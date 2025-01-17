Synthetic Metal

4.9
Synthetic Metal – Ein innovativer Expert Advisor für XAUUSD und XAGUSD
Ein Expert Advisor, der künstliche Intelligenz, Präzision und Kontrolle vereint.
Synthetic Metal ist ein intelligenter Handelsalgorithmus für MT5, der speziell für Gold (XAUUSD) und Silber (XAGUSD) entwickelt wurde. Er kombiniert proprietäre Analysetechnologien, flexibles Risikomanagement und automatische Anpassung an Marktbedingungen.
1+1-AKTION: Kaufen Sie einen Expert Advisor und erhalten Sie den zweiten gratis!
Nur begrenzte Stückzahl verfügbar!
Innovationen, die Synthetic Metal so besonders machen:
Synthetic Trend AI Indicator
Dieser einzigartige proprietäre Indikator analysiert vier Zeitrahmen gleichzeitig, um:
die präzisesten Ein- und Ausstiegspunkte zu finden
sich an die aktuelle Marktphase anzupassen
Fehlsignale zu minimieren
makroökonomische Nachrichten zu berücksichtigen
Der Expert Advisor pausiert den Handel automatisch vor wichtigen Nachrichtenveröffentlichungen und schützt so Ihr Kapital vor starken Kursschwankungen und unvorhersehbarer Volatilität.
Wichtig: Langsames Testen des Expert Advisors
Aufgrund der komplexen Logik und der Analyse mehrerer Zeitrahmen kann das Testen länger als üblich dauern. Dies ist normal und liegt an der hohen Präzision des Algorithmus.
Um genaue Testergebnisse sowie optimale Einstellungen und Empfehlungen zu gewährleisten, kontaktieren Sie bitte nach dem Kauf den Autor. Ich stelle Ihnen VIP-Einstellungen zur Verfügung, die auf Ihren Handelsstil und Ihre ausgewählten Instrumente zugeschnitten sind.
Technische Parameter
Symbole: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Zeitrahmen: M30
Testzeitraum: Seit 2020
Broker: Alle
Mindesteinzahlung: 1.500 $ / 0,01 Lot
Empfohlene Einzahlung: 3.500 $ / 0,01 Lot
Einstellungen: Kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf, um die VIP-Einstellungen zu erhalten.

Warnung:
Wenn Sie jemand kontaktiert und behauptet, ich wolle Ihnen etwas verkaufen, handelt es sich um Betrug. Blockieren Sie diese Person und melden Sie sie als Spam. Wenn Sie diesen EA nicht über mein MQL5-Profil kaufen, handelt es sich um eine Fälschung, die nicht als echter EA funktioniert. Sie erhalten weder Updates noch Support.
Synthetic Metal ist Ihr intelligenter Partner im Metallhandel. Wählen Sie ein Modell, passen Sie Ihre Strategie an und starten Sie den Handel mit Zuversicht.



Bewertungen 24
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:20 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good.The author is nice and always provide really good and fast support.

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.12.19 16:55 
 

Very Profitable EA. Author is very much prompt to help. I am using this EA on real accounts for more than one month. I will highly recommend to traders who want safe Expert Advisor.

Vitalii Razgon
133
Vitalii Razgon 2025.10.23 17:00 
 

Synthetic Metal has been making good profits since day one and continues to do so without stopping.Vitaly did a great job on EA logic and is always happy to help with any questions, I look forward to new developments!

