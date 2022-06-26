Day Trader WorkTime

The worktime indicator helps you identify the most important times to day to trade the currency pairs.

It was created based on the ICT day trading free tutorials that are freely vailable on his youtube channel.

You can use this indicator together with my other indicators that i have shared freely with you like the true day, custom periods, daily month, weekly open lines - they together complement each other very well.





Nuggets from this indicator:

1. Draws the asian session box showinng you the range in pips. You can set the favourible max range of the asian session and when it is exceeded the indicator will highlight in red.

2. Draw a tiny box around the market protraction.

3. Dray a tiny rectange at london open

4. Draw a tiny rectange at new york open.

5. Draw a tiny rectage at the end of true day

6. Draw asian predition zone for prediction on numbers to be filled.







