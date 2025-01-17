Synthetic Metal

합성 금속 - XAUUSD 및 XAGUSD를 위한 혁신적인 전문가 자문
인공지능, 정밀성, 그리고 제어력을 결합한 전문가 자문
합성 금속은 금(XAUUSD)과 은(XAGUSD)을 위해 특별히 설계된 MT5용 지능형 거래 알고리즘입니다. 독점 분석 기술, 유연한 위험 관리, 그리고 시장 상황에 따른 자동 적응 기능을 결합했습니다.
1+1 프로모션: 전문가 자문 1개 구매 시 2개 무료!
한정 수량 판매!
합성 금속을 특별하게 만드는 혁신:
합성 추세 AI 지표
이 독창적인 독점 지표는 4가지 시간대를 동시에 분석하여 다음과 같은 이점을 제공합니다.
가장 정확한 진입 및 청산 시점 파악
현재 시장 상황에 적응
잘못된 신호 최소화
거시경제 뉴스 반영
전문가 자문은 중요한 뉴스 발표 전에 자동으로 거래를 일시 중지하여 급격한 변동과 예측 불가능한 변동성으로부터 자본을 보호합니다.
중요: 전문가 자문 테스트 속도 저하
복잡한 로직과 다중 시간대 분석으로 인해 테스트 시간이 평소보다 길어질 수 있습니다. 이는 정상적인 현상이며 알고리즘의 높은 정확도 때문입니다.
정확한 테스트 결과와 최적의 설정 및 권장 사항을 확인하려면 구매 후 작성자에게 문의하세요. 고객님의 거래 스타일과 선택하신 상품에 맞는 VIP 설정을 제공해 드리겠습니다.
기술적 매개변수
심볼 - XAUUSD, XAGUSD
기간 - M30
테스트 기간 - 2020년부터
브로커 - 모든
최소 예치금 - $1,500 / 0.01랏
권장 예치금 - $3,500 / 0.01랏
설정 - 구매 후 VIP 설정을 받으시려면 저에게 연락하세요.

경고:
누군가가 저에게 연락하여 무언가를 판매하려 한다고 말하는 경우, 사기입니다. 해당 연락을 차단하고 스팸으로 신고해 주세요. 제 MQL5 프로필이 아닌 다른 곳에서 이 EA를 구매하는 경우, 정품 EA로 작동하지 않는 가짜이며 업데이트나 지원을 받지 못합니다.
Synthetic Metal은 금속 거래에서 당신의 현명한 파트너입니다. 모델을 선택하고, 전략을 맞춤화하고, 자신감을 가지고 거래를 시작하세요.



jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:20 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good.The author is nice and always provide really good and fast support.

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.12.19 16:55 
 

Very Profitable EA. Author is very much prompt to help. I am using this EA on real accounts for more than one month. I will highly recommend to traders who want safe Expert Advisor.

Carmelo Monaco
296
Carmelo Monaco 2025.10.26 20:01 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Vitalii Razgon
133
Vitalii Razgon 2025.10.23 17:00 
 

Synthetic Metal has been making good profits since day one and continues to do so without stopping.Vitaly did a great job on EA logic and is always happy to help with any questions, I look forward to new developments!

Duong Nguyen
24
Duong Nguyen 2025.10.20 02:26 
 

Good ea for gold trading

JxTrader
21
JxTrader 2025.10.17 17:39 
 

It's helping me understand how movements in the market are in the grid!

Alexander Seidel
1030
Alexander Seidel 2025.10.17 10:10 
 

Habe gerade das letzte update gemacht. Die vorherige Version lief super und hat super Gewinne abgeliefert... NUN hä ich die neue Version und FixLot 0.01 und finde nirgends in den Einstellungen die Autolot Einstellung. Außerdem ist es zum Kotzen sämtliche Kommunikation, so denn sie stattfindet überhaupt, über Telegram zu führen. Da gibt es zig Unterkategorien und jeder schreibt da irgendwas rein... Also der Support ist leider UNTERIRDISCH.

shahbaz112
264
shahbaz112 2025.07.01 09:40 
 

I’ve been using Synthetic Metal EA for a month now and it’s delivered consistent profits without fail. The strategy is well-balanced and doesn’t take unnecessary risks. It adapts well to changing market conditions and trades efficiently. Vitali has done a great job with this one—very solid coding and clear logic behind every trade. Customer support is excellent and always quick to respond. Definitely one of the more reliable EAs I’ve come across on MQL5.

voda007
907
voda007 2025.06.30 17:29 
 

my first week with the synthetic metal EA and profits already works well

Tai Dao Duc
66
Tai Dao Duc 2025.05.27 13:54 
 

Great EA. Running on live account. Very stable gain. Interesting logic behind. My backtest showed some drawdown so I am keeping low lot number. Vitali is a great support. I will continue to back test and forward test. But I am happy with its performance so far.

clemens Hofgaard hansen
187
clemens Hofgaard hansen 2025.03.29 17:08 
 

This EA is really good. It makes great profit. Works really well on live account.

Sven Markus Weller
3474
Sven Markus Weller 2025.03.25 11:18 
 

Good work with very good drawdown setting.

maskhamid77
54
maskhamid77 2025.03.21 07:30 
 

Great EA ! Fast response seller. Overall satisfy . Thank you Vitali

Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.03.17 11:30 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.17 13:35
Thx bro
toshi
643
toshi 2025.03.13 18:30 
 

Vitali Vasilenka is a very kind person. I have high hopes for this EA. I will test it and post an update on the results.

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.16 06:19
Put a negative review for testing an EA without understanding how to do it ! This is not the right decision ! I'm answering all your messages!
Mykyta Deineha
183
Mykyta Deineha 2025.03.09 15:27 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.09 15:33
Thank you my friend. I am very pleased. If you have any questions, write to me.
OCTUPUS-KW
25
OCTUPUS-KW 2025.03.05 12:23 
 

thank you my bro .. I am so excited to use it as soon as I receive special setting for beginners

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.05 12:42
Thx bro
James Darius Tokpah
302
James Darius Tokpah 2025.03.03 16:15 
 

Wow, what an EXCELLENT CODING BOSS Vitali Vasilenka and honestly I really appreciate you for this EA ⭐⭐⭐🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.03 16:27
Hello, my friend. It's my pleasure. If you have any questions just message me and I'll help you.
ChillVibesFX
551
ChillVibesFX 2025.02.26 22:14 
 

A reliable expert advisor with adaptive strategies, solid risk management, and customizable settings for consistent trading performance.

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.02.27 07:23
Thx bro
Dodge Kevin Maurillo
293
Dodge Kevin Maurillo 2025.02.21 02:22 
 

I recently bought this EA , and it’s been steady and consistently profitable in my live account. Easy to set up and reliable.

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.02.21 04:34
Hello, my friend. I'm glad to hear that you're doing well. If you have any questions, write to me and I'll help you.
