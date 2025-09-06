Rebatron MT5
- Experts
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 6 September 2025
- Activations: 5
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900
Rebatron – Triangular Hedging EA for Low-Floating Multi-Pair Strategy
Rebatron is a fully automated Expert Advisor that utilizes a triangular hedging method across three major currency pairs (example) :
EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP
By opening synchronized positions across these pairs, Rebatron forms a self-balancing triangle, reducing overall exposure and minimizing floating drawdown.
Strategy Overview:
Rebatron does not rely on market direction.
Instead, it uses the correlation between the three pairs to maintain equilibrium — when one pair moves, the others balance the effect.
This creates a neutral exposure system ideal for:
Low-risk traders
Long-term deployment
Consistent trading volume
Key Features:
Triangular Hedging Engine
Low Floating by Design
Dynamic Averaging & Recovery
Auto-adjust Logic – based on pair deviation
Non-directional Execution – works in all market conditions
Recommended Setup:
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP
Account Type: ECN or low spread
Min Deposit: $100+
VPS: Recommended (24/5)
Notes:
Rebatron is not a scalper, and it does not chase market trends
Best suited for users who want consistent trading activity with low floating and smooth equity curve
Rebatron offers a structured and stable approach to automated trading through intelligent multi-pair synchronization.