Hourly Bias Scanner

Discover the secrets big players don't want you to see.

Have you ever wondered if the market's "whales" always enter at the same time and in the same direction? This indicator shows you. It doesn't give entry signals, but it reveals historical patterns of movement by hour or day that would normally go unnoticed.





For example, you could discover that on Thursdays at 3:00 PM, EURUSD has an 80% probability of moving upwards. It's ideal for traders who want to confirm hourly biases or identify high-probability hours for their strategies.

With it, you visualize at a glance: the percentage of bullish/bearish candles, the predominant direction, and the average movement. This way, you understand how institutions have historically acted, complementing your analysis quickly and easily.





Note: M30 The data is consolidated hourly: each hour shows the behavior of the two 30-minute candles that comprise it.





Note: For metals, stocks, and indices On some assets, the 00:00 hour may not show data because markets and brokers don't always open exactly at that time. This is normal and reflects the asset's actual opening time.

This indicator has been developed and tested on Forex, stock indices (SP500, NDX), and precious metals. Its logic theoretically also works on other assets, including cryptocurrencies, but it has not been directly validated in that market.