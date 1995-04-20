High Low Tracker

Who Needs This Indicator?

This tool is perfect for traders who:

Use higher timeframe bias for low timeframe entries (e.g. ICT & SMC).

Need to identify liquidity zones for stop hunts and trap setups.

Rely on key support/resistance levels for order placement.

Want real time alerts when price touches institutional levels.

Prefer multi timeframe precision while trading on 1m/5m charts.

Why Is It Important?







Core Features:

Customizable Timeframe Selection: Show/hide highs/lows from M5 to MN.

Show/hide highs/lows from M5 to MN. Smart Alert System: Trigger alerts (popup, mobile, email) when price touches a high/low.

Trigger alerts (popup, mobile, email) when price touches a high/low. Multi Timeframe Overlay: Instantly visualize support/resistance from higher timeframes.

Instantly visualize support/resistance from higher timeframes. Efficient Performance: Lightweight, optimized for fast charting across multiple symbols.

Lightweight, optimized for fast charting across multiple symbols. Clean Visuals: Easy to read chart overlays with minimal clutter.

Theis an essential indicator for any trader who values precision and clarity in identifying key price levels. Designed for traders using institutional strategies such as, and, this tool simplifies multi timeframe analysis by plotting significantdirectly onto your current chart. Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator offers instant access to major support and resistance levels without constantly switching charts.The highs and lows of major timeframes often act as magnetic price zones, attracting significant market activity. These levels are where institutional orders are commonly stacked, forming liquidity pools that drive large price movements. Market makers frequently target these areas to hunt stops or initiate trend reversals, creating ideal setups for smart money traders. Additionally, breakouts and retests often occur around these price points, offering high probability entry opportunities. By consistently tracking these highs and lows across multiple timeframes from M5 to Monthly, you position yourself ahead of retail traps and ensure your trades are aligned with institutional intentions.Whether you're an ICT student, a BTMM scalper, or a Smart Money trader, the High Low Tracker gives you the clarity, timing, and edge you need to execute trades with confidence. Combine it with your strategy, set your alerts, and stay locked in on the most important price levels in the market.







