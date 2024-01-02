Smart Trader MT5
- Utilities
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 May 2025
- Activations: 10
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91169
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110193
Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345410
Introducing the "Smart Trader" trading assistant expert advisor – the ultimate tool trusted by professional traders worldwide for its unparalleled adaptability and cutting-edge risk management strategies.
At the heart of "Smart Trader" lies its revolutionary risk management switching system, meticulously designed to dynamically adjust to the ever-changing market conditions. Unlike conventional trading assistants that rely on static risk parameters, "Smart Trader" harnesses the power of advanced algorithms to continuously analyze market data in real-time, intelligently adapting its risk management approach to maximize profit potential while minimizing exposure to market volatility.
What sets "Smart Trader" apart is its ability to seamlessly switch between different risk profiles based on the prevailing market conditions. Whether it's a trending market, a range-bound scenario, or high volatility periods, this expert advisor is programmed to identify the optimal risk strategy to capitalize on every trading opportunity.
Professional traders rely on "Smart Trader" for its versatility and reliability in navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Its adaptive nature ensures that traders can stay ahead of the curve, adjusting their risk exposure in line with market dynamics to achieve consistent and sustainable returns.
Key features of "Smart Trader" include:
Dynamic Risk Management: Utilizes sophisticated algorithms to adjust risk parameters in real-time based on market conditions.
Adaptive Strategies: Seamlessly switches between different risk profiles to optimize performance across varying market environments.
Real-time Analysis: Continuously monitors market data to identify trends, volatility patterns, and potential opportunities for profitable trades.
Customizable Settings: Allows traders to tailor risk management preferences according to their trading style and risk tolerance.
Backtesting and Optimization: Enables thorough testing and refinement of trading strategies to ensure robust performance in live trading environments.
With "Smart Trader" at their disposal, professional traders have a powerful ally that empowers them to navigate the intricacies of the financial markets with confidence and precision. Whether it's maximizing profits during favorable market conditions or safeguarding capital during periods of uncertainty, this expert advisor sets the standard for adaptive risk management in modern trading.
This semi-automated EA is a gem if you know how to configure it to suit your trading style. It opens orders manually and then follows a strategy, alternating between short and long positions based on the distance you set. It's fantastic to be able to execute trades from your smartphone if you upload it to a VPS: you can place your first order from anywhere, and it will follow the strategy you've set. I use it for gold, cryptocurrencies, and forex, with different configurations, of course. The only flaw is that it doesn't have a stop loss, which complicates backtesting, but I'm sure the developer will add one soon, and then it will be practically perfect. 5 stars, well deserved.