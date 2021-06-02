Time close bar for MT5
- Indicators
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Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 2 June 2021
- Activations: 10
This indicator shows the time before the next bar or candle opens.
Examples of the remaining time until a new bar opens:
- Example for the М1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds.
- Example for the Н1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes, 05 seconds.
- Example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes, 05 seconds.
- Example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes, 05 seconds.
МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13564
Settings
- color_time - Text color on the chart.
- width_time - Text width on the chart.
- Select Font Text - Customize the font.