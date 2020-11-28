Finance Craft mt4

It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks. Metatrader MT5 also developed testing on real ticks, but you need to understand that real ticks are collected as average for the market, they are not at all necessary for a scalpel-type bot, that is, we select a special broker with a specially low spread, and it is he who is suitable for work, but nor as average, which is only suitable for testing trend bots! That is, testing on real ticks (with an average historical spread) is not suitable for this development in any way! For fanatics of real ticks, an optimization file will be provided with which you can optimize on real ticks and work on the principle of optimize 90% and work 10% of the time, as mentioned above for environments unfavorable for the bot.

How the bot works.

This bot is a scalpel-type expert, which means, first of all, high performance. In order to ensure high performance, a simple and effective principle of market entry was chosen. The Expert Advisor forms a channel on the selected timeframe. When the buy price breaks out below this channel (that is, when the price is in a favorable place for us), a pending buy order is placed. A sell order is placed in the same way when the channel is broken in the other direction. When generating a signal, the level of the semen is taken into account, both the instantaneous and the average for the last 30 ticks, so the entry is carried out only at the moment of the minimum spread! The next important point is to analyze the market volatility and match the signal in accordance with the acceptable volatility value. Pending orders are possible two at the same time, one to buy the other to sell, and the bot always opens only one order in one direction, that is, there is no accumulation of orders and no grids or martingale. One ordering one way with short stops. After a pending order is placed (or two orders in different directions), the expert is able to trail this order, that is, if the sell level drops below the middle of the channel, the expert will subtract the pending order so that when the latter is triggered, there are better strategy conditions. That is, there is a very effective trailing of pending orders. If the price rises significantly above the channel, then the pending order will be removed according to the strategy, and new favorable conditions will be expected. Let's consider the situation when the order will move from the pending order to the market one. After the transition of the order to such a state, the expert is able to trail its stops when the price moves in the direction of the order's profitability. And all that can be further is the triggering of a stop loss or take profit. After that, a new order is expected and so on in a circle. Therefore, the strategy is simple, but thoughtful and effective in terms of technical implementation and taking into account all possible points for the correct operation of a scalpel-type bot. Also, an important point is that the bot is able to respond to various abnormal situations arising in the market. The bot has excellent lot control depending on the deposit if trading with automated money management is activated. Also, the bot correctly sets the waiting timings, requotes, repeated attempts to place an order or, if necessary, close, and so on.