguerre filter , allowing for more precise detection of overbought and oversold zones while reducing market noise. The Laguerre RSI oscillates between 0 and 1 , with standard levels set as follows: Overbought: above 0.75 Oversold: below 0.25 This indicator is ideal for detect
FREE
GoGo Breaker The Master Candle Signal
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
GoGo Breaker – The Master Candle Signal Smart Signals Based on Price Action with Advanced Filters GoGo Breaker is a powerful trading indicator that uses the "Master Candle" pattern to identify high-probability opportunities in real-time. Designed for traders seeking fast and precise entries , it is ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading . Automatically detects buy/sell signals with clear arrows. Works in all markets: Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Flexible: Can be us
Correlation Nexus
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Correlation Nexus Correlation Nexus: Master the Direct or Inverse Relationship Between Pairs Correlation Nexus is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that detects trading opportunities based on the statistical correlation between two financial instruments. This system allows traders to profit from both positive (direct) correlations and negative (inverse) correlations , adapting dynamically to different currency pairs, indices, or commodities. Unlike conventional tools, this indicat
FREE
Smart Volume Flow
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Smart Volume Flow The Smart Volume Flow is a professional volume analysis tool that takes order flow interpretation to a higher level. It's designed to go beyond simple bar counting by combining hybrid volume , trend context , multi-timeframe filters , and directional strength validation (ADX and +DI/-DI) . Its goal is to dissect, weight, and contextualize market activity, transforming raw data into tactical information for more precise decision-making. What Makes It Different? Unlike MetaTrader
Alert Signal Chess King Trading Opening
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
"The Chess Strategy Applied to Forex Trading" Imagine the market as a chessboard. Each technical indicator is a unique and powerful piece, with its own distinct function. This intelligent system combines six key "pieces" that work in harmony to detect high-probability entry signals: Pawn (EMA 50): Your nimble scout, detecting rapid changes in the short-term trend. Rook (EMA 200): A steadfast fortress, confirming the overarching major market trend. Knight (Bollinger Bands): Agile and unpredictab
DominoSync DoubleSix
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
DominoSync DoubleSix: An Advanced Indicator for Confident Trading DominoSync DoubleSix is an advanced indicator that helps traders identify more reliable entry signals by analyzing multiple timeframes and filtering out low-volume or unusual range candles. The entry signals are displayed on the indicator's histogram, allowing for a clearer, less intrusive analysis on the price chart. What Makes DominoSync DoubleSix Unique? Multi-Timeframe Analysis Evaluates up to 20 timeframes (from M1 to W1). Ca
Pro MA 5
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Pro MA 5 – The Professional Moving Average Suite  The Most Complete Moving Average System for MetaTrader 5 Pro MA 5 revolutionizes technical analysis by offering a powerful, customizable, and efficient interface to detect trends with surgical precision .  What is Pro MA 5? It's an advanced indicator that integrates up to 5 configurable moving averages with intelligent alerts , an interactive panel , and an optimized design for trading on any instrument or timeframe. It's an all-in-one solution
AUI Eagle Duel
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Experts
AUI Bot - Artificial Ultra Instinct ATTENTION: This bot is NOT for you if you're looking for daily, weekly, or monthly profits. This bot is designed solely for ANNUAL profitability . So, if you're not willing to let it work quietly for an entire year without intervention, it's not for you. How Does This Bot Work? The bot analyzes multiple market factors across different timeframes to make very strict decisions. It only enters an operation when it detects a perfect confluence of favorable conditi
TDI Laguerre
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
TDI Laguerre The TDI Laguerre is an evolution of the popular Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator. It replaces the classic RSI with a Laguerre filter , offering a smoother, more sensitive, and precise reading of price action. This advanced version combines elements of volatility, moving averages, and visual signal detection with configurable alerts.  What Does This Indicator Do? This indicator displays: A smoothed Laguerre line based on the closing price. A short-term EMA signal line overlaid
BB KC Hybrid Squeeze Band
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
BB KC Hybrid Squeeze Band – Advanced Volatility and Compression Indicator The BB KC Hybrid Squeeze Band is a next-generation technical indicator that intelligently combines Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Keltner Channel (KC) into a single hybrid structure. Designed to provide a more accurate reading of market volatility, compression, and expansion environments, this indicator allows for the detection of key opportunity zones with greater anticipation and less noise. What Does It Do? Dynamic Hybrid
MultiFrame Momentum
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
MultiFrame Momentum Indicator The MultiFrame Momentum is an advanced indicator that simultaneously analyzes multiple market timeframes to identify moments of directional convergence . Its unique design seeks momentum coincidences across different timeframes, generating clear visual signals via a line that changes between green (bullish) , red (bearish) , and gray (neutral) . Essential Configuration and Testing The indicator's effectiveness is entirely dependent on the customized timeframe config
Legion of Soldiers
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Legion of Soldiers – User Manual Main Focus The Legion of Soldiers is designed as an indicator for re-entries within established trend-following strategies . This indicator doesn't define the trend itself; instead, it is used to accompany and reinforce a pre-identified trend system . The direction of the trend must be confirmed beforehand using tools like: MarketCrack – Whale Detector (recommended) Or any other high-timeframe trend detection strategy the user employs. How to Use The user should
Oracle Oscillator
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Here is the coherent translation of the text into English: The Oracle Oscillator is a true revolution in technical analysis. Instead of forcing the trader to watch multiple oscillators at the same time—like RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, DeMarker, and the Laguerre Filter—this indicator unifies the best of each into a single hybrid line (DodgerBlue color), perfectly calibrated to be reactive to real movements while filtering out market noise , thus avoiding the false impulses that confuse so many
Dragon Bands Z
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Dragon Bands Z: Visual Trend Analysis Indicator Dragon Bands Z is an indicator designed to simplify chart reading through the visual consolidation of multiple technical sources. Its objective is to provide a clear indication of market direction and strength, without the need for charts cluttered with numerous individual indicators. The indicator uses a hybrid color fill to translate price action into four primary visual states: Green: Indicates a predominant upward directional force. Red: Confir
Hourly Bias Scanner
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Discover the secrets big players don't want you to see. Have you ever wondered if the market's "whales" always enter at the same time and in the same direction? This indicator shows you. It doesn't give entry signals, but it reveals historical patterns of movement by hour or day that would normally go unnoticed. For example, you could discover that on Thursdays at 3:00 PM, EURUSD has an 80% probability of moving upwards . It's ideal for traders who want to confirm hourly biases or identify high
