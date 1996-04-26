Intraday Impulse Scalper Pro
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
An automatic trend indicator that uses an algorithm to determine impulse signals for scalping and intraday trading.
The trend-following indicator automatically calculates potential entry and exit points for trades.
The indicator contains a trend line and a target channel for following signals, changing color depending on the direction.
Main characteristics
The trend-following indicator automatically calculates potential entry and exit points for trades.
The indicator contains a trend line and a target channel for following signals, changing color depending on the direction.
Main characteristics
- Signal colored candles and arrows: blue - downward direction, red - upward direction.
- Yellow dots for exiting trades are located along the direction of movement of the target channel.
- The indicator provides several types of alerts.
- The signal appears on the current candle; after the candle closes, the arrows are not redrawn.
- Works on any trading instruments, recommended time frames M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4.
- Signal generation operates in automatic mode and does not contain parameters to change.
- For manual adjustment, only changing the parameters of the trend line and the thickness of the signal candles is available.