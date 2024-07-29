Marti Lovers MT5
- Experts
-
Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 12 January 2026
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114590
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120764
Marti Lovers EA — Multi-Logic Martingale & Recovery + Emergency Hedge
Marti Lovers EA is an Expert Advisor based on a martingale/recovery strategy that operates in several logic modes (0–6) to manage phased entries, lot doubling, pip step settings, and automatic closing based on profit targets (money/equity). This EA is suitable for traders who want a semi-automated system that focuses on position management and daily/account targets.
The EA is designed to:
Add positions when the market moves against you (recovery/martingale)
Automatically lock in profits when the target is reached
Close all positions when the equity target is met
Execute multiple logic sets (0–6) with different magic numbers
Have an Emergency Hedging mode when certain drawdown conditions occur (according to parameters)
Note: Martingale carries high risks. Make sure you understand the risks before using it on a live account.
Key Features
Multi-Logic Trading (0–6)
Each logic can have different parameters (lot, multiplier, pipstep, TP, time window, etc.)
Separate magic numbers for each logic → streamlined order management
Martingale / Recovery System
Gradual position addition using lot multiplier
Control entry distance using pip step (distance between positions)
Time Filter
EA only works during specified trading hours
Helps avoid certain volatility hours/news spikes (according to preference)
Take Profit / Close System
Close All by Profit Target (TP money/total profit)
TP Equity Mode: closes all positions when account profit reaches the equity target
Emergency Hedge Mode (Logic 06)
Opens a hedge position when:
meets drawdown requirements (according to parameters)
minimum position number is met
is within the permitted time window
On-Chart Info
Summary information on BUY/SELL positions and estimated running profit
How it Works in Brief
EA monitors entry conditions based on active logic and time window. If the initial order is open, the EA recovers by adding positions according to the PipStep and LotMultiplier settings.
When the total profit reaches the target, the EA closes the position (Close All).
If market conditions are adverse and the drawdown requirement is met, the EA can execute Emergency Hedging (special logic) as additional protection (not a guarantee).
User didn't leave any comment to the rating