First Scalper MT4

4.25

First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge.
First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author.


Using EA :

  • General Options
    • Trade Type : Long/Short/Both
    • Stop Trading : if true, EA doesn't open a new position. Only manage already opened.
    • Maximum Spread to Open Position : Spread to stop trading
    • Magic Number : Any constant ID.
    • Show Panel On Chart : Shows report of positions on chart with the option of manual closing them.


  • Closing Positions
    • Action for in-Loss Positions : Wait for TP,Stop Loss, One Step Averaging, Two Step Averaging
    • Take Profit Mode : Manual, Automatic
    • Take Profit : TakeProfit in Points
    • Stop Loss : StopLoss in Points. Only act if the StopLoss option is selected above.
    • 1st Step Averaging Distance : Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above.
    • 1st Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above.
    • 1st Step Averaging Take Profit : TP1 if averaging selecting above.
    • 2nd Step Averaging Distance : Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above.
    • 2nd Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above.
    • 2nd Step Averaging Take Profit : TP2 if averaging selecting above.


  • Volume Settings
    • Volume Calculation Method : Fixed, Dynamic Lots or Risk Percent based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin
    • Fixed Lots : Volume of trading
    • Lots Per 1000 : Volume per 1000 Balance/Equity/Free Margin
    • Risk Percentage
    • Maximum Volume Per Trade
    • Minimum Volume Per Trade


  • Trailing/Break Even
    • Trailing Stop Loss : Enable/Disable Trailing Stop
    • Trailing Start : Trailing Start Distance in Points.
    • Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop Loss Distance in Points.
    • Trailing Step : Distance to apply Trailing Stop Loss in Points.
    • Break Even : Enable/Disable Break Even
    • Activate Break Even After Loss : Distance to apply Break Even in Points


  • Day and Time Filters
    • There are options to stop trading on specific days and hours


  • News Filter Inputs
    • Block Trading During Low Impact News
    • Minutes Before/After Low Impact News
    • Block Trading During Medium Impact News
    • Minutes Before/After Medium Impact News
    • Block Trading During High Impact News
    • Minutes Before/After High Impact News




Optimizing EA :

(important)Optimize EA for the last 6 month before using, and update optimization every 1-2 month.
There is no any parameter to optimize EA signal engine. The only parameters are user money management inputs.
Optimization of EA is so fast and easy.

We recommend these Optimization inputs :

  • Load all Default Values
  • Test with Every Tick Based on Real Ticks
  • 1st Step Averaging Distance : 200 to 500 step 150
  • 1st Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : 2 to 8 step 3
  • 1st Step Averaging Take Profit : 100 to 200 step 100
  • 2nd Step Averaging Distance : 400 to 1300 step 300
  • 2nd Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : 8 to 32 step 8
  • 2nd Step Averaging Take Profit : 100 to 200 step 100

The above settings are for an account with 5-digit quotas.You can use any other settings for optimizing the EA based on your trading strategy.
It is strongly recommended to optimize EA based on the example demonstrated in the video attached below.

Recommendations and Using Conditions :

  • You can run EA on several charts and symbols. Try to use different Magic Number input for each chart.
  • If you attach EA to multiple charts, decrease volumes to reduce your risk.
  • To enable News Filter, Visit How to Setup News Filter.




We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.


Reviews 4
robpinhood
262
robpinhood 2024.02.02 01:00 
 

Kyra's dev work is world class. I am running First Scalper on 4 accounts so far, and everything is performing perfectly! It really is hard to believe until you watch it. And the support is fantastic. I have emailed a dozen times, and always get a response the by the next day at the latest. Follow the instructions carefully, and you will get amazing results.

