The EA uses a combination of several different trading systems.





The unique trading expert algorithm allows you to choose the direction of positions with the highest probability of their profitable closing.





The risk control system allows profitable transactions to prevail over the total amount of loss.





Advisor is ready for full independent work without the intervention of a trader.





Recommended trading tools: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP.

Settings:

MaxRisk - Percentage of risk for automatic lot calculation;

