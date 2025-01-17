Synthetic Metal

4.9
Synthetic Metal: Un Asesor Experto Innovador para XAUUSD y XAGUSD
Un Asesor Experto que combina inteligencia artificial, precisión y control.
Synthetic Metal es un algoritmo de trading inteligente para MT5, diseñado específicamente para oro (XAUUSD) y plata (XAGUSD). Combina tecnologías de análisis patentadas, gestión flexible de riesgos y adaptación automática a las condiciones del mercado.
PROMOCIÓN 1+1: ¡Compra un Asesor Experto y llévate el segundo gratis!
¡Ejemplos limitados!
Innovaciones que hacen especial a Synthetic Metal:
Indicador de Tendencia con IA de Synthetic
Este exclusivo indicador patentado analiza cuatro marcos temporales simultáneamente para:
Encontrar los puntos de entrada y salida más precisos
Adaptarse a la fase actual del mercado
Minimizar las señales falsas
Tener en cuenta las noticias macroeconómicas
El Asesor Experto pausa automáticamente las operaciones antes de las publicaciones de noticias importantes, protegiendo el capital de movimientos bruscos y volatilidad impredecible.
Importante: Pruebas lentas del Asesor Experto
Debido a la lógica compleja y al análisis de múltiples marcos temporales, las pruebas pueden tardar más de lo habitual. Esto es normal y se debe a la alta precisión del algoritmo.
Para garantizar resultados precisos en las pruebas, así como configuraciones y recomendaciones óptimas, contacta con el autor después de la compra. Te proporcionaré configuraciones VIP adaptadas a tu estilo de trading y a los instrumentos seleccionados.
Parámetros técnicos
Símbolos: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Periodo temporal: M30
Periodo de prueba: Desde 2020
Brókeres: Cualquiera
Depósito mínimo: $1,500 / 0.01 lote
Depósito recomendado: $3,500 / 0.01 lote
Configuración: Contáctame después de la compra para recibir la configuración VIP.

Advertencia:
Si alguien te contacta y te dice que intento venderte algo, es una estafa. Bloquéalo y denúncialo como spam. Si compras este EA en cualquier otro lugar que no sea mi perfil MQL5, es falso y no funcionará como un EA genuino, y nunca recibirás actualizaciones ni soporte.
Synthetic Metal es tu aliado inteligente en el trading de metales. Elija un modelo, personalice su estrategia y comience a operar con confianza.



Comentarios 24
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:20 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good.The author is nice and always provide really good and fast support.

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.12.19 16:55 
 

Very Profitable EA. Author is very much prompt to help. I am using this EA on real accounts for more than one month. I will highly recommend to traders who want safe Expert Advisor.

Vitalii Razgon
133
Vitalii Razgon 2025.10.23 17:00 
 

Synthetic Metal has been making good profits since day one and continues to do so without stopping.Vitaly did a great job on EA logic and is always happy to help with any questions, I look forward to new developments!