Egbert0815
259
Egbert0815 2022.03.25 19:21 
 

Hallo also ich habe die EA von ihr auf 2 Realkontos laufen und sie laufen schlecht.Sie sind sicher nie auf einem Realkonto getestet wurden. Diese Test auf 10 Jahre oder 1 Jahr sind ohne Wert nur Realkontos.Es fehlt die genau Abstimmung auf die einzelnen Werte .Die Ea gehen auch ständig buy oder sell 100 Prozent gegen den Trend .Und der Trend ändert sich auch nicht in 3 oder 5 Tagen.Danach hast du einen satten DD.Es fehlt mir auch ein PDF handbuch um die EA besser abzustimmen .ich hoffe das die Entwicklerin die EA selber realkontos testet und dringend verbessert.Die Kommunikation mit der Entwicklerin ist kurz und kein Wort zuviel an Informationen. Die Eas laufen jetzt über 1Monat bei mir.Sollte jemand Vorschläge zur einstellung der EA haben würde ich mich freuen.Ich halte euch auf dem laufenden

.Danke für die Antwort sie ist nicht hilfreich.Worauf die EA basieren ist egal ,das Resultat zählt und das ist nicht gut.

Ich habe jetzt ein halbes Jahr gebraucht um den EA zum laufen zu bringen.

Jetzt ist das Resultat Top.

Ich kann nur sagen kauft ihn !!!

Umberleigh
248
Umberleigh 2021.08.28 18:03 
 

Kyra's work is cutting edge.

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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Risk Monitor MT4
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Definition : Risk Monitor is an expert for Analyzing, monitoring, controlling account risks. Strategy :     Analyze Each Currency Volume and Direction on Account and Sort Them     Find and Suggest Best Three Symbols in Opposite Direction (Hedging Positions) for Controlling Risk.     Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect before placing /Closing Features of EA :     Graphical Interface     Show Risk Graph for each currency     Smart Analyze and suggest best hedging positions    
OneClick Screenshot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
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Description : A utility to create and save screenshots automatically and send to a chat/group/channel on telegram. The saved/sent image file will include all objects that exist on the chart and also all indicators are displayed on the chart. Features: Save screenshot of chart including all objects, indicators, ... Send screenshots to a telegram chat/group/channel Wide range options to select when create screenshots Logo and text adding feature Inputs and How to setup the EA : Various optio
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
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Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
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robpinhood
262
robpinhood 2024.02.02 01:00 
 

Kyra's dev work is world class. I am running First Scalper on 4 accounts so far, and everything is performing perfectly! It really is hard to believe until you watch it. And the support is fantastic. I have emailed a dozen times, and always get a response the by the next day at the latest. Follow the instructions carefully, and you will get amazing results.

Egbert0815
259
Egbert0815 2022.03.25 19:21 
 

Hallo also ich habe die EA von ihr auf 2 Realkontos laufen und sie laufen schlecht.Sie sind sicher nie auf einem Realkonto getestet wurden. Diese Test auf 10 Jahre oder 1 Jahr sind ohne Wert nur Realkontos.Es fehlt die genau Abstimmung auf die einzelnen Werte .Die Ea gehen auch ständig buy oder sell 100 Prozent gegen den Trend .Und der Trend ändert sich auch nicht in 3 oder 5 Tagen.Danach hast du einen satten DD.Es fehlt mir auch ein PDF handbuch um die EA besser abzustimmen .ich hoffe das die Entwicklerin die EA selber realkontos testet und dringend verbessert.Die Kommunikation mit der Entwicklerin ist kurz und kein Wort zuviel an Informationen. Die Eas laufen jetzt über 1Monat bei mir.Sollte jemand Vorschläge zur einstellung der EA haben würde ich mich freuen.Ich halte euch auf dem laufenden

.Danke für die Antwort sie ist nicht hilfreich.Worauf die EA basieren ist egal ,das Resultat zählt und das ist nicht gut.

Ich habe jetzt ein halbes Jahr gebraucht um den EA zum laufen zu bringen.

Jetzt ist das Resultat Top.

Ich kann nur sagen kauft ihn !!!

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2022.03.25 19:44
Based on our conversation on PV, I say to you again :
You can not judge the EA based on MA21,50,100. The entry strategy of EA is completely different from your thought. This is a scalper EA.
Umberleigh
248
Umberleigh 2021.08.28 18:03 
 

Kyra's work is cutting edge.

viktor vidov
23
viktor vidov 2021.08.22 08:32 
 

один слив

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2021.08.22 12:05
If you need help to setup and use the EA correctly, you can contact me on PV.
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