Empfohlene Produkte
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experten
| Vollautomatische, vom Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspirierte Handelslösung mit Multi-Strategie-Fähigkeiten | Gebaut von einem Grid Trader >> für Grid Trader. This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions) Echtes Überwachungssignal --> Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA ( 'CARA') - kurz für Comprehensive Algorithmic Responsive Advisor - ist ein Multi-Währungs- Multi-Timeframe EA der nächsten Generation.EA basiert auf der weithin bekannten (un
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experten
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experten
Benutzerpolitik für REX MT5 EA Mietpläne --- 1. REX MT5 Beschreibung: REX MT5: Fortschrittliche algorithmische Handelslösung für XAUUSD Wo technische Präzision auf effektives Risikomanagement trifft - REX MT5 ist ein professionell gestalteter Expert Advisor für den automatisierten Handel mit dem XAUUSD (Gold) Paar. Er verwendet ein mehrstufiges Bestätigungssystem, um Handelsgelegenheiten mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit zu identifizieren, wobei die Kernphilosophie auf Kapitalerhalt und nachhaltig
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experten
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  ist ein einzigartiger Fachberater, der die  MT5-Signale des Matrix Arrow Indicator  mit einem Handelsfeld auf dem Chart manuell oder 100% automatisch handeln kann. Der  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  wird den aktuellen Trend in seinen frühen Stadien bestimmen und Informationen und Daten von bis zu 10 Standardindikatoren sammeln, die sind: Durchschnittlicher Richtungsbewegungsindex (ADX), Rohstoffkanalindex (CCI), Klassische Heiken Ashi Kerzen, Gleitender Durchschnitt, Konverge
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experten
GoldenRatioX - Gold-Scalping, zur Perfektion verfeinert GoldenRatioX ist eine leistungsstarke und intuitive Plattform für den Hochgeschwindigkeits-Goldhandel, die speziell für Scalper und aktive Händler entwickelt wurde, die am Rande von Sekunden operieren und das Maximum aus jeder Preisbewegung herausholen wollen. Bitte stellen Sie sicher, dass Sie mich nach dem Kauf kontaktieren, um die Einstellungen zu erhalten. Warum Gold? Gold ist mehr als nur ein Vermögenswert. Es ist ein hochliquides, vo
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experten
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ Nur für die ersten 5 Käufer! Live-Signal Überprüfen Sie die Live-Performance von Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Handelsstrategie Sonic R Pro Enhanced ist eine verbesserte Version der klassischen Sonic R-Strategie. Es automatisiert den Handel basierend auf dem Dragon Band (EMA 34 und EMA 89) und integriert fortschrittliche Algorithmen zur Leistungssteigerung. Zeitrahmen: M15, M30 Unterstützte Paare: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Handelsstil: Swing Tra
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experten
Diese Strategie wurde von Stormer erlernt und soll auf B3 angewendet werden. Grundsätzlich, 15 Minuten vor der Schließung des Marktes, wird es RSI überprüfen und entscheiden, ob es eine Position öffnen wird. Diese Strategie definiert keinen Stop-Loss. Wenn der Take Profit den Einstiegskurs erreicht, wird die Position am Markt geschlossen. Dasselbe geschieht, wenn die maximale Anzahl von Tagen erreicht ist. Sie wurde für Brasilianer erstellt, daher sind alle Konfigurationen auf Portugiesisch.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experten
Gold Crazy EA ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für den Handel mit Gold H1/ EU M15 entwickelt wurde. Er verwendet einige Indikatoren, um einen guten Einstieg zu finden. Und Sie können SL oder DCA einstellen, wenn Sie wollen. Es kann ein Scalping oder ein Grid / Martingale abhängen Ihre Einstellung sein. Diese EA kann Auto-Lot von Balance, setzen Risiko pro Handel. Sie können auch TP / SL für earch Handel oder für Korb von Handel. - RSI_PERIOD - wenn = -1, dann arbeitet die Standardstrategie,
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experten
Goldmost - Präzisionshandel für XAUUSD Dieser EA implementiert eine Multi-Timeframe-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD, die kritische Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus identifiziert, um Trades mit dynamischen SL/TP-Anpassungen und intelligenten Exit-Protokollen für ein optimiertes Risikomanagement durchzuführen. Die Parameter werden regelmäßig aktualisiert , um sich an die sich verändernden Marktbedingungen anzupassen. Dadurch wird sichergestellt, dass sich das Modell kontinuierlich an Stimmungssch
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experten
Dieser Algorithmus gedeiht unter extremen Volatilitätsbedingungen. Er bewertet die Bedingungen vor Marktschluss, geht eine Position ein und steigt aus, wenn der Markt zu Ihren Gunsten extrem schwankt. Der Algorithmus verwendet keine technischen Indikatoren, sondern nur einfache mathematische Berechnungen. Er funktioniert sehr gut auf nicht direktionalen Märkten, insbesondere auf FOREX, die kurzfristig sehr unruhig sind. Sie können die Regel auch auf andere Anlageklassen anwenden. 20 Jahre Backte
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experten
Magic EA ist ein Expert Advisor basierend auf Scalping, Elliot Waves und mit Filtern wie RSI, Stochastic und 3 anderen Strategien verwaltet und entschieden mit dem Roboter intelligent. Eine große Anzahl von Eingaben und Einstellungen wurden getestet und optimiert und in das Programm eingebettet, so dass die Eingaben begrenzt und sehr einfach sind. Die Verwendung von EA erfordert keine professionellen Informationen oder Forex Trading Kenntnisse. Der EA kann mit allen Symbolen und allen Zeitrahme
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experten
Setzen Sie auf den Goldtrend mit einem einfachen Buy-Only EA Der EA ist ein vollautomatischer Buy-Only Expert Advisor für MetaTrader 5. Er wurde entwickelt, um Marktchancen nach oben mit sicherem Risikomanagement und nahtloser Ausführung zu nutzen. Warum Trader ihn wählen: Beste Performance bei Gold (XAUUSD) - hoch liquide und im Trend. Buy-Only EA - konzentriert sich ausschließlich auf Long-Positionen. Plug & Play-Setup - anhängen und automatisch handeln lassen. Eingebauter Stop Lo
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experten
