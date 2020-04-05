XAU Structure Pullback H1

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus

Version: 1.00

What it is

XAU Structure Pullback H1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H1 chart. Architecture is simple and deliberate:

Impulse — a clear directional displacement is identified on structure. Pullback band — price retraces into a mapped structure participation band. Continue — the system joins the continuing direction with selectable exit style.

Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile.

This product is a technical structure system. Exact band geometry and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.

Advantages

Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols

Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)

Designed for H1 structure pullback participation

Magic-number isolation and max hold bars

English packaging and inputs overview

Architectural narrative: impulse → band → continue

Features

Structure impulse + pullback-band participation style

Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)

ATR-aware stop distance context

Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots

Absolute lot cap and Market-safe volume / stops helpers

No grid / no martingale marketing

Exact structure depth knobs and band ratios stay private.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position / risk

Input Description InpLots Fixed lot size (default 0.01) InpMaxLots Absolute lot cap (Market safety) InpRiskMode Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail InpRR Reward–risk multiplier when used InpTrailAtrPeriod ATR period for trail mode InpTrailAtrMult ATR multiple for trail mode InpMagic Magic number (default 100042) InpMaxHoldBars Maximum bars to hold InpSlippagePoints Max slippage in points InpAtrPeriod ATR period for risk distance

Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)

Input Description InpSwing Structure sensitivity lookback (tuning knob)

Recommended setup

Item Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) Timeframe H1 Lots Start small — fixed 0.01 Account Demo first with your broker's spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered deal window only

(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:

Metric Value Net $1,803.73 Profit Factor 1.88 Max DD % 8.47% Trades 91

Source: MT5 report SC100_042_5k_h1_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).

These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.