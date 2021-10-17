NeuroExt

4

https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt  actual version

Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461

You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files.

Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options:

DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING!

it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal.


generating a training base is extremely simple.
 there is a ready-made training for USDCHF.

 - OrderComm: in the order, it will be supplemented with an indication of the mode of operation and the depth of analysis.
 - TypeOfWork: Study \ Work \ Market. "Study" - in this mode it is necessary to achieve a schedule with at least a small increase. No holes. This mode can also be used for work, but there will be only 1 order in the market at a time. "Work" - The database is loaded periodically. In case of simultaneous training in the tester and constant pumping of better training. "Market" - only for acceptance by the Market. Must be switched. - MYpercent: ...
- SL: if you set = 0 in the Learning mode, a value from 40 to 110 will be automatically assigned and will give too many trades, slow learning and distorted images. When MaxOrders> 1 and Run mode is forced to 5000. - StartTrail: Not used in Learn Mode. Optimal = 0 (automatic).
 - Trail: ... = Neuro param - ThresholdH1: threshold for filtering out noise on 1 hidden layer - ThresholdOut: threshold for rejecting unsuitable images. When taught, it is forced to 0. - Trade interval: trade every ... H1 is recommended for training. Then, in Work, it is forcibly set to 1 minute.
 - Depth Analys: interval of bars for analysis / snapshot of the price picture. The last 50 bars from the selected TF are loaded. Example: with TF M6 the snapshot => 50 * 6/60 = 5 hours. A drawing of this length is processed for memorization. Too large TF will result in non-repeating shots. Too small will produce many very similar images. The database is formed by this parameter. If you choose a different value, the base will be created and full training is required. The bases for each TF are not deleted and once created, you can continue to train and use. If you want to retrain the network, these files must be deleted. The location of the files will be indicated in the log when the EA starts. This is where the attached databases should be located. Example: data_w1_6_USDCHF.csv, data_w2_6_USDCHF.csv. These files contain "_6_" in the name and will be included when "Depth Analys" = M6.
 = Learn mode
 - LearnEpoch: parameter for setting the number of optimization runs in the Learn mode. - speed: during initial training, several training cycles (5-10) can be done at a speed of 0.5-0.9. Next at 0.2-0.5. Etc. When an entry of the form w1 [XXX] [YYY] N.NNNNNN = ZZ.ZZZZZZZZ appears in the logs and the improvement of learning of a section is stopped, set the speed to 0.1 or less.
 = Dual mode
 - MaxOrders: if the value is> 1, the insurance strategy will be launched. After all, a neural network does not guarantee a repetition of the trained outcome after a similar snapshot, but it assumes the highest probability. In Teach mode, it is forced to = 1 because training takes place on the data of only 1 simultaneously working order. - Multiply: volume increment factor. Optimal 2.
 - Distance: distance between orders of the same direction. Increases with each new order of the same direction.
 - StepProf: another additional system, but no less important. Closing all orders when the balance gain is reached by ... The target trigger value is indicated in the comment on the chart as "Next"
 = Other
 - Pass: key to remove restrictions.
 The price is negotiable.



Reviews 14
ernest Mark
59
ernest Mark 2024.11.01 05:58 
 

Its already 2024, I don't know why no one is using this. or giving a review. everyhting looks good on testing and Demo. in a few weeks I will put this to work on a Live account. Would like to Thank the Author for this free EA, it works really good, especially for a small Cap player like me. p.s. proper training of the bot gives a good yield. Hope we can have an update soon from the author, but as is. this is really promising. Thank you!

deguimar martinusso
65
deguimar martinusso 2024.08.26 15:03 
 

I am very satisfied with this tool if you could make a video teaching how to use it like this I don't speak English but I am using Google Translation you got a score of 1000

Eric Carl Sandquist
509
Eric Carl Sandquist 2023.03.13 19:34 
 

So far, in demo it has done very well. I plan to bring it live as soon as possible. Very exciting.

Voyager Project
77
Voyager Project 2024.12.13 22:17 
 

Il bot se addestrato secondo una precisa logica rende molto ma il problema è che l'autore non risponde per acquistare la password per operare su conto live!

AAtrader86
34
AAtrader86 2022.12.13 18:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

michael0606
128
michael0606 2022.11.28 21:03 
 

I've only been using it for a few hours on the demo account, but its yield is very good for now. Good work. Sincerely, Mike

Mianos Tech
83
Mianos Tech 2022.10.26 10:05 
 

first of all the AE its not very bad at all its perform well i study how this AE work upon my testing searching adjusting the setting because i want the AE learn i discover the learning give you a positive trade in live account i choose the Neuro Ma its regarding to MACD but its 1 option there in MA in default is 5 you can change it to 8 or 13 but 5 is for short trend if you want long trend put 13 maybe. i dont know if the 1st average and 2nd moving average of MACD is set correctly because its only on option there in no price if exponential close or open. the AE is good but you to study the setting really important is the learning its give you lot of positive trade in live account. i hope the dev put a news so the AE stop trading if the market is very bad i mean the AE link in to this https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://ec.forexprostools.com/ , http://time.is/UTC , https://world-time-zone1.com/ , https://ec.forexprostools.com/ so the AE stop trading if receive or read something bad market down by the way hope the dev continue develop this FREE AE neuro i hope its give more optimize in trading

Sebastian Schmidt
1354
Sebastian Schmidt 2021.12.28 07:01 
 

the first steps with this EA went as expected very well. the ongoing optimization gives very promising results. The EA is very intuitive and easy to understand, and there is a Telegram group where you can immediately get competent help and answers to your questions. Thank you for providing it free of charge.

Dmytryi Voitukhov
6679
Reply from developer Dmytryi Voitukhov 2021.12.28 08:41
As practice has shown, a neural network cannot predict the probability of an outcome by 100%. This is due to hardware limitations and much more training time. The optimal balance has been found here. Combined with other methods, the system can be relied upon. Thank you for such a good review.
Sentosa Ip
28
Sentosa Ip 2021.12.23 16:29 
 

saya mecoba akun demo latihan respon sangat bagus,sayang dengan modal kecil tidak bisa repon.perbaiki dengan modal kecil bisa respon.

Dmytryi Voitukhov
6679
Reply from developer Dmytryi Voitukhov 2021.12.23 16:34
pertanyaannya tidak jelas. apa yang harus diperbaiki? setoran awal - $ 200.
Al Bundy
408
Al Bundy 2021.12.02 12:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shiseido.Nara
21
Shiseido.Nara 2021.11.14 21:38 
 

I have been testing it for 2 days and it looks quite promising. I will continue testing it for a few months to evaluate if it has good results.

Doken.Tokuyama
46
Doken.Tokuyama 2021.11.03 20:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.11.03 18:19 
 

Looks promising so far. Starting forward testing on VPS. 3 stars for the moment

Edit 03.11.2021: After first evening of use already 6,67% in profit :O Looking forward to seeing the results of the coming days. 4 stars for now

Edit 04.11.2021: It blew up a third of the account during the last 10 hours. Final rating: 1 star

Edit after author's reply: Setting was put on "work" mode ;)

Dmytryi Voitukhov
6679
Reply from developer Dmytryi Voitukhov 2021.11.07 11:32
Try more learn and take new version. And show me your learn graph. And setting at Work mode.
Reply to review