KingKong MT5

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136


The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity.


Key Features:

Breakout Strategy:

Market Liquidity Detection: KingKong employs advanced algorithms to monitor market liquidity in real-time. It identifies periods of increased volume, which are often precursors to significant price movements.

Breakout Identification: During these high-liquidity periods, KingKong identifies potential breakout points based on historical data and technical indicators. The EA is finely tuned to differentiate between false breakouts and genuine opportunities, ensuring higher accuracy in trade execution.


Risk Management:

Averaging Pending Orders: KingKong uses a sophisticated risk management system that involves placing averaging pending orders. This approach helps to mitigate risk by spreading entry points across a range of prices. If the market moves against the initial position, the EA places additional orders at predefined intervals, effectively averaging the entry price and reducing overall exposure.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: The EA dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on account balance, market conditions, and the specific parameters set by the user. This ensures that the risk is proportionate to the account size, maintaining a balanced risk-reward ratio.

Stop Loss and Take Profit: KingKong incorporates intelligent stop loss and take profit mechanisms. These are adjusted dynamically based on market volatility and trade performance, protecting profits and minimizing losses.


Customizability:

User-Defined Settings: Traders can customize various parameters such as breakout thresholds, lot sizes, averaging intervals, and risk management settings. This flexibility allows the EA to be tailored to different trading styles and risk appetites.

Compatibility: KingKong is compatible with major trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), making it accessible to a wide range of traders.


Performance Tracking:

Real-Time Monitoring: The EA provides real-time performance monitoring and detailed trade analytics. Traders can review their trades, analyze performance metrics, and make informed decisions on-the-go.

Historical Data Analysis: KingKong leverages historical market data to continuously refine its strategies, ensuring it adapts to changing market conditions and maintains high performance over time.


Security:

Robust Security Measures: KingKong is designed with robust security protocols to ensure the safety and confidentiality of trading data. The EA operates within the secure environment of established trading platforms, safeguarding user information and trading activities.

In summary, the KingKong Expert Advisor is a powerful tool for Forex traders, combining a breakout strategy with advanced risk management techniques. By leveraging market liquidity and employing a systematic approach to risk, KingKong aims to enhance trading performance and optimize profit potential while minimizing exposure to market volatility.


Video KingKong MT5
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Qing Long Yang
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Qing Long Yang 2024.06.08 12:14 
 

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Agus Santoso
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Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2024.06.08 15:10
Thank you Sir
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