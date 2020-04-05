XAU Structure Pullback H1

XAU Structure Pullback H1

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate:

  1. Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure.

  2. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band.

  3. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.

This product is a technical structure system. Exact band geometry and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Advantages

  • Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

  • Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)

  • Designed for H1 structure pullback participation

  • Magic-number isolation and max hold bars

  • English packaging and inputs overview

  • Architectural narrative: impulse → band → continue

Features

  • Structure impulse + pullback-band participation style

  • Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)

  • ATR-aware stop distance context

  • Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots

  • Absolute lot cap and Market-safe volume / stops helpers

  • No grid / no martingale marketing

Exact structure depth knobs and band ratios stay private.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position / risk

Input

Description

InpLots

Fixed lot size (default 0.01)

InpMaxLots

Absolute lot cap (Market safety)

InpRiskMode

Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail

InpRR

Reward–risk multiplier when used

InpTrailAtrPeriod

ATR period for trail mode

InpTrailAtrMult

ATR multiple for trail mode

InpMagic

Magic number (default 100042)

InpMaxHoldBars

Maximum bars to hold

InpSlippagePoints

Max slippage in points

InpAtrPeriod

ATR period for risk distance

Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)

Input

Description

InpSwing

Structure sensitivity lookback (tuning knob)

Recommended setup

Item

Recommendation

Symbol

XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)

Timeframe

H1

Lots

Start small — fixed 0.01

Account

Demo first with your broker's spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered deal window only
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:

Metric

Value

Net

$1,803.73

Profit Factor

1.88

Max DD %

8.47%

Trades

91

Source: MT5 report SC100_042_5k_h1_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).

These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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