Professionelles automatisiertes Handelssystem EXKLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown-Reduzierungstechnologie Kombiniertes automatisches Handelssystem Modifizierter RSI und Standardabweichungsbänder , um Handelssignale zu erzeugen, die genauer und sicherer sind als Standardindikatoren . Bewährte Ergebnisse: 1. 20-80% geringerer Drawdown gegenüber RSI Standard 2. Gleiche Anzahl von Trades - Höhere Qualität der Eingänge 3. Anpassungsfähig an Marktvolatilität 4. Getestet unter Live-Marktbeding
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experten
Nova WDX Trader ist eine verfeinerte Implementierung des klassischen ADX Wilder Trendstärke-Algorithmus - entwickelt zu einer disziplinierten, automatisierten Handelsstrategie, die Momentum, Struktur und Timing berücksichtigt. Er baut auf der ursprünglichen, von Welles Wilder eingeführten Logik auf und erweitert sie um eine moderne Ausführungs- und Risikokontrolle. Anstatt auf kurzfristige Volatilität zu reagieren, wartet der Nova WDX Trader auf eine bestätigte Richtungsstärke, die auf der ADX-F
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experten
Trend Trading - Kapitalschutz - Optimiert für starke Trends Supertrend G5 Prime ist eine verbesserte Version von Supertrend G5 für MetaTrader 5. Er wurde entwickelt, um starke Markttrends auszunutzen und gleichzeitig das Kapital mit professionellen Risikomanagement-Tools zu schützen. Der EA verwendet den Supertrend-Indikator in Kombination mit einem EMA 200-Filter auf dem D1-Zeitrahmen, um Trades nur in Richtung des Haupttrends zu eröffnen. Kernstrategie - Einstiegssignale: BUY eröffnen, wenn
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experten
Entdecken Sie die Macht des automatisierten Handels mit **SimpleTradeGioeste**, einem Expert Advisor (EA), der entwickelt wurde, um Ihre Handelsoperationen auf dem Forex-Markt zu optimieren. Dieser innovative EA kombiniert fortschrittliche Handelsstrategien mit bewährten technischen Indikatoren und bietet Ihnen ein unvergleichliches Handelserlebnis. Video-Backtest: https: //youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Stärken**** - **Multi-Indikator-Strategie**: SimpleTradeGioeste verwendet e
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experten
" Outro " ist ein Experte für den automatisierten "Multi-Symbol "-Handel, bei dem der Händler das Paar seiner Wahl testen und die Eingaben nach seinen Vorstellungen ändern muss. Dieser Expert Advisor wurde mit nicht optimierten Eingaben entwickelt und verwendet ein Martingale-System für das Risikomanagement. Es ist sehr wichtig, den Blogbeitrag zu lesen , bevor Sie beginnen. Treten Sie der privaten Gruppe bei. Outro verwendet zwei Hauptindikatoren, den Relative Strength Index und den Stochastic
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experten
LESEN SIE DIESES !! bis zum Ende Expert Advisor Beschreibung: XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Wichtiger Hinweis : Keine Martingale, Mittelwertbildung oder Raster Stark abhängig von der Ausführungsqualität und niedrigen Spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA ist ein fortschrittlicher automatischer Handelsroboter, der speziell für den Handel mit XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD) auf dem M30-Zeitrahmen entwickelt wurde. Er verwendet eine robuste Kombination von Candlestick-Mustern , Volatilitäts-/Volu
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experten
Santa Scalping ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor, der keine Martingale verwendet. Nacht-Scalping-Strategie. Die SMA-Indikator-Filter werden für Einträge verwendet. Dieser EA kann von sehr kleinen Konten ausgeführt werden. So klein wie 50 EUR. Allgemeine Empfehlungen Die Mindesteinlage beträgt 50 USD, Standardeinstellungen reccomend für eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Bitte verwenden Sie den maximalen Spread von 10, wenn Sie keine Aufträge haben, ändern Sie ihn auf -1. Verwenden Sie einen Broker mit g
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experten
NEUES PROMO: Nur noch wenige Exemplare zum Preis von 349$ verfügbar Nächster Preis: 449$ Schauen Sie sich unbedingt unser " Ultimatives EA-Kombi-Paket " in unserem Promo-Blog an ! Gecko verfolgt eine einfache, aber sehr effektive und bewährte Strategie, die nach wichtigen aktuellen Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus sucht und die Ausbrüche handeln wird . Es handelt sich um ein "echtes" Handelssystem, was bedeutet, dass es einen SL zum Schutz des Kontos verwendet und keine gefährlichen Techn
Gold Algonomics
Max Dong Sen Zhou
Experten
Neuveröffentlichungsaktion! Gold Algonomics startet mit einem zeitlich begrenzten Rabatt: Startpreis:  200 $ Preiserhöhung: +100 $ alle 8 Käufe (um Exklusivität und Marktvorteil zu sichern) Endpreis: 2.000 $ Bitte kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf direkt — ich werde Ihnen persönlich die Setfiles sowie eine Liste der vertrauenswürdigen Broker zur Verfügung stellen, die mir geholfen haben, finanzielle Unabhängigkeit zu erreichen und in den Ruhestand zu gehen. Sonderverlosung: Jeder
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
Experten
EINFÜHRUNGSAKTION: Zum aktuellen Preis ist nur eine sehr begrenzte Anzahl Exemplare erhältlich! Endpreis: 999 $ NEU (ab 349 $) --> ERHALTEN SIE 1 EA GRATIS (für 2 Handelskontonummern). Ultimatives Kombi-Angebot     ->     hier klicken ÖFFENTLICHER GRUPPE BEITRETEN:   Klicken Sie hier   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Willkommen beim BITCOIN REAPER!   Nach dem enormen Erfolg von „Gold Reaper“ habe ich beschlossen, dass es an der Zeit ist, dieselben Erfolgsprinzipien auf den Bitcoin
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experten
Der S&P 500 Scalper Advisor ist ein innovatives Tool für Trader, die erfolgreich mit dem S&P 500 Index handeln möchten. Der Index ist einer der am häufigsten verwendeten und renommiertesten Indikatoren des amerikanischen Aktienmarktes und umfasst die 500 größten Unternehmen der USA. Besonderheiten: Automatisierte Handelslösungen:       Der Berater basiert auf fortschrittlichen Algorithmen und technischen Analysen, um die Strategie automatisch an veränderte Marktbedingungen anzupassen. Vielseitig
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experten
Hamster Scalping ist ein vollautomatischer Handelsberater, der kein Martingal verwendet. Nachtskalping-Strategie. Als Eingänge werden der RSI-Indikator und der ATR-Filter verwendet. Der Berater benötigt eine Sicherungskontoart. Di Überwachung der realen Arbeit sowie meine anderen Entwicklungen finden Sie hier: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Allgemeine Empfehlungen Mindesteinzahlung von 100 US-Dollar, ECN-Konten mit minimalem Spread verwenden, Standardeinstellungen für eurusd M5 g
