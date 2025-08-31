REBATRON [tambangEA]



Rebatron – Triangular Hedging EA for Low-Floating Multi-Pair Strategy Rebatron is a fully automated Expert Advisor that utilizes a triangular hedging method across three major currency pairs (example) : EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP

MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900





What’s shown in the chart:

30-day Monte Carlo equity curves for three presets (Conservative, Moderate, Aggressive) with $1,000 starting balance. Each preset uses different TP/grid scaling, simulating daily basket cycles based on typical EURGBP volatility. Results are illustrative and may vary on live accounts.

Presets used in the simulation:

Conservative: TP $3.0, Distance 4, Lot 0.01

Moderate: TP $2.0, Distance 3, Lot 0.01

Aggressive: TP $1.5, Distance 2, Lot 0.02

Key idea:

This basket keeps USD exposure neutral while taking a directional view on EUR vs GBP. Profits are taken per basket level; each level closes all three legs once the money TP is reached. The engine auto-repairs incomplete legs and filters entries by spread.





Grouped bar chart comparing simulated daily profits for three presets on the basket EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP with a $1,000 starting balance.

Conservative: TP $3.0, Distance 4, Lot 0.01

Moderate: TP $2.0, Distance 3, Lot 0.01

Aggressive: TP $1.5, Distance 2, Lot 0.02

The bars show the number of closed basket cycles per day × TP (money-based). Results are illustrative and depend on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage) and risk settings.





Optimization Results :

Tick Data Suite





































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