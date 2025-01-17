Synthetic Metal
- Experts
- Vitali Vasilenka
- Versão: 7.790
- Atualizado: 24 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 10
Very Profitable EA. Author is very much prompt to help. I am using this EA on real accounts for more than one month. I will highly recommend to traders who want safe Expert Advisor.
Synthetic Metal has been making good profits since day one and continues to do so without stopping.Vitaly did a great job on EA logic and is always happy to help with any questions, I look forward to new developments!
Very Profitable EA. Author is very much prompt to help. I am using this EA on real accounts for more than one month. I will highly recommend to traders who want safe Expert Advisor.
O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação
Synthetic Metal has been making good profits since day one and continues to do so without stopping.Vitaly did a great job on EA logic and is always happy to help with any questions, I look forward to new developments!
Good ea for gold trading
Habe gerade das letzte update gemacht. Die vorherige Version lief super und hat super Gewinne abgeliefert... NUN hä ich die neue Version und FixLot 0.01 und finde nirgends in den Einstellungen die Autolot Einstellung. Außerdem ist es zum Kotzen sämtliche Kommunikation, so denn sie stattfindet überhaupt, über Telegram zu führen. Da gibt es zig Unterkategorien und jeder schreibt da irgendwas rein... Also der Support ist leider UNTERIRDISCH.
I’ve been using Synthetic Metal EA for a month now and it’s delivered consistent profits without fail. The strategy is well-balanced and doesn’t take unnecessary risks. It adapts well to changing market conditions and trades efficiently. Vitali has done a great job with this one—very solid coding and clear logic behind every trade. Customer support is excellent and always quick to respond. Definitely one of the more reliable EAs I’ve come across on MQL5.
Great EA. Running on live account. Very stable gain. Interesting logic behind. My backtest showed some drawdown so I am keeping low lot number. Vitali is a great support. I will continue to back test and forward test. But I am happy with its performance so far.
This EA is really good. It makes great profit. Works really well on live account.
Good work with very good drawdown setting.
Great EA ! Fast response seller. Overall satisfy . Thank you Vitali
O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação
Vitali Vasilenka is a very kind person. I have high hopes for this EA. I will test it and post an update on the results.
O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação
thank you my bro .. I am so excited to use it as soon as I receive special setting for beginners
Wow, what an EXCELLENT CODING BOSS Vitali Vasilenka and honestly I really appreciate you for this EA ⭐⭐⭐🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
A reliable expert advisor with adaptive strategies, solid risk management, and customizable settings for consistent trading performance.
I recently bought this EA , and it’s been steady and consistently profitable in my live account. Easy to set up and reliable.
Você concorda com a política do site e com os termos de uso
I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good.The author is nice and always provide really good and fast support.