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experten
Hallo Händler! Ich stelle die "Duende"-Strategie vor, Duende ist ein Algorithmus, der Muster unterschiedlicher hoher und niedriger Niveaus erkennt, bei denen sie konstant bleiben, um gute Einträge zu machen, mit einem Wiederherstellungssystem, das verschiedene Dinge wie Breakeven und Kreuzungen zwischen Peers abfragt Es hat sich als problemlos erwiesen, mehrere Währungen zu kontrollieren, mit einer starken Kontrolle der Nachrichten während des Marktes Es ist möglich, es mit allen Symbolen zu v
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experten
Round Lock ist ein intelligenter Berater mit dynamischer Positionssperre. Round Lock ist ein intelligenter Berater mit der Funktion der dynamischen Positionssperre, ein fortschrittlicher Handelsberater, der eine Zwei-Wege-Order-Locking-Strategie mit schrittweisem Positionswachstum und dynamischer Anpassung an den Markt implementiert. Vorteile des Rundschlosses: Risikokontrolle durch Positionssperren, Dynamisches Volumenwachstum in Trendbereichen des Marktes, Flexible Verhaltenseinstellungen je
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experten
Über APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) ist ein Expert Advisor (EA), der auf einer Mean-Reversion-Strategie basiert. Das System erkennt überdehnte Marktbewegungen und reagiert mit gegenläufigen Positionen, die auf festgelegten Bedingungen beruhen. Der EA verfügt über integrierte Risikokontrollen wie konfigurierbare tägliche Verlustlimits und automatische Ausstiegsmechanismen. Die Einstellungen lassen sich an Kontogröße, Handelsumgebung oder Bewertungsrichtlinien anpassen. APE wurde aus
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experten
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automatisiertes Handelssystem Exclusive Imperium MT5 ist ein Expert Advisor für MetaTrader 5, basierend auf Marktanalyse-Algorithmen und Risikomanagement. Der EA arbeitet vollständig automatisch und erfordert nur minimale Eingriffe durch den Trader. Achtung! Kontaktieren Sie mich sofort nach dem Kauf , um die Einrichtungshinweise zu erhalten! WICHTIG: Alle Beispiele, Screenshots und Tests dienen ausschließlich Demonstrationszwecken. Wenn ein bestimmtes Währungspaar bei e
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experten
Gyroscope professional forex expert ( für die Paare EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY) analysiert den Markt anhand des Elliot Wave Index. Die Elliot-Wellen-Theorie ist die Interpretation von Prozessen auf den Finanzmärkten durch ein System von visuellen Modellen (Wellen) auf Kurscharts. Der Autor der Theorie, Ralph Elliott, identifizierte acht Varianten von alternierenden Wellen (von denen fünf im Trend und drei gegen den Trend verla
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experten
Grid Averaging Pro ist eine Kombination aus Grid Trading und Cost Averaging mit einem ausgeklügelten Algorithmus und eingebautem Hedging, um Ihr Konto vor einem Drawdown zu schützen. Sobald Ihr anfänglicher Handel in den negativen Bereich gerät, setzt der Erholungsmechanismus ein und platziert aufeinanderfolgende Marktaufträge in dieselbe Richtung, die alle mit einem kombinierten Gewinn oder annähernd kostendeckend geschlossen werden. Produkt-Links Vollständige Beschreibung auf Englisch : [USER
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experten
Hallo Trader! Ich bin   Quantum Queen   , das Kronjuwel des gesamten Quantum-Ökosystems und der bestbewertete und meistverkaufte Expert Advisor in der Geschichte von MQL5. Mit einer nachweislichen Erfolgsbilanz von über 20 Monaten Live-Trading habe ich mir meinen Platz als unangefochtene Königin von XAUUSD redlich verdient. Meine Spezialität? GOLD. Meine Mission? Konstante, präzise und intelligente Handelsergebnisse liefern – immer und immer wieder. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
Experten
LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standard MT4 (Mehr als 7 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mehr als 5 Monate Live-Handel): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel auf MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5 . NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE ZUM PREIS VON 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Danach steigt der Preis auf 499 $. Der Expert Advisor
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experten
Jedes Mal, wenn das Live-Signal um 10 % zunimmt, wird der Preis erhöht, um die Exklusivität von Zenox zu wahren und die Strategie zu schützen. Der Endpreis beträgt 2.999 US-Dollar. Live-Signal IC Markets Konto, sehen Sie die Live-Performance selbst als Beweis! Benutzerhandbuch herunterladen (Englisch) Zenox ist ein hochmoderner KI-basierter Multi-Pair-Swing-Trading-Roboter, der Trends folgt und das Risiko über sechzehn Währungspaare diversifiziert. Jahrelange, engagierte Entwicklung hat zu eine
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experten
Hybrid-Handelsstrategie für XAUUSD – Kombination aus News-Sentiment & Orderbuch-Imbalance Die vorgestellte Strategie kombiniert zwei selten genutzte, jedoch hochwirksame Handelsansätze zu einem hybriden System, das nur für den Handel mit XAUUSD (Gold) im 30-Minuten-Chart entwickelt wurde. Während herkömmliche Expert Advisors meist auf fest definierte Indikatoren oder einfache charttechnische Strukturen zurückgreifen, basiert dieses System auf einem intelligenten Marktzugangsmodell, das aktuelle
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (88)
Experten
Quantum King EA – Intelligente Leistung, optimiert für jeden Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Sondereinführungspreis Live-Signal:       KLICKEN SIE HIER MT4-Version:   HIER KLICKEN Quantum King-Kanal:       Klicken Sie hier ***Kaufen Sie Quantum King MT5 und Sie erhalten Quantum StarMan möglicherweise kostenlos!*** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren Einzelheiten! Beherrschen Sie   Ihren Ha
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experten
LIVE-SIGNAL MIT ECHTEM HANDELSKONTO: Standardeinstellungen: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5: Treten Sie meinem MQL5-Kanal bei, um die neuesten Nachrichten von mir zu erhalten. Meine Community mit über 14.000 Mitgliedern auf MQL5. NUR NOCH 3 VON 10 EXEMPLARE FÜR 399 $ VERFÜGBAR! Anschließend wird der Preis auf 499 $ erhöht. Der EA wird in begrenzter Stückzahl verkauft, um die Rechte aller Käufer zu gewährleisten. AI Gold Trading nutzt das fortschrittlic
