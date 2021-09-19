CJ News Trading MT5

Trading has never been easier!

Let's check this out!

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72153

Strategy

There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits.

Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it:

  1. Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price.

  2. When the news is released, there are three possible scenarios:

  • The price doesn't move much and neither of your orders is triggered. In this case, simply close both pending orders and finish your scalping session.

  • The price moves up and triggers your buy stop order. Close your sell stop order and let the buy order continue to run.

  • The price moves down and triggers your sell stop order. Close your buy stop order and let the sell order continue to run.

By scalping the news in this way, you can take advantage of sudden market movements and potentially make a quick profit. However, it's important to note that scalping can be a high-risk strategy, and it's important to carefully manage your trades and limit your exposure to the market.

Notice: Some brokers lock the chart from making order within 1-2 minutes before and after the news, so it is better if we open the trader sooner than 2 mins before the news release time.

Features

  • Auto open pending orders before new released
  • Auto send notification to MT4/MT5 apps on mobile
  • Can be handled manually
    • Open pending orders
    • Close pending orders
    • Close all orders (orders opened by this EA, the other orders are still remained)

Some news that can make significant impact on forex market when they are released:

  1. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP): This is a monthly report released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics that shows the number of jobs added or lost in the US during the previous month.

  2. Gross Domestic Product (GDP): GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced by a country in a given time period. A higher GDP indicates a stronger economy, which can lead to a stronger currency.

  3. Central Bank Interest Rate Decisions: Interest rate decisions made by central banks such as the Federal Reserve (US), European Central Bank (EU), and Bank of Japan (Japan) can have a significant impact on the forex market, as they can affect the value of a country's currency relative to others.

  4. Consumer Price Index (CPI): CPI measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over time, and is used as an indicator of inflation. Higher inflation can lead to higher interest rates, which can strengthen a currency.

  5. Retail Sales: Retail sales measures the total value of goods sold by retailers in a country. Strong retail sales can indicate a strong economy and can lead to a stronger currency.

  6. Trade Balance: Trade balance measures the difference between a country's exports and imports. A positive trade balance (exports greater than imports) can strengthen a currency, while a negative trade balance can weaken a currency. 

  7. Manufacturing Data: Manufacturing data such as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) can be used as an indicator of economic growth or contraction. Strong manufacturing data can indicate a strong economy and can lead to a stronger currency.

To see how to enable notification to mobile, please visit this link



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Marh24
16
Marh24 2025.04.25 19:24 
 

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MaleeSuwannee
94
MaleeSuwannee 2024.07.28 12:34 
 

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[Deleted] 2024.05.19 17:13 
 

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Calogero Vella
2422
Calogero Vella 2024.04.12 16:39 
 

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Ame Allan Mogapi
257
Ame Allan Mogapi 2024.03.08 15:59 
 

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Lucas45529
319
Lucas45529 2023.10.16 23:47 
 

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miqueas_ga
48
miqueas_ga 2023.10.16 16:15 
 

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entropia93
91
entropia93 2023.09.28 17:35 
 

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Fx Nuggets
257
Bongani Lizwe Mthunzi 2023.07.13 04:37 
 

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Nguyen Duc Tam
10167
Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2023.07.19 06:51
Hi, I will add some configurations to customize dialog and text size. Thanks for your support! Update: I finished adding Display Scale configuration to the EA and you can now configure the EA to display properly.
BBateman
35
BBateman 2023.06.06 16:41 
 

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Jayanth26
37
Jayanth26 2023.02.20 20:33 
 

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Nguyen Duc Tam
10167
Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2023.02.21 11:18
Hi, for now trading unssuported symbols may cause to loss as the EA cannot calculate proper lot size and also stoploss distance. Let me see if we can have a manual mode and we can input the prices and lot size when adding EA to the chart. Thanks for your idea!
mambobambo
318
mambobambo 2023.01.23 23:02 
 

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Nguyen Duc Tam
10167
Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2023.01.24 07:17
Hi, error 4756 means invalid stop loss price, you received that error from which currency pair? And please next time if you have any question, feel free to message me instead of giving a 1 star rating, thanks.
paddock
371
paddock 2022.11.29 06:25 
 

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Nguyen Duc Tam
10167
Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2022.11.30 03:26
Thank you! I'm happy when my tools can help other traders
orlando.ribeiro.geo
71
orlando.ribeiro.geo 2022.11.18 20:38 
 

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Nguyen Duc Tam
10167
Reply from developer Nguyen Duc Tam 2022.11.30 03:25
Thank you :)
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