High Low Tracker

The High Low Tracker is an essential indicator for any trader who values precision and clarity in identifying key price levels. Designed for traders using institutional strategies such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), BTMM (Bank Trading Market Maker), and SMC (Smart Money Concepts), this tool simplifies multi timeframe analysis by plotting significant highs and lows directly onto your current chart. Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator offers instant access to major support and resistance levels without constantly switching charts.


Who Needs This Indicator?

This tool is perfect for traders who:
  • Use higher timeframe bias for low timeframe entries (e.g. ICT & SMC).
  • Need to identify liquidity zones for stop hunts and trap setups.
  • Rely on key support/resistance levels for order placement.
  • Want real time alerts when price touches institutional levels.
  • Prefer multi timeframe precision while trading on 1m/5m charts.


Why Is It Important?

The highs and lows of major timeframes often act as magnetic price zones, attracting significant market activity. These levels are where institutional orders are commonly stacked, forming liquidity pools that drive large price movements. Market makers frequently target these areas to hunt stops or initiate trend reversals, creating ideal setups for smart money traders. Additionally, breakouts and retests often occur around these price points, offering high probability entry opportunities. By consistently tracking these highs and lows across multiple timeframes from M5 to Monthly, you position yourself ahead of retail traps and ensure your trades are aligned with institutional intentions.



Core Features:

  • Customizable Timeframe Selection: Show/hide highs/lows from M5 to MN.
  • Smart Alert System: Trigger alerts (popup, mobile, email) when price touches a high/low.
  • Multi Timeframe Overlay: Instantly visualize support/resistance from higher timeframes.
  • Efficient Performance: Lightweight, optimized for fast charting across multiple symbols.
  • Clean Visuals: Easy to read chart overlays with minimal clutter.

Whether you're an ICT student, a BTMM scalper, or a Smart Money trader, the High Low Tracker gives you the clarity, timing, and edge you need to execute trades with confidence. Combine it with your strategy, set your alerts, and stay locked in on the most important price levels in the market.



Recommended products
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicators
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicators
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicators
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicators
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
PZ ABCD Retracement
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (5)
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable br
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator focuses on two take profit levels and very tight stoploss, the whole idea is to scalp the market on higher time frames starting from m15 and higher as these timeframes doesnt get effected alot by spread and broker commision, the indicator give buy/sell signals based on price divergeance strategy where it plots a buy arrow with tp/sl levels when a bullish divergence conditions are fully met,same goes for sell arrows, the arrow prints on candle close and doesnt repaint live, some si
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Version <-- Slayer Binary is a binary options one-candle strike arrow indicator. This indicator is not for those seeking the holy grail, as it's an unrealistic approach to trading in general. The indicator gives a steady hit rate, and if used with money management and a daily goal, the indicator will be even more reliable. The indicator comes with many features that are listed below: NOTE: Some signals come delayed on the bar; those signals won't trigger the alert and won't affect overa
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergen
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (30)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
ICT NewYork Open Killzone MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The ICT NewYork Open Killzone Indicator is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT trading models , and liquidity based strategies in the Forex market . This tool marks the New York Open Killzone , spanning 11:00 to 14:00 GMT , a critical time when institutional volume often leads to major moves. The indicator highlights session ranges , market maker ranges , liquidity sweeps , FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) , and breakout opportunities , providing a complete view of price
Candle Power Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (8)
Indicators
The   Candle Power Pro   is a sophisticated trading tool designed to decode   real volume pressure, tick data imbalances, and institutional order flow dynamics   by measuring the   battle between bull ticks and bear ticks   in real time. This indicator transforms raw   volume data into actionable insights , helping traders identify   Smart Money movements, liquidity hunts, and hidden market psychology   behind each price candle. By analyzing   buyer/seller volume percentages, divergence pattern
Fibo Scalper Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies . It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis. One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level
Breakout Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Experts
The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
ICT Asian Range MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   ICT Asian Range Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures and liquidity zones based on the ICT Asian Range Trading Strategy. It marks the highest and lowest price levels of the Asian session (7 PM to midnight New York time) and provides critical insights into market movements for the following trading sessions. This indicator enhances trade accuracy by highlighting liquidity sweeps, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), making it an essential tool for ICT
SMC Sessions MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
FVG Zone Indicator MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   FVG Zone Indicator MT5   is a powerful tool designed to identify Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in the market, highlighting price imbalances between fair value and market price. This precise identification of gaps enables traders to spot potential market entry and exit points, significantly enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions. With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, the FVG Zone Indicator automatically scans charts for Fair Value Gaps, marking these zones on the price
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
FREE
Extract Candle Power
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicators
Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
Three MA Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Three MA Alert indicator is an essential tool for traders who rely on the Moving Averages Crossover Strategy . It simplifies your trading life by sending notifications to your mobile device, email, and displaying pop-up alerts with sound whenever there is a crossover of three moving averages. By following this widely used technique, you can ensure that you are always on the right side of the trend and avoid trading against the prevailing market direction. With the Three MA Alert indicator, y
Mr Fibonacci
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
Two MA Crossover
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicators
The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
Pivot Bro
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Pivot Bro technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify retracement areas using Pivot, Fibonacci, ATR, and ADR levels. It goes beyond that by also recognizing price action based reversal candlestick patterns . Additionally, the Currency Meter is a valuable companion for assessing the true strength of major currencies. By analyzing 28 currency pairs and displaying their strength on the chart with color changes, it enables traders to make informed decisions on entry and exit poin
ReversalPatterns
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
Reversal Alert Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
Currency Strength 7
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
BullsBears Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
Crossover Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
CCI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
News Robo
Thushara Dissanayake
2 (1)
Experts
The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
RSI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
3.67 (3)
Experts
The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern
TPSL Driver
Thushara Dissanayake
Utilities
Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
Entry Point
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the Entry Point , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point sends signals to users via mobile devices, email, and pop-up alerts
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
4 (5)
Indicators
Introducing the Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications for 6 currency pairs. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate sends sig
Fibo Channels Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
Crossover Tactics Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
Exit Area Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Exit Area Ultimate is a technical indicator designed to enhance trading decisions by indicating the daily Average True Range (ATR) and Average Daily Rate (ADR) levels on the chart. By understanding these levels, traders can easily assess the average movement of an asset throughout the day. This versatile indicator serves multiple purposes for day traders, aiding in order placement, identifying intraday tendencies, setting trailing stop loss levels, and establishing daily take profit levels.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review