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experten
Wichtiger Hinweis: Um vollständige Transparenz zu gewährleisten, stelle ich Zugang zum echten Investorenkonto bereit, das mit diesem EA verbunden ist, sodass Sie seine Leistung live ohne Manipulation überwachen können. Innerhalb von nur 5 Tagen wurde das gesamte Anfangskapital vollständig abgehoben, und seitdem handelt der EA ausschließlich mit Gewinnmitteln, ohne jegliche Exposition zum ursprünglichen Saldo. Der aktuelle Preis von $199 ist ein limitiertes Einführungsangebot und wird nach dem V
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experten
Aura Ultimate – Der Höhepunkt des Handels mit neuronalen Netzwerken und der Weg zur finanziellen Freiheit. Aura Ultimate ist der nächste Evolutionsschritt in der Aura-Familie – eine Synthese aus modernster KI-Architektur, marktadaptiver Intelligenz und risikokontrollierter Präzision. Aufbauend auf der bewährten DNA von Aura Black Edition und Aura Neuron geht es noch einen Schritt weiter, indem es deren Stärken in einem einheitlichen Multi-Strategie-Ökosystem vereint und gleichzeitig eine völli
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experten
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold/US-Dollar) Zeitraum (Timeframe) H1-M15 (beliebig) Unterstützung für Einzelhandel JA Mindesteinzahlung 500 USD (oder entsprechender Betrag in anderer Währung) Kompatibel mit allen Brokern JA (unterstützt 2- oder 3-stellige Preise, jede Kontowährung, Symbolname und GMT-Zeit) Funktioniert ohne Voreinstellung JA Wenn Sie sich für maschinelles Lernen interessieren, abonnieren Sie den Kanal: Abonnieren! Hauptmerkmale des Mad Turtle Projekts: Echtes Maschinelles Lernen Dieser Ex
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experten
Wir stellen vor       Quantum Emperor EA   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Expertenberater, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie mit dem prestigeträchtigen GBPUSD-Paar handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Kaufen Sie Quantum Emperor EA und Sie erhalten  Quantum StarMan    kostenlos! *** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experten
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% RABATT Nur 24 Stunden gültig. Der Sale endet am 29. November. Dies wird der einzige Sale für dieses Produkt sein. Vorstellung von Syna Version 4 - Das erste agentische KI-Handelsökosystem der Welt Ich freue mich, Syna Version 4 vorstellen zu können, das erste echte Multi-EA-agentische Koordinationssystem der Forex-Handelsbranche . Diese bahnbrechende Innovation ermöglicht es mehreren Expert Advisors, als einheitliches Intelligenznetzwerk über verschiedene MT5-Terminals und
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experten
Langfristiges Wachstum. Beständigkeit. Widerstandsfähigkeit. Pivot Killer EA ist kein System für schnelle Gewinne – es ist ein professioneller Handelsalgorithmus, der darauf ausgelegt ist, Ihr Konto langfristig und nachhaltig zu vergrößern . Speziell für XAUUSD (GOLD) entwickelt, ist Pivot Killer das Ergebnis jahrelanger Forschung, Tests und disziplinierter Entwicklung. Es verkörpert eine einfache Philosophie: Beständigkeit schlägt Glück . Dieses System wurde in verschiedenen Marktzyklen, bei Sc
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experten
AI Forex Robot - Die Zukunft des automatisierten Handels. AI Forex Robot wird von einem System der nächsten Generation künstlicher Intelligenz angetrieben, das auf einem hybriden neuronalen LSTM-Transformer-Netz basiert und speziell für die Analyse der Preisbewegungen von Gold (XAUUSD) auf dem Devisenmarkt entwickelt wurde. Das System analysiert komplexe Marktstrukturen, passt seine Strategie in Echtzeit an und trifft datengestützte Entscheidungen mit einem hohen Maß an Präzision. AI Forex Robot
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experten
Wir sind stolz darauf, Ihnen unseren innovativen Roboter, den Big Forex Players EA , zu präsentieren, der entwickelt wurde, um Ihr Handelspotenzial zu maximieren, den emotionalen Handel zu minimieren und intelligentere Entscheidungen zu treffen, die von modernster Technologie unterstützt werden. Das gesamte System dieses EA hat uns viele Monate gekostet, um es zu entwickeln, und dann haben wir viel Zeit damit verbracht, es zu testen. Dieser einzigartige EA enthält drei verschiedene Strategien, d
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experten
Ein neuer Schritt nach vorn | KI-gesteuerte Präzision trifft Marktlogik Mit Argos Rage wird ein neues Level der Trading-Automatisierung eingeführt – angetrieben von einem integrierten DeepSeek-KI-System , das Marktverhalten in Echtzeit analysiert. Aufbauend auf den Stärken von Argos Fury verfolgt dieses EA jedoch einen anderen strategischen Ansatz: mehr Flexibilität, breitere Interpretation und stärkere Marktteilnahme. Live Signal Zeitrahmen: M30 Hebel:  min. 1:20 Kapital:  min. $100 Symbole
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experten
Aura Black Edition ist ein vollautomatischer EA, der nur für den Handel mit GOLD entwickelt wurde. Expert zeigte im Zeitraum 2011-2020 stabile Ergebnisse bei XAUUSD. Keine gefährlichen Methoden des Geldmanagements verwendet, kein Martingal, kein Raster oder Scalp. Geeignet für alle Brokerbedingungen. EA, trainiert mit einem mehrschichtigen Perceptron. Das neuronale Netzwerk (MLP) ist eine Klasse von Feedforward-künstlichen neuronalen Netzwerken (KNN). Der Begriff MLP wird mehrdeutig verwendet, m
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experten
Übersicht Golden Hen EA ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für XAUUSD entwickelt wurde. Er arbeitet durch die Kombination von acht unabhängigen Handelsstrategien, die jeweils durch unterschiedliche Marktbedingungen und Zeitrahmen (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) ausgelöst werden. Der EA ist so konzipiert, dass er seine Einstiege und Filter automatisch verwaltet. Die Kernlogik des EA konzentriert sich auf die Identifizierung spezifischer Signale. Golden Hen EA verwendet keine Grid-, Martingale- oder
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experten
PROP-FIRMA BEREIT!   (   SETFILE herunterladen   ) WARNING : Nur noch wenige Exemplare zum aktuellen Preis verfügbar! Endpreis: 990$ Erhalten Sie 1 EA kostenlos (für 2 Handelskonten) -> kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Willkommen im Gold Reaper! Aufbauend auf dem sehr erfolgreichen Goldtrade Pro wurde dieser EA für die gleichzeitige Ausführung in mehreren Zeitrahmen konzipiert und bietet die Möglichkeit, die
