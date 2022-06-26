Day Trader WorkTime

4.75

The worktime indicator helps you identify the most important times to day to trade the currency pairs.

It was created based on the ICT day trading free tutorials that are freely vailable on his youtube channel. 

You can use this indicator together with my other indicators that i have shared freely with you like the true day, custom periods, daily month, weekly open lines - they together complement each other very well.


Nuggets from this indicator:

1. Draws the asian session box showinng you the range in pips. You can set the favourible max range of the asian session and when it is exceeded the indicator will highlight in red.

2. Draw a tiny box around the market protraction.

3. Dray a tiny rectange at london open

4. Draw a tiny rectange at new york open.

5. Draw a tiny rectage at the end of true day

6. Draw asian predition zone for prediction on numbers to be filled.



Reviews 28
Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:11 
 

best indicator

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:03 
 

Отличный индткатор

Maruva
26
Maruva 2023.12.09 18:24 
 

It's as very good indicator

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Fractal Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc.
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Aurthur Musendame
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The order block locator is powered by three main search algorithms thar can be used to find order blocks. Simple Fractal Search Algorithm Naive Fractal Movers Algorithm Candle Transition Algorithm You can even combine the power of your 2 favourite algorithms and get the best of both worlds: Mixed Algorithm (Naive Fractal + Candle transition) Mixed Algorithm (Simple Fractal + Candle Transition Simple Fractal Search Algorithm The algorithm finds the fractals based on your setting paramers for c
Period Multi Candle Tracer
Aurthur Musendame
Indicators
The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.01 12:25 
 

ótimo indicador, obrigado.

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:11 
 

best indicator

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:03 
 

Отличный индткатор

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.10.13 17:40 
 

OK

d33254
18
d33254 2024.03.24 14:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

651039578
24
651039578 2024.01.02 09:06 
 

应该在加一个大洋洲时段（顺便解决跨日期时间：现在开盘在伦敦0:00，实际是伦敦上一日23:00就开始了。）

Maruva
26
Maruva 2023.12.09 18:24 
 

It's as very good indicator

moneyfesto
41
moneyfesto 2023.11.18 11:14 
 

Very good indicator for sessions. May I request an improvement? Could you add dashed lines as frame against background color? For instance, can you show the London session with dashed frame without background color. Thanks and regards.

Pablo88888
200
Pablo88888 2023.10.19 19:12 
 

Muy servicial, gracias

Totten2020
24
Totten2020 2023.10.15 13:56 
 

Wow! Excellent indicator and works as discussed. It should not be for free!!

entropia93
91
entropia93 2023.09.28 16:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boriphuth Saensukphattraka
123
Boriphuth Saensukphattraka 2023.07.22 06:34 
 

Very sexy and cool indicator

Lenia_Krou
59
Lenia_Krou 2023.07.08 22:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JUAN PABLO JUAREZ CALLEJA
184
JUAN PABLO JUAREZ CALLEJA 2023.05.28 10:34 
 

The indicator is very good, you are available for MT4 muy bueno el indicador, estás disponible para MT4

HikeX1985
55
HikeX1985 2023.05.13 20:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suraj Rimal
20
Suraj Rimal 2023.03.14 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas G
28
Thomas G 2023.01.16 14:41 
 

The indicator is great, but I can't change the colors... is this normal ?

spectrus
114
spectrus 2023.01.12 00:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.01.08 16:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

800007411
14
800007411 2022.12.07 21:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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