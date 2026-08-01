Elmagiciann

EL MAGICIAN – Professional Supply & Demand Zone Indicator (FREE TRIAL)

Automatically detects high-probability supply and demand zones on any pair — no more manual drawing, no more guesswork.

Works On Every Timeframe

  • M1 to M5 — Scalping: Helps you follow the trend and stay on the right side of momentum for fast intraday scalps.
  • M15 and Higher — Zone Trading: Identifies strong supply and demand zones like a pro, with institutional levels mapped out for you.

Core Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Confluence — Analyzes H4, Daily, and Weekly simultaneously. Zones aligning across timeframes get an MTF badge for strong confluence.
  • Fresh Zones Only — Marks active zones with a FRESH tag and applies a 50% penetration rule. Broken zones are hidden automatically.
  • Clear Signals — Buy when strong HTF demand meets a fresh zone with bullish confirmation. Sell on the reverse. Stay out when signals conflict.
  • Automatic Trade Setup — Exact entry, stop loss, and targets at 1.5R, 2.5R, and 4R, with risk in pips shown on chart.
  • Smart Detection — Identifies rejection wicks, volume spikes, and 30+ pip momentum moves. Zones sized 5–200 pips with 1–5 star strength ratings.
  • Clean Design — Blue demand zones, red supply zones, minimal chart clutter.

Supported Instruments

All Forex majors and crosses, Gold, Silver, Oil, and major indices including US30 and NAS100.

Recommended Settings (M15)

Lookback 500–800 bars · Zone size 8–200 pips · HTF: H4, Daily, Weekly · Penetration 50%. Typically produces 2–5 quality setups per day.

Ideal For

Scalpers on M1–M5 who need trend direction, intraday and swing traders on M15 and above, part-time traders, beginners learning zone identification, and multi-pair analysts.

Not For

Long-term position holders or anyone expecting guaranteed profits or 100% win rates.

🎁 THIS IS THE FREE TRIAL VERSION

Download it, run it on your own charts, and judge it yourself. No payment, no commitment — test it on demo, watch how price reacts at the zones, and decide with your own eyes.

When Your Trial Expires

If EL MAGICIAN earns its place on your charts, you can rent the full version here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163226

Only 99 USD per year — about 8 USD a month.

Why This Beats Paying for Signals

Think about where most traders' money actually goes:

  • Signal groups: 50–100 USD every month. You get a message telling you to buy. You don't know who sent it, what their risk model is, or whether they're even trading the account behind those screenshots. When the signals stop, you're left with nothing — no skill, no understanding, no ability to read a chart. A full year paid, zero learned.
  • Copy trading: You hand your capital to a stranger with a pretty equity curve. One martingale sequence, one news spike, one week of averaging down, and the account you spent years funding is gone. You were never in control — just a passenger.

EL MAGICIAN is the opposite.

You're not buying somebody's opinion. You're buying the map they use. Supply and demand is how institutions actually move price — the zones where banks accumulate and distribute. EL MAGICIAN shows you where they are, why they matter, and what the trade looks like.

Every chart you open, you're training your eye. After a few months you'll start spotting the zones before the indicator draws them. That skill doesn't expire, doesn't depend on anyone's Telegram channel, and works on any pair, any broker, any market condition — for the rest of your trading life.

One year of signals ≈ 600–1200 USD and no skill gained. One year of EL MAGICIAN = 99 USD and a method you actually own.

Invest in understanding the market — not in depending on someone else to understand it for you.

Try it free first. Then decide.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. EL MAGICIAN provides technical analysis only with no profit guarantees. It is a decision-support tool, not a signal service and not an automated trading system. Always use proper risk management, test on demo first, and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading decisions are your responsibility.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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El magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
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EL MAGICIAN – Professional Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Automatically detects high-probability supply and demand zones on any pair — no more manual drawing, no more guesswork. Works On Every Timeframe M1 to M5 — Scalping: Helps you follow the trend and stay on the right side of momentum for fast intraday scalps. M15 and Higher — Zone Trading: Identifies strong supply and demand zones like a pro, with institutional levels mapped out for you. Core Features Multi-Timeframe Confluence — Analyzes H
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