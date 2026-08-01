Elmagiciann

EL MAGICIAN – Professional Supply & Demand Zone Indicator (FREE TRIAL)

Automatically detects high-probability supply and demand zones on any pair — no more manual drawing, no more guesswork.

Works On Every Timeframe

M1 to M5 — Scalping: Helps you follow the trend and stay on the right side of momentum for fast intraday scalps.

Helps you follow the trend and stay on the right side of momentum for fast intraday scalps. M15 and Higher — Zone Trading: Identifies strong supply and demand zones like a pro, with institutional levels mapped out for you.

Core Features

Multi-Timeframe Confluence — Analyzes H4, Daily, and Weekly simultaneously. Zones aligning across timeframes get an MTF badge for strong confluence.

— Analyzes H4, Daily, and Weekly simultaneously. Zones aligning across timeframes get an MTF badge for strong confluence. Fresh Zones Only — Marks active zones with a FRESH tag and applies a 50% penetration rule. Broken zones are hidden automatically.

— Marks active zones with a FRESH tag and applies a 50% penetration rule. Broken zones are hidden automatically. Clear Signals — Buy when strong HTF demand meets a fresh zone with bullish confirmation. Sell on the reverse. Stay out when signals conflict.

— Buy when strong HTF demand meets a fresh zone with bullish confirmation. Sell on the reverse. Stay out when signals conflict. Automatic Trade Setup — Exact entry, stop loss, and targets at 1.5R, 2.5R, and 4R, with risk in pips shown on chart.

— Exact entry, stop loss, and targets at 1.5R, 2.5R, and 4R, with risk in pips shown on chart. Smart Detection — Identifies rejection wicks, volume spikes, and 30+ pip momentum moves. Zones sized 5–200 pips with 1–5 star strength ratings.

— Identifies rejection wicks, volume spikes, and 30+ pip momentum moves. Zones sized 5–200 pips with 1–5 star strength ratings. Clean Design — Blue demand zones, red supply zones, minimal chart clutter.

Supported Instruments

All Forex majors and crosses, Gold, Silver, Oil, and major indices including US30 and NAS100.

Recommended Settings (M15)

Lookback 500–800 bars · Zone size 8–200 pips · HTF: H4, Daily, Weekly · Penetration 50%. Typically produces 2–5 quality setups per day.

Ideal For

Scalpers on M1–M5 who need trend direction, intraday and swing traders on M15 and above, part-time traders, beginners learning zone identification, and multi-pair analysts.

Not For

Long-term position holders or anyone expecting guaranteed profits or 100% win rates.

🎁 THIS IS THE FREE TRIAL VERSION

Download it, run it on your own charts, and judge it yourself. No payment, no commitment — test it on demo, watch how price reacts at the zones, and decide with your own eyes.

When Your Trial Expires

If EL MAGICIAN earns its place on your charts, you can rent the full version here: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163226

Only 99 USD per year — about 8 USD a month.

Why This Beats Paying for Signals

Think about where most traders' money actually goes:

Signal groups: 50–100 USD every month . You get a message telling you to buy. You don't know who sent it, what their risk model is, or whether they're even trading the account behind those screenshots. When the signals stop, you're left with nothing — no skill, no understanding, no ability to read a chart. A full year paid, zero learned.

50–100 USD . You get a message telling you to buy. You don't know who sent it, what their risk model is, or whether they're even trading the account behind those screenshots. When the signals stop, you're left with nothing — no skill, no understanding, no ability to read a chart. A full year paid, zero learned. Copy trading: You hand your capital to a stranger with a pretty equity curve. One martingale sequence, one news spike, one week of averaging down, and the account you spent years funding is gone. You were never in control — just a passenger.

EL MAGICIAN is the opposite.

You're not buying somebody's opinion. You're buying the map they use. Supply and demand is how institutions actually move price — the zones where banks accumulate and distribute. EL MAGICIAN shows you where they are, why they matter, and what the trade looks like.

Every chart you open, you're training your eye. After a few months you'll start spotting the zones before the indicator draws them. That skill doesn't expire, doesn't depend on anyone's Telegram channel, and works on any pair, any broker, any market condition — for the rest of your trading life.

One year of signals ≈ 600–1200 USD and no skill gained. One year of EL MAGICIAN = 99 USD and a method you actually own.

Invest in understanding the market — not in depending on someone else to understand it for you.

Try it free first. Then decide.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. EL MAGICIAN provides technical analysis only with no profit guarantees. It is a decision-support tool, not a signal service and not an automated trading system. Always use proper risk management, test on demo first, and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All trading decisions are your responsibility.