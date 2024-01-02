Smart Trader MT5

5

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91169

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110193

Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345410


Introducing the "Smart Trader" trading assistant expert advisor – the ultimate tool trusted by professional traders worldwide for its unparalleled adaptability and cutting-edge risk management strategies.


At the heart of "Smart Trader" lies its revolutionary risk management switching system, meticulously designed to dynamically adjust to the ever-changing market conditions. Unlike conventional trading assistants that rely on static risk parameters, "Smart Trader" harnesses the power of advanced algorithms to continuously analyze market data in real-time, intelligently adapting its risk management approach to maximize profit potential while minimizing exposure to market volatility.

What sets "Smart Trader" apart is its ability to seamlessly switch between different risk profiles based on the prevailing market conditions. Whether it's a trending market, a range-bound scenario, or high volatility periods, this expert advisor is programmed to identify the optimal risk strategy to capitalize on every trading opportunity.

Professional traders rely on "Smart Trader" for its versatility and reliability in navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Its adaptive nature ensures that traders can stay ahead of the curve, adjusting their risk exposure in line with market dynamics to achieve consistent and sustainable returns.


Key features of "Smart Trader" include:


Dynamic Risk Management: Utilizes sophisticated algorithms to adjust risk parameters in real-time based on market conditions.

Adaptive Strategies: Seamlessly switches between different risk profiles to optimize performance across varying market environments.

Real-time Analysis: Continuously monitors market data to identify trends, volatility patterns, and potential opportunities for profitable trades.

Customizable Settings: Allows traders to tailor risk management preferences according to their trading style and risk tolerance.

Backtesting and Optimization: Enables thorough testing and refinement of trading strategies to ensure robust performance in live trading environments.

With "Smart Trader" at their disposal, professional traders have a powerful ally that empowers them to navigate the intricacies of the financial markets with confidence and precision. Whether it's maximizing profits during favorable market conditions or safeguarding capital during periods of uncertainty, this expert advisor sets the standard for adaptive risk management in modern trading.

Reviews 1
nikolas1163
427
nikolas1163 2025.10.31 17:47 
 

This semi-automated EA is a gem if you know how to configure it to suit your trading style. It opens orders manually and then follows a strategy, alternating between short and long positions based on the distance you set. It's fantastic to be able to execute trades from your smartphone if you upload it to a VPS: you can place your first order from anywhere, and it will follow the strategy you've set. I use it for gold, cryptocurrencies, and forex, with different configurations, of course. The only flaw is that it doesn't have a stop loss, which complicates backtesting, but I'm sure the developer will add one soon, and then it will be practically perfect. 5 stars, well deserved.

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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (4)
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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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nikolas1163
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nikolas1163 2025.10.31 17:47 
 

This semi-automated EA is a gem if you know how to configure it to suit your trading style. It opens orders manually and then follows a strategy, alternating between short and long positions based on the distance you set. It's fantastic to be able to execute trades from your smartphone if you upload it to a VPS: you can place your first order from anywhere, and it will follow the strategy you've set. I use it for gold, cryptocurrencies, and forex, with different configurations, of course. The only flaw is that it doesn't have a stop loss, which complicates backtesting, but I'm sure the developer will add one soon, and then it will be practically perfect. 5 stars, well deserved.

Agus Santoso
41843
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.10.31 23:40
Thank you Sir
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