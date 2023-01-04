Wardtrade17

5

Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !!


This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1,  and in only one day, which is Monday . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As a return on the invested capital annually.


Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

The time set in the expert settings is according to  Cairo time. Please adjust the platform according to this time and then run the expert

Minimum deposit : I tested it for 200 USD but $500 is recommended .

Leverage : 1:500 or more .

Account type:  Raw , ECN, Razor  with very low spreads is better.

Account type: Martingale .

 The risk level is high in some years and low in other years. Please do not change the default settings and contact the seller to be sure that your platform settings are compatible with a the expert advisor settings. The expert advisor has been tested during the past 20 years and some tests are attached with pictures. You can download a Demo version and compare the results .

Reviews 11
Roberto Antonio
169
Roberto Antonio 2024.05.14 07:54 
 

i RENT YOUR BOT PLEASE SEND ME THE SETUP FOR OTHERS PAIRS

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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Roberto Antonio
169
Roberto Antonio 2024.05.14 07:54 
 

i RENT YOUR BOT PLEASE SEND ME THE SETUP FOR OTHERS PAIRS

Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Reply from developer Ahmed Wardan Atik 2024.05.14 21:54
Thank you for your renting , I have sent you 2 more pairs , Check messages please and i hope to have 5 stars as a users support 😃
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.02.01 00:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Reply from developer Ahmed Wardan Atik 2024.02.04 10:22
Thank you very much for your opinion and interest, I always hope that we will be surprised by the best !!
reneLavigne
34
reneLavigne 2024.01.03 22:06 
 

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jefschmeikel
34
jefschmeikel 2023.11.27 14:20 
 

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gerardtuid
14
gerardtuid 2023.11.21 23:01 
 

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hoffmannrony
14
hoffmannrony 2023.11.15 23:31 
 

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jemzulanski
14
jemzulanski 2023.11.04 09:30 
 

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tobias dado
18
tobias dado 2023.10.27 16:34 
 

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jarmilapont
15
jarmilapont 2023.10.27 16:11 
 

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Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Reply from developer Ahmed Wardan Atik 2023.12.01 14:26
Share me ur backtest if possible plz
keyadam
14
keyadam 2023.10.27 12:32 
 

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Ahmed Wardan Atik
444
Reply from developer Ahmed Wardan Atik 2023.12.30 01:24
already sent !! thanks for ur feedback
jadschmidt
14
jadschmidt 2023.10.27 12:25 
 

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