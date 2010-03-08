MerkaDivergence

A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates:

Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal.

Signal confirmation: Once a divergence has been identified, the trading system must confirm the signal before entering a trade. Signal confirmation may include analyzing other technical indicators, price patterns, or fundamental analysis.

Trade entry: When the signal is confirmed, the trading system can enter a trade. The direction of the trade will depend on the type of divergence identified. For example, if a bullish divergence is identified, the trading system may enter a long position.

Setting stop loss: As with any trading system, the divergence-based system must establish a stop loss level to limit losses in case the trade doesn't go as expected. The stop loss level can be set at a strategic point to minimize the trade's risk.

Setting profit targets: The divergence-based system must establish profit targets to close the trade at the right time. These profit targets may be based on identifying resistance or support levels, or other factors.

Overall, a trading system based on divergences uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Like any trading system, the success of a divergence-based system depends largely on the accuracy in identifying divergences and managing risk and profit targets appropriately.


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PROMINING EAi    is a fully automated algorithmic trading system most effective in XAUUSD GOLD pairs. The system uses multi timeframe chart to trade, the EA follow the trend simultaneously, can also able to protect/filter the incoming unexpected sudden market spike volatility and can manage any bad market condition. Its a very fast scalper that is very active with trades. Its specially designed to trade in XAUUSD pairs.  FREE TRIAL BOTH DEMO AND REAL ACCOUNT. ITS THE ONLY AUTOMATED TRADING ROBO
Resident
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Resident Expert Advisor is a professional trading system designed for trading various currency pairs, metals, and indices. It takes into account the specific price behavior and volatility of the selected instrument. By adjusting the parameters, you can customize the advisor for any trading symbol. The advisor's input signals are calculated using specific data structures and proprietary algorithms. There is no artificial intelligence, machine learning, or quantum technology involved. We use excl
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MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
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MerkaDrive
Merkabot
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"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
MerkaStudent Basic
Merkabot
Experts
To use MerkaStudent Basic you need to purchase the paid version. Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Basic, you have to communicate it by email: to merkabot.io@gmail.com. You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA). The purchase of MerkaStudent Basic includes 4 hours of online tutoring.Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling an online m
MerkaStudent Middle
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Experts
To use MerkaStudent Middle you need to purchase the paid version. Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Middle, you have to communicate it to the email: merkabot.io@gmail.com. You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA). The purchase of MerkaStudent Middle includes 4 hours of online tutoring. Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling an on
MerkaStudent Advance
Merkabot
Experts
To use MerkaStudent Advance you need to purchase the paid version. Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Advance, you have to communicate it to the email: merkabot.io@gmail.com. You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA). The purchase of MerkaStudent Advance includes 12 hours of online tutoring. Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling a
Geolot EA
Merkabot
Experts
Geolot EA is an automated trading approach that utilizes a logic of money management and a lot size sequence to operate in the foreign exchange market (Forex), specifically in the EUR/USD currency pair. Here's a description of how the Geolot strategy works: 1. Money Management: Geolot strategy employs specific money management principles to operate with an initial capital of 1.500 euros. This management determines the amount of capital to risk in each trade, based on the distance between posit
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