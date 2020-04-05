XAU Structure Pullback H1
- Experts
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Avinash PagadalaAvinash Pagadala | Quant Systems & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
Systematic MQL5 engines — research, risk, and execution without emotional trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00
What it is
XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate:
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Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure.
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Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band.
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Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style.
Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.
This product is a technical structure system. Exact band geometry and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
Advantages
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Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols
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Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)
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Designed for H1 structure pullback participation
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Magic-number isolation and max hold bars
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English packaging and inputs overview
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Architectural narrative: impulse → band → continue
Features
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Structure impulse + pullback-band participation style
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Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)
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ATR-aware stop distance context
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Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots
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Absolute lot cap and Market-safe volume / stops helpers
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No grid / no martingale marketing
Exact structure depth knobs and band ratios stay private.
Inputs (parameter list)
Position / risk
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Input
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Description
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InpLots
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Fixed lot size (default 0.01)
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InpMaxLots
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Absolute lot cap (Market safety)
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InpRiskMode
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Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail
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InpRR
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Reward–risk multiplier when used
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InpTrailAtrPeriod
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ATR period for trail mode
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InpTrailAtrMult
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ATR multiple for trail mode
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InpMagic
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Magic number (default 100042)
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InpMaxHoldBars
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Maximum bars to hold
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InpSlippagePoints
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Max slippage in points
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InpAtrPeriod
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ATR period for risk distance
Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)
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Input
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Description
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InpSwing
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Structure sensitivity lookback (tuning knob)
Recommended setup
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Item
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Recommendation
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Symbol
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XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)
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Timeframe
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H1
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Lots
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Start small — fixed 0.01
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Account
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Demo first with your broker's spreads
Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.
Illustrative research note (not a promise)
Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered deal window only
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:
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Metric
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Value
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Net
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$1,803.73
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Profit Factor
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1.88
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Max DD %
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8.47%
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Trades
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91
Source: MT5 report SC100_042_5k_h1_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).
These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.
Risk notice
Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.