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experten
PROP FIRM READY!  STARTAKTION: SEHR BEGRENZTE ANZAHL VON EXEMPLAREN ZUM AKTUELLEN PREIS VERFÜGBAR! Endpreis: 990 $ Ab 349 $: Wählen Sie 1 EA gratis! (für maximal 2 Handelskontonummern) Ultimatives Kombi-Angebot     ->     hier klicken ÖFFENTLICHER GRUPPE BEITRETEN:   Klicken Sie hier   LIVE RESULTS UNABHÄNGIGE ÜBERPRÜFUNG Willkommen bei „The ORB Master“   :   Ihr Vorteil beim Öffnen von Range Breakouts Entfesseln Sie die Leistungsfähigkeit der Opening Range Breakout (ORB)-Strategie mit dem
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experten
Remstone ist kein gewöhnlicher Expert Advisor.   Es vereint jahrelange Forschung und Vermögensverwaltung. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Seit 2018   hat mein letztes Unternehmen Armonia Capital das ARF-Signal an Darwinex, einen von der FCA regulierten Vermögensverwalter, gesendet und so 750.000 aufgebracht. Meistern Sie 4 Anlageklassen mit einem einzigen Berater! Keine Versprechungen, keine Kurvenanpassung, ke
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experten
WICHTIG   : Dieses Paket wird nur in einer sehr begrenzten Anzahl zum aktuellen Preis verkauft.    Der Preis wird sehr schnell auf 1499 $ steigen    +100 Strategien enthalten   und es kommen noch mehr! BONUS   : Ab einem Preis von 999 $ --> wählen Sie  5     meiner anderen EAs kostenlos aus!  ALLE SET-DATEIEN VOLLSTÄNDIGE EINRICHTUNGS- UND OPTIMIERUNGSANLEITUNG VIDEOANLEITUNG LIVE-SIGNALE BEWERTUNG (Drittanbieter) Willkommen beim ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! Ich freue mich, das Ultimate Breakout
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experten
Live-Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site+Signale+Mein Öffentlicher Kanal https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp; Ultimativer Puls ***Launch-Preis endet am 6. Januar**** Überblick Ultimate Pulse ist ein Expert Advisor, der entwickelt wurde, um Gewinne aus natürlichen Marktbewegungen zu ziehen. Er nimmt Gewinne aus jeder Position einzeln oder in Gittern je nach Bedingungen mit. Einfach, methodisch, effektiv. Optimiert für XAUUSD (Gold) auf dem 30-Minuten-Zei
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experten
AxonShift — Algorithmisches Handelssystem mit adaptiver Ausführungslogik AxonShift ist ein autonomes Handelssystem, das speziell für den Handel mit XAUUSD im H1-Zeitrahmen entwickelt und optimiert wurde. Die Architektur basiert auf einem modularen Aufbau, der das Marktverhalten durch die Kombination aus kurzfristiger Dynamik und mittelfristigen Impulsen analysiert. Das System verzichtet bewusst auf übermäßige Reaktionen auf Marktrauschen und verwendet keine Hochfrequenzansätze. Stattdessen liegt
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experten
Erstmals auf dieser Plattform | Ein EA, der den Markt versteht Zum ersten Mal auf dieser Plattform nutzt ein Expert Advisor die volle Power von Deep Seek. In Kombination mit der Dynamic Reversal Zoning-Strategie entsteht ein System, das Marktbewegungen nicht nur erkennt – sondern versteht. Live Signal __________     Setup Zeitfenster: H1 Hebel: min 1:30 Einzahlung: min 200$ Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: alle Diese Kombination aus Deep Seek und Reversal-Strategie ist neu – und genau das macht sie be
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experten
Hallo zusammen, ich möchte mich vorstellen: Ich bin   Quantum StarMan,   das elektrisierende, frischeste Mitglied der   Quantum EAs-   Familie. Ich bin ein vollautomatischer Multiwährungs-EA mit der Fähigkeit, bis zu fünf dynamische Paare zu verarbeiten:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD und USDCAD   . Mit höchster Präzision und unerschütterlicher Verantwortung bringe ich Ihr Trading-Spiel auf das nächste Level. Der Clou: Ich verlasse mich nicht auf Martingale-Strategien. Stattdessen nutze ich
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experten
[guide line]     Autorithm AI • SpreadAdjustment: Spread-Anpassungsfaktor (Standard: 2) • TradeIdentifier: Handelskommentar (Standard: AUTORITHM) • Wochenendschutzsystem • ActivateWeekendShield: Schutz für Positionen am Wochenende aktivieren • FridayCloseHour: Stunde zum Schließen von Positionen am Freitag (0–23) • FridayCloseMinute: Minute zum Schließen von Positionen am Freitag (0–59) • Intelligenter Nachrichtenfilter • EnableNewsProtection: Nachrichtenschutzsystem aktivieren • PreNewsStop
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experten
Vortex - Ihre Investition in die Zukunft Der Vortex Gold EA Expert Advisor wurde speziell für den Handel mit Gold (XAU/USD) auf der Metatrader-Plattform entwickelt. Dieser EA verwendet proprietäre Indikatoren und geheime Algorithmen des Autors und wendet eine umfassende Handelsstrategie an, die darauf ausgelegt ist, profitable Bewegungen auf dem Goldmarkt zu erfassen. Zu den Schlüsselkomponenten seiner Strategie gehören klassische Indikatoren wie der CCI und der Parabolic Indicator, die zusamme
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experten
The Techno Deity — Digitale Dominanz auf XAUUSD Live-Signal und Monitoring: Verfolgen Sie die Performance des Systems in Echtzeit auf dem offiziellen Konto unter: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Sie können den Cryon X-9000 Advisor als Geschenk erhalten. Für Details und Zugang kontaktieren Sie mich bitte direkt. The Techno Deity ist ein High-Tech-Trading-Ökosystem für strukturelle Ordnung im Goldmarkt. Ein Algorithmus für digitale Intuition identifiziert institutionelles Interesse
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Experten
META i9 – Quantenadaptiver Trading-Engine  -  Technische Referenz META i9 ist ein vollständig autonomer Expert Advisor, der auf einer dreischichtigen Architektur basiert: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Beim Kauf von META i9 erhalten Sie META i7 kostenlos dazu! (Dieses Angebot ist limitiert und nur eine Woche verfügbar) Während META i7 zwei kooperative neuronale Netzwerke verwendet, geht META i9 einen Schritt weiter: Die ne
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Experten
Einführung von Weltrix – Die ultimative Gold-Trading-Lösung (XAUUSD) $499 – SPÄTER -> $1999 USD WICHTIG: VERWENDEN SIE DEN EA NUR MIT DIESER SET-DATEI:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Live-Signal  USER GUIDE Sieben bewährte Strategien. Ein leistungsstarker EA. Konstante Performance. Hohe Handelsaktivität. Was Sie in diesem EA NICHT finden werden: Langfristige offene Positionen Grid-System Martingale Überoptimierte Strategien Manipulierte Backtests Durch die Kombination von sechs unabhäng
Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.91 (43)
Experten
EA New Player – Ein Trading-Expert Advisor der nächsten Generation Er handelt nicht nur – er verändert die Spielregeln. EA New Player ist ein innovativer Portfolio-Expert Advisor für MT5, der auf sieben bewährten technischen Analysestrategien basiert. Er nutzt keine künstliche Intelligenz, übertrifft aber dank seiner ausgeklügelten Architektur, transparenten Logik und flexiblen Signalfilterung viele neuronale Netzwerklösungen. Multi-Zeitrahmen-Analyse Der EA analysiert den Markt in allen verfüg
EA Underdog
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
Experten
EA Underdog ist ein professioneller Expert Advisor von Quantum Lab Technologies. Er handelt auf Basis von Kursdivergenzen, verwendet keine riskanten Methoden, setzt ausschließlich auf strikte Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Orders und gewährleistet durch das QuantumCore-System (trainiert und optimiert anhand historischer Daten von 2020 bis 2025) eine stabile Ausführung. Sonderpreis. Der Preis erhöht sich um 100 $ pro 20 gekaufte Einheiten. 20 Stück: 250 $ 20 Stück: 350 $ Endpreis: 550 $ Begrenzte S
EA Super 8 Pro
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experten
Super 8 Pro ist nicht nur ein Trading-Advisor, sondern ein komplettes Positionsmanagementsystem, das auf der Vorgängerversion des Super 8 EA basiert und durch eine wichtige Verbesserung erweitert wurde: die dynamische Positionssicherung in unprofitablen Situationen. Algorithmuskonzept Mehrstufige Logik: Der Advisor arbeitet als modularer Algorithmus, der Marktanalyse, Risikomanagement und adaptives Ordermanagement kombiniert. Positionssicherung: Bei ungünstigen Kursbewegungen aktiviert der Alg
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
Experten
Dieser Expert Advisor ist für einen institutionellen Handelsansatz konzipiert und nutzt die Kernprinzipien des ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Er analysiert Marktstruktur, Liquiditätsniveaus und Ungleichgewichtszonen, um Ein- und Ausstiegspunkte mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit zu identifizieren. 1+1-AKTION:   Kaufen Sie einen Expert Advisor und erhalten Sie einen zweiten gratis! Die Anzahl ist begrenzt! Marktstruktur: Der CyberPunk EA identifiziert kurzfristige (STH/STL), mittelfristige (ITH/ITL) und l
Pure AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4 (15)
Experten
Einzigartiger Handelsberater für XAUUSD Der Berater ist ein modulares Handelssystem. Die Architektur basiert darauf, dass jede Handelsentscheidung nicht durch einen monolithischen Algorithmus, sondern durch das Zusammenspiel unabhängiger logischer Blöcke – Indikatorfilter, Einstiegsbedingungen, Ausstiege und Kontrollregeln – getroffen wird. WICHTIG! Senden Sie mir nach dem Kauf eine private Nachricht, um die Installationsanleitung und Einrichtungshinweise zu erhalten. Hauptmerkmal – Modularit
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (4)
Experten
AI Quantum Trading – Revolution im algorithmischen Handel. Handelsberater der neuen Generation für JPY-Instrumente 1 Kauf = 2 Versionen! Kaufen Sie AI Quantum Trading auf MT5 – und erhalten Sie die MT4-Version kostenlos! Handeln Sie, wie Sie möchten: zwei Plattformen, ein Berater, keine Überzahlungen. Schreiben Sie mir nach Ihrem Kauf eine PN und erhalten Sie Ihr Geschenk! In der heutigen Welt der Finanztechnologie ist der automatisierte Handel zu einem integralen Bestandteil des Markterfolg
Old School Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experten
Old School Trading – Elliott-Wellen-Analyse-Advisor Ein intelligenter Trading-Advisor basierend auf den Prinzipien der Elliott-Wellen-Theorie. Er wurde für Trader entwickelt, die Wert auf einen strukturierten Marktansatz legen und hohe Einstiegsgenauigkeit sowie effektives Risikomanagement anstreben. 1+1-AKTION: Kaufen Sie einen Advisor und erhalten Sie einen zweiten gratis! Nur begrenzte Stückzahl verfügbar! Kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf, um die VIP-Einstellungen zu erhalten. Hauptmerk
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experten
EA Crypto Player ist ein innovativer Trading-Advisor, der speziell für den Handel mit Kryptowährungen entwickelt wurde. Er integriert über sieben Handelsstrategien, analysiert die Kursentwicklung auf allen Zeitebenen – von M1 bis D1 – und nutzt ein Durchschnittsbildungssystem zur Gewinnmaximierung. Limitierte Auflage Nur wenige Exemplare erhältlich (Preis: 150 $). Endpreis: 900 $. Wichtig: Langsames Testen des Advisors. Aufgrund der komplexen Logik und der Analyse mehrerer Zeitebenen kann das
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experten
The King Trading – Universeller Handelsberater basierend auf proprietären technischen Indikatoren und Algorithmen. Er ist für den automatisierten Handel mit allen Finanzinstrumenten konzipiert: Währungspaare, Indizes, Rohstoffe, Kryptowährungen usw. 1+1-AKTION:   Kaufen Sie einen Expert Advisor und erhalten Sie den zweiten gratis! Nur begrenzte Stückzahl verfügbar! Hauptmerkmale: Unterstützung für alle Handelsinstrumente Der Berater ist an jedes Handelspaar und jedes Instrument angepasst. Für j
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
Indikatoren
Synthetic Trend AI – ein intelligenter Trendindikator mit künstlicher Intelligenz Der Synthetic Trend AI Indikator ist ein leistungsstarkes Tool zur technischen Analyse, das die klassische SuperTrend-Formel mit Algorithmen der künstlichen Intelligenz (k-Nearest Neighbors, KNN) und Volumenanalyse kombiniert. Er wurde für alle entwickelt, die den Markt genauer betrachten und fundiertere Entscheidungen treffen möchten. Was Synthetic Trend AI so einzigartig macht: KI-Trendprognose: Verwendet den
FREE
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
Utilitys
SmartTrade Control Panel – Ihre Schaltzentrale für algorithmischen Handel Das SmartTrade Control Panel ist ein multifunktionales Handelspanel für alle, die Wert auf Kontrolle, Flexibilität und Effizienz bei jedem Handel legen. Es kombiniert visuelle Benutzerfreundlichkeit mit leistungsstarker Order-Tracking-Logik und macht Routinehandel zu einem kontrollierten Prozess. Jetzt können Sie: Jede Handelsidee umsetzen – von Scalping bis Grid-Trading Order-Tracking an Ihre Ein- und Ausstiegslogik anp
FREE
Auswahl:
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:20 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good.The author is nice and always provide really good and fast support.

