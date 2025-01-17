Synthetic Metal

4.9
Synthetic Metal — XAUUSDとXAGUSD向けの革新的なエキスパートアドバイザー
人工知能、精度、そして制御性を兼ね備えたエキスパートアドバイザーです。
Synthetic Metalは、金（XAUUSD）と銀（XAGUSD）向けに特別に設計されたMT5向けのインテリジェントな取引アルゴリズムです。独自の分析技術、柔軟なリスク管理、そして市場状況への自動適応機​​能を備えています。
1+1プロモーション：エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！
数量限定！
Synthetic Metalを特別なものにする革新的な機能：
Synthetic Trend AIインジケーター
この独自のインジケーターは、4つの時間軸を同時に分析し、以下のことを実現します。

最も正確なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを特定

現在の市場動向に適応

誤シグナルを最小限に抑える

マクロ経済ニュースを考慮
エキスパートアドバイザーは重要なニュースリリースの前に自動的に取引を一時停止し、急激な変動や予測不可能なボラティリティから資金を保護します。
重要：エキスパートアドバイザーのテストが遅い
複雑なロジックと複数時間枠の分析のため、テストに通常より時間がかかる場合があります。これは正常な動作であり、アルゴリズムの高精度化によるものです。
正確なテスト結果、最適な設定、推奨事項を確実に得るために、ご購入後に作者までご連絡ください。お客様の取引スタイルと選択された銘柄に合わせたVIP設定をご提供いたします。
テクニカルパラメータ
銘柄：XAUUSD、XAGUSD
時間枠：M30
テスト期間：2020年以降
ブローカー：任意
最低入金額：1,500ドル / 0.01ロット
推奨入金額：3,500ドル / 0.01ロット
設定：ご購入後にご連絡いただければ、VIP設定をお送りします。

警告：
「何かを売りつけようとしている」という連絡を受けた場合は、詐欺です。ブロックし、スパムとして報告してください。このEAを私のMQL5プロフィール以外で購入した場合、それは偽物であり、本物のEAのように機能せず、アップデートやサポートも受けられません。
Synthetic Metalは、貴金属取引におけるインテリジェントなパートナーです。モデルを選択し、戦略をカスタマイズして、自信を持って取引を始めましょう。



