MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900





Rebatron – Triangular Hedging EA for Low-Floating Multi-Pair Strategy

Rebatron is a fully automated Expert Advisor that utilizes a triangular hedging method across three major currency pairs (example) :





EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP





By opening synchronized positions across these pairs, Rebatron forms a self-balancing triangle, reducing overall exposure and minimizing floating drawdown.





Strategy Overview:

Rebatron does not rely on market direction.

Instead, it uses the correlation between the three pairs to maintain equilibrium — when one pair moves, the others balance the effect.





This creates a neutral exposure system ideal for:





Low-risk traders





Long-term deployment





Consistent trading volume





Key Features:

Triangular Hedging Engine





Low Floating by Design





Dynamic Averaging & Recovery





Auto-adjust Logic – based on pair deviation





Non-directional Execution – works in all market conditions





Recommended Setup:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP





Account Type: ECN or low spread





Min Deposit: $100+





VPS: Recommended (24/5)





Notes:

Rebatron is not a scalper, and it does not chase market trends





Best suited for users who want consistent trading activity with low floating and smooth equity curve





Rebatron offers a structured and stable approach to automated trading through intelligent multi-pair synchronization.