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.12.19 16:55 
 

Very Profitable EA. Author is very much prompt to help. I am using this EA on real accounts for more than one month. I will highly recommend to traders who want safe Expert Advisor.

Carmelo Monaco
296
Carmelo Monaco 2025.10.26 20:01 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

Vitalii Razgon
133
Vitalii Razgon 2025.10.23 17:00 
 

Synthetic Metal has been making good profits since day one and continues to do so without stopping.Vitaly did a great job on EA logic and is always happy to help with any questions, I look forward to new developments!

Duong Nguyen
24
Duong Nguyen 2025.10.20 02:26 
 

Good ea for gold trading

JxTrader
21
JxTrader 2025.10.17 17:39 
 

It's helping me understand how movements in the market are in the grid!

Alexander Seidel
1025
Alexander Seidel 2025.10.17 10:10 
 

Habe gerade das letzte update gemacht. Die vorherige Version lief super und hat super Gewinne abgeliefert... NUN hä ich die neue Version und FixLot 0.01 und finde nirgends in den Einstellungen die Autolot Einstellung. Außerdem ist es zum Kotzen sämtliche Kommunikation, so denn sie stattfindet überhaupt, über Telegram zu führen. Da gibt es zig Unterkategorien und jeder schreibt da irgendwas rein... Also der Support ist leider UNTERIRDISCH.

shahbaz112
258
shahbaz112 2025.07.01 09:40 
 

I’ve been using Synthetic Metal EA for a month now and it’s delivered consistent profits without fail. The strategy is well-balanced and doesn’t take unnecessary risks. It adapts well to changing market conditions and trades efficiently. Vitali has done a great job with this one—very solid coding and clear logic behind every trade. Customer support is excellent and always quick to respond. Definitely one of the more reliable EAs I’ve come across on MQL5.

voda007
892
voda007 2025.06.30 17:29 
 

my first week with the synthetic metal EA and profits already works well

Tai Dao Duc
66
Tai Dao Duc 2025.05.27 13:54 
 

Great EA. Running on live account. Very stable gain. Interesting logic behind. My backtest showed some drawdown so I am keeping low lot number. Vitali is a great support. I will continue to back test and forward test. But I am happy with its performance so far.

clemens Hofgaard hansen
182
clemens Hofgaard hansen 2025.03.29 17:08 
 

This EA is really good. It makes great profit. Works really well on live account.

Sven Markus Weller
3464
Sven Markus Weller 2025.03.25 11:18 
 

Good work with very good drawdown setting.

maskhamid77
54
maskhamid77 2025.03.21 07:30 
 

Great EA ! Fast response seller. Overall satisfy . Thank you Vitali

Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.03.17 11:30 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

Vitali Vasilenka
53233
Antwort vom Entwickler Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.17 13:35
Thx bro
toshi
643
toshi 2025.03.13 18:30 
 

Vitali Vasilenka is a very kind person. I have high hopes for this EA. I will test it and post an update on the results.

Vitali Vasilenka
53233
Antwort vom Entwickler Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.16 06:19
Put a negative review for testing an EA without understanding how to do it ! This is not the right decision ! I'm answering all your messages!
Mykyta Deineha
183
Mykyta Deineha 2025.03.09 15:27 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

Vitali Vasilenka
53233
Antwort vom Entwickler Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.09 15:33
Thank you my friend. I am very pleased. If you have any questions, write to me.
OCTUPUS-KW
25
OCTUPUS-KW 2025.03.05 12:23 
 

thank you my bro .. I am so excited to use it as soon as I receive special setting for beginners

Vitali Vasilenka
53233
Antwort vom Entwickler Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.05 12:42
Thx bro
James Darius Tokpah
302
James Darius Tokpah 2025.03.03 16:15 
 

Wow, what an EXCELLENT CODING BOSS Vitali Vasilenka and honestly I really appreciate you for this EA ⭐⭐⭐🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Vitali Vasilenka
53233
Antwort vom Entwickler Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.03 16:27
Hello, my friend. It's my pleasure. If you have any questions just message me and I'll help you.
ChillVibesFX
551
ChillVibesFX 2025.02.26 22:14 
 

A reliable expert advisor with adaptive strategies, solid risk management, and customizable settings for consistent trading performance.

Vitali Vasilenka
53233
Antwort vom Entwickler Vitali Vasilenka 2025.02.27 07:23
Thx bro
Dodge Kevin Maurillo
293
Dodge Kevin Maurillo 2025.02.21 02:22 
 

I recently bought this EA , and it’s been steady and consistently profitable in my live account. Easy to set up and reliable.

Vitali Vasilenka
53233
Antwort vom Entwickler Vitali Vasilenka 2025.02.21 04:34
Hello, my friend. I'm glad to hear that you're doing well. If you have any questions, write to me and I'll help you.
12
Antwort auf eine Rezension