Rebatron – Triangular Hedging EA for Low-Floating Multi-Pair Strategy

Rebatron is a fully automated Expert Advisor that utilizes a triangular hedging method across three major currency pairs (example) :


EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP


By opening synchronized positions across these pairs, Rebatron forms a self-balancing triangle, reducing overall exposure and minimizing floating drawdown.


Strategy Overview:

Rebatron does not rely on market direction.

Instead, it uses the correlation between the three pairs to maintain equilibrium — when one pair moves, the others balance the effect.


This creates a neutral exposure system ideal for:


Low-risk traders


Long-term deployment


Consistent trading volume


Key Features:

Triangular Hedging Engine


Low Floating by Design


Dynamic Averaging & Recovery


Auto-adjust Logic – based on pair deviation


Non-directional Execution – works in all market conditions


Recommended Setup:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP


Account Type: ECN or low spread


Min Deposit: $100+


VPS: Recommended (24/5)


Notes:

Rebatron is not a scalper, and it does not chase market trends


Best suited for users who want consistent trading activity with low floating and smooth equity curve


Rebatron offers a structured and stable approach to automated trading through intelligent multi-pair synchronization.

