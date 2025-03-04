Easy Trend Scalper
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 4 March 2025
- Activations: 10
The "Easy Trend Scalper" indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend directions.
The principle of the indicator.
The indicator determines which direction the market is moving.
Large red arrows - for the bullish direction.
Large blue arrows - for the bearish direction.
Within a bullish or bearish trend, an algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates.
Orange arrows - signals for making a purchase.
Blue - signals for making a sale.
Also, the parameters that need to be configured for the desired instrument are available for manual change.
"Channel Width" - Channel width for trend determination, increase on lower time frames and increase on higher ones.
"Signal Generator" - Adjusts the frequency of signal generation, a higher number reduces the number of signals.
The principle of the indicator.
The indicator determines which direction the market is moving.
Large red arrows - for the bullish direction.
Large blue arrows - for the bearish direction.
Within a bullish or bearish trend, an algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates.
Orange arrows - signals for making a purchase.
Blue - signals for making a sale.
- Can be used on any trading instruments and any time frames.
- Provides several types of alerts when signals appear, for changing trend directions and signals for entry.
- Works without redrawing, allows you to forecast the price direction for 2-5 candles.
- The arrow generation mode can be changed manually - on the current candle or at the candle's close.
- In two cases, if the next candle has opened, the arrow on the previous one is not redrawn.
Also, the parameters that need to be configured for the desired instrument are available for manual change.
"Channel Width" - Channel width for trend determination, increase on lower time frames and increase on higher ones.
"Signal Generator" - Adjusts the frequency of signal generation, a higher number reduces the number of signals.