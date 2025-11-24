HeatMap Regression Confluence: Your Institutional Liquidity Radar

Do you want to identify the levels that price is compelled to visit?

Heatmap Regression is an advanced heatmap that detects the footprints of institutional activity on the chart. It identifies key zones where strong capital absorption or distribution has occurred, leaving behind open imbalances that the market tends to correct.

This indicator reveals the most likely price return targets.

Key Zone Analysis (Price Imbalances)

The indicator marks two types of institutional liquidity footprints:

Green Zone (Accumulation): It forms when the price drops sharply (dominant selling), leaving behind institutional buy orders (liquidity). Price has a high probability of returning upwards to balance that level.

Red Zone (Distribution): It forms when the price rises sharply (dominant buying), leaving behind institutional sell orders (liquidity). Price has a high probability of pulling back downwards to cover that zone.



In essence, Heatmap Regression marks the "gaps" or liquidity magnets that the market must touch before continuing its trajectory.

It shows you where the levels with the highest probability of reaction are located.

Exclusive Filtering: Quality Zones Only (Smart Money Volume)

The system is configured by default to show all detected zones, giving you a complete overview of the liquidity map.

If you want a cleaner chart with only the zones confirmed by institutional volume, you can activate the Smart Money Volume filter.

This will reduce the number of signals but will display only those with real absorption or distribution activity, avoiding visual clutter and focusing on the highest quality zones.

Sniper Mode: Institutional Precision

Activate Sniper Mode when you only want to trade the most selective and confirmed zones.

This mode applies additional filters to show only institutional levels validated by structure and real price reaction.

Fewer signals, but of much higher quality — ideal for precision strategies and institutional confirmation.

The Ideal Partner: Combine with MarketCrack - Whale Detector

To fully leverage institutional information:

Heatmap Regression → shows you WHERE the liquidity is.

Whale Detector → confirms WHEN the whales are active and pushing price toward those zones.

In summary:

Visualize the zones where price must balance its flow, trade in sync with the whales, and let the market show you where the money is truly moving.

It is not prediction. It is advanced institutional flow reading.





--------------------------------------

"HeatMap Regression C." is an original development for MetaTrader 5, created by Andrés Carvajal. This indicator has been designed from scratch and bears no relation to any other external product, brand, or community.

