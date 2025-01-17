Synthetic Metal

Metal Sintético — Um Expert Advisor Inovador para XAUUSD e XAGUSD
Um Expert Advisor que combina inteligência artificial, precisão e controle.
O Metal Sintético é um algoritmo de negociação inteligente para MT5, projetado especificamente para ouro (XAUUSD) e prata (XAGUSD). Ele combina tecnologias de análise proprietárias, gerenciamento de risco flexível e adaptação automática às condições de mercado.
PROMOÇÃO 1+1: Compre um Expert Advisor e ganhe o segundo grátis!
Cópias limitadas disponíveis!
Inovações que tornam o Metal Sintético especial:
Indicador de IA de Tendência Sintética
Este indicador proprietário exclusivo analisa quatro períodos simultaneamente para:
Encontrar os pontos de entrada e saída mais precisos
Adaptar-se à fase atual do mercado
Minimizar sinais falsos
Levar em conta notícias macroeconômicas
O Expert Advisor pausa automaticamente a negociação antes de comunicados de notícias importantes, protegendo o capital de movimentos bruscos e volatilidade imprevisível.
Importante: Testes lentos do Expert Advisor
Devido à lógica complexa e à análise de múltiplos períodos, os testes podem demorar mais do que o normal. Isso é normal e se deve à alta precisão do algoritmo.
Para garantir resultados de testes precisos, bem como configurações e recomendações ideais, entre em contato com o autor após a compra. Fornecerei configurações VIP adaptadas ao seu estilo de negociação e aos instrumentos selecionados.
Parâmetros Técnicos
Símbolos - XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Período - M30
Período de Teste - Desde 2020
Corretoras - Qualquer
Depósito Mínimo - $1.500 / 0,01 lote
Depósito Recomendado - $3.500 / 0,01 lote
Configurações - Entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber as configurações VIP

Aviso:
Se alguém entrar em contato com você e disser que estou tentando lhe vender algo, é um golpe. Bloqueie essa pessoa e denuncie como spam. Se você comprar este EA em qualquer lugar que não seja o meu perfil MQL5, ele é falso e não funcionará como um EA genuíno, e você nunca receberá atualizações ou suporte.
A Synthetic Metal é sua parceira inteligente na negociação de metais. Escolha um modelo, personalize sua estratégia e comece a negociar com confiança.



Comentários 24
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:20 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good.The author is nice and always provide really good and fast support.

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.12.19 16:55 
 

Very Profitable EA. Author is very much prompt to help. I am using this EA on real accounts for more than one month. I will highly recommend to traders who want safe Expert Advisor.

Vitalii Razgon
133
Vitalii Razgon 2025.10.23 17:00 
 

Synthetic Metal has been making good profits since day one and continues to do so without stopping.Vitaly did a great job on EA logic and is always happy to help with any questions, I look forward to new developments!

Responder ao comentário