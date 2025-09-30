Oracle Oscillator

The Oracle Oscillator is a true revolution in technical analysis. Instead of forcing the trader to watch multiple oscillators at the same time—like RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, DeMarker, and the Laguerre Filter—this indicator unifies the best of each into a single hybrid line (DodgerBlue color), perfectly calibrated to be reactive to real movements while filtering out market noise, thus avoiding the false impulses that confuse so many traders.

Why is it superior to each oscillator individually?

  • Williams %R (30%): The fastest and most reactive, but when used alone, it generates an excess of signals.

  • Laguerre Filter (30%): Intelligent smoothing that eliminates noise and validates the quality of the movement.

  • Stochastic (20%): Controlled sensitivity that complements without duplicating.

  • RSI (10%): Relative strength as a stable confirmer.

  • DeMarker (10%): Inflection point detection for precise timing.

Using all of them at the same time on a single chart generates so much noise that it becomes impossible to unify them. The Oracle Oscillator solves this problem with a state-of-the-art weighted mathematical calculation that assigns each component the role it performs best. The result is a single line that acts with the speed of Williams %R but with the wisdom of the Laguerre Filter.

Signal Line (Yellow color) – Advanced Precision

This is not the typical signal line found in common oscillators. Here, an AMA + Jurik is combined, calibrated to follow the market with the necessary speed but also with the right amount of caution, avoiding false entries. For the more traditional traders, the option to use a simple standard SMA is also available.

Optimized Key Levels

The indicator comes configured with 75 (upper) and 25 (lower) levels, calculated with an intelligent weighted average to more accurately mark overbought and oversold zones in modern markets. These levels have been optimized to reduce false signals and better adapt to current volatility.

Intelligent Reactivity Architecture

The hybrid formula integrates a scientific calibration:

  • 60% Momentum Power (Williams %R 30% + Stochastic 20% + DeMarker 10%)

  • 30% Advanced Filtering (Laguerre - eliminates noise, validates signals)

  • 10% Stable Confirmation (RSI - provides structural solidity)

This unique combination ensures that the oscillator reacts quickly when the market moves but remains stable when there is only noise.

Confirmation with ADX

The oscillator includes an integrated ADX histogram, which visually displays the strength of the trend. This helps to confirm if the market truly has power in the direction the trader seeks to leverage.

Integrated ATR Panel

Additionally, the indicator incorporates a small dashboard that shows:

  • The ATR of the current candle and the last few candles (configurable).

  • The average ATR of those candles.

This detail teaches the trader to practice a more intelligent entry: look for candles whose range (ATR) is greater than that of the previous candle and higher than the recent average, thus increasing the probability of trading in moments of true strength.

Standard Configuration = Perfect Balance

From the start, the Oracle Oscillator is calibrated with the exact proportion between speed and precision. The 30% Williams %R / 30% Laguerre distribution creates a mathematical balance where reactivity never sacrifices reliability. However, everything can be adjusted from the inputs so that each trader can adapt it to their style.

The Oracle Oscillator is more than an oscillator: it is an intelligent unification system that concentrates in a single tool what other indicators offer in a fragmented way.

  • It is clearer than using a single oscillator (because it eliminates its individual limitations).

  • It is stronger than using them all together (because it avoids noise and signal contradiction).

  • It is more stable than any manual combination, as each parameter is calculated to maintain mathematical precision.

With the Oracle Oscillator, the trader gets, for the first time, an oscillator that combines the speed of Williams %R with the intelligence of the Laguerre Filter, offering clearer, more reliable, and consistent entries.

One single line, all the advantages.


