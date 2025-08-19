GoGo Breaker The Master Candle Signal

GoGo Breaker – The Master Candle Signal Smart Signals Based on Price Action with Advanced Filters

GoGo Breaker is a powerful trading indicator that uses the "Master Candle" pattern to identify high-probability opportunities in real-time. Designed for traders seeking fast and precise entries, it is ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

  • Automatically detects buy/sell signals with clear arrows.

  • Works in all markets: Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

  • Flexible: Can be used alone or combined with other indicators for greater accuracy.

Recommended Strategies Base Strategy: Optimization with VIDYA + Parabolic SAR (Filters signals in clear trends and avoids false breakouts)

Rules for BUYS:

  • GoGo Breaker signal (green arrow).

  • The next candle opens and closes ABOVE the VIDYA.

  • The Parabolic SAR is below the price (confirming an uptrend).

Rules for SELLS:

  • GoGo Breaker signal (red arrow).

  • The next candle opens and closes BELOW the VIDYA.

  • The Parabolic SAR is above the price (confirming a downtrend).

Risk Management:

  • Partial/total close when the price touches the VIDYA.

  • Dynamic Stop Loss: If the SAR changes direction.

Advanced Strategy: Confluence with Trend BB MACD (Combines momentum and volatility for stronger trades)

Setup:

  • Trend BB MACD (Bollinger Bands + customized MACD).

  • GoGo Breaker as an entry trigger.

Rules for BUYS:

  • GoGo Breaker signal (green arrow).

  • The hybrid MACD (green line) is above the middle Bollinger band.

  • The price respects the lower band as support.

Rules for SELLS:

  • GoGo Breaker signal (red arrow).

  • The hybrid MACD (red line) is below the middle Bollinger band.

  • The price rejects the upper band as resistance.

Exits:

  • Take profit: At the opposite Bollinger band.

  • Stop Loss: Outside the opposite band.

Where and How to Use GoGo Breaker?

  • Scalping: M1-M5 (optimal on M3-M4).

  • Intraday/Swing: M15-H4 (filtered with VIDYA + SAR or Trend BB MACD).

  • Best hours: 12:00-16:00 GMT (London-NY session).

Key Recommendation:

  • Avoid trading a few minutes before/after important news.

  • Use risk management (never risk more than 1-2% per trade).

Key Benefits

  • Clear and objective signals with no repainting.

  • Compatible with any strategy (discretionary or algorithmic).

  • Optimization templates included (VIDYA + SAR / Trend BB MACD).

Download the Template and Start Trading! Find the configuration files in the indicator's discussion area. Boost your trading with GoGo Breaker and dominate the market with precision!

Additional Notes

  • The Trend BB MACD improves the detection of strong trends.

  • For aggressive scalping, combine with RSI or volume.

  • Test different configurations on a demo account before trading with real money.


