Legion of Soldiers – User Manual

Main Focus The Legion of Soldiers is designed as an indicator for re-entries within established trend-following strategies. This indicator doesn't define the trend itself; instead, it is used to accompany and reinforce a pre-identified trend system. The direction of the trend must be confirmed beforehand using tools like:

MarketCrack – Whale Detector (recommended)

Or any other high-timeframe trend detection strategy the user employs.

How to Use The user should wait for the crosses between the blue (Fast) line and the red (Slow) line:

Bottom-up cross: a bullish re-entry signal , provided that the main trend has already been confirmed.

Top-down cross: a bearish re-entry signal within a downtrend. The indicator includes a configurable alert system, which allows users to receive notifications for only bullish crosses, only bearish crosses, or both, depending on the trader's preference.

Histogram The Legion of Soldiers histogram functions as a visual measure of the signal's strength and confirmation.

When it projects upwards, it indicates bullish pressure for long re-entries.

When it projects downwards, it reflects bearish strength for short re-entries. Its intensity (height) is dynamically adjusted with volume and volatility (ATR), which helps filter out weak signals and prioritize those with a higher probability of success.

Risk Management The Stop Loss (SL) should be defined according to the trader's main strategy. A practical option is to place it at the previous high or low, thereby protecting the soldier sent into the market. The Take Profit (TP) also depends on the user's strategy. If combined with the Regression Zones indicator, it can serve as a reference for setting clear exit targets.

Complementing with Regression Zones While Regression Zones helps visualize how far the market's movement can go, the Legion of Soldiers focuses on pinpointing potential re-entry points in favor of the main trend, optimizing the management of multiple entries.

Key Functions

Higher Timeframe (HTF) Filter: Allows signals to align with a higher timeframe. Activated → more selective and consistent signals. Deactivated → calculation is based only on the current timeframe.

Automatic Optimization: Dynamically adjusts parameters based on recent market conditions. Activated → the indicator is automatically optimized. Deactivated → the user manually defines sensitivity and behavior.

Integrated Alerts: Visual, sound, and push notifications for relevant crosses (bullish and bearish), configurable to the user's liking.



Important Recommendation The Legion of Soldiers shows its true potential when:

Used in conjunction with a main trend-following strategy (e.g., Whale Detector).

Complemented with Regression Zones to measure price targets.

This way, the trader can filter high-probability re-entries, aligned with the macro trend and supported by additional tools.

The Legion of Soldiers is your reinforcement squad in the market: always ready to detect the best re-entries and keep your trades aligned with the strength of the main trend.



