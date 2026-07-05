Tortoise Shell

# Tortoise Shell

## Short Description

Tortoise Shell is an MT5 Expert Advisor based on tick-sequence entries, geometric trade placement, adaptive boundary chains, profit arm/drop management, and TTTS market-state filtering.

## Product Overview

Tortoise Shell is designed for traders who want to explore a high-frequency, tick-reactive turtling system with an additional boundary-chain structure.

The EA converts price movement into a binary sequence:

- Tick up = `1`
- Tick down = `0`

It then uses arm conditions, geometry, TTTS filtering, boundary chains, and profit arm/drop logic to manage entries and exits. The default parameters were developed around GOLD, but the EA can be tested on other symbols after proper parameter adjustment.

This is an advanced strategy. It can open multiple positions and requires careful margin management.

## Main Features

- Binary tick-sequence signal engine
- BUY/SELL arm entry logic
- Optional bit mapping reversal
- Geometry-based trade resolver
- Upper SELL boundary chain
- Lower BUY boundary chain
- Profit arm/drop exit management
- Candle-based profit expansion
- TTTS market-state filter
- Optional TTTS profit expansion
- Account basket arm/drop close
- Optional allocated-capital gate
- On-chart diagnostic overlay

## Strategy Logic

Tortoise Shell does not use classic indicator entries. Instead, it reads tick direction and waits for a run of movement before arming a side. When the opposite tick appears, the EA can place a trade.

The geometry layer evaluates existing managed positions and can adjust the final trade direction so that new trades follow the intended BUY-below and SELL-above structure.

Boundary chains are used as a structural reserve. SELL boundaries are built upward and BUY boundaries are built downward. When a boundary reaches the configured loss spacing, the EA can expand the chain. If the active boundary count exceeds the configured maximum, inner boundary tickets are demoted and can later be handled by profit management.

Profit management uses arm/drop trailing. A position arms after reaching the configured profit level. If profit later drops from its peak by the configured amount, the EA closes the position while it is still profitable. Candle and TTTS expansion can delay closure when the market still favors the position.

## Default Symbol Note

The default parameters are intended as a starting point for GOLD-style testing. Other symbols can require different values for:

- Lot size
- Profit arm/drop
- Loss spacing
- Boundary count
- TTTS sensitivity
- Account basket arm/drop
- Allocated capital

Always test and optimize before live trading.

## Recommended Use

- Use a MetaTrader 5 hedge account.
- Start with a demo account.
- Use high-quality recent tick data for backtesting.
- Use a unique MagicNumber for each symbol or EA instance.
- Monitor margin level and open positions.
- Adjust settings for each broker and symbol.

## Suggested Screenshot Captions

Use screenshots that show both growth and risk. Possible captions:

- Backtest equity curve with default GOLD-oriented settings
- Strategy tester statistics overview
- On-chart diagnostic overlay
- Example of boundary-chain behavior
- Example of account basket arm/drop closure

## Important Risk Disclaimer

Automated trading involves substantial risk. Tortoise Shell can open many positions and may keep losing positions open while waiting for the strategy logic to recover or close them later. The EA does not guarantee profit and does not eliminate drawdown risk.

Backtest performance is not a guarantee of future results. Live results can differ because of spread, commission, swap, slippage, broker execution, margin requirements, liquidity, symbol specifications, tick quality, and market conditions.

Use the EA on a demo account first. Trade only with money you can afford to lose. This product is not financial advice.

## Long Market Description Draft

Tortoise Shell is an experimental MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want a tick-reactive strategy with a structured hedging reserve.

Instead of relying on standard indicators, the EA translates price movement into a binary tick sequence. Consecutive movement in one direction arms the opposite-side response. When the reversal tick appears, a trade signal is created. The signal can then pass through geometry and TTTS filters before execution.

The geometry resolver is one of the key elements of the system. It compares current price with existing EA-managed positions and can adjust the final order direction. This helps preserve a more organized internal structure, where BUY positions are favored below existing reference prices and SELL positions are favored above them.

The boundary-chain system gives the EA a second structural layer. Upper boundaries are built from SELL positions and lower boundaries from BUY positions. When price moves against an edge boundary by the configured loss spacing, the EA can extend the chain. Older inner boundaries are not simply deleted when the chain exceeds its maximum count; they are demoted and remain available for later profit management.

Tortoise Shell also includes profit arm/drop logic. Once a non-boundary position reaches the configured profit arm value, the EA tracks its peak profit. If profit drops from that peak by the configured drop value, the EA closes the position while it is still profitable. Optional candle and TTTS expansion can delay closure while the current market state still supports the position.

For broader risk handling, the EA includes an optional account basket arm/drop function. This watches the combined floating result of all EA-managed positions on the current symbol and MagicNumber. When the basket reaches the configured profit level, it arms. If the basket later drops from its peak by the configured value, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

The EA includes an on-chart overlay that shows recent bits, arm states, TTTS state, geometry decisions, boundary counts, edge losses, position counts, basket status, and the last signal message.

Tortoise Shell is intended for advanced users. It should be tested carefully on every broker, symbol, spread model, and deposit size before live use.

## FAQ Draft

### Does Tortoise Shell use indicators?

No classic indicator is required for entries. The strategy is based mainly on tick direction, arm logic, geometry, boundary chains, and TTTS market-state metrics.

### Does it use stop loss?

The current version does not use a fixed stop loss by default. Risk is managed through position structure, profit arm/drop, boundary behavior, optional basket closure, and user-controlled settings. This makes margin management very important.

### Is it only for GOLD?

No. The default settings are GOLD-oriented, but the EA can be tested on other symbols. Other symbols require parameter adjustment.

### Is a hedge account required?

A hedge account is strongly recommended. The EA is designed around multiple managed BUY and SELL positions on the same symbol.

### Why can live results differ from backtests?

The strategy is sensitive to tick sequence, spread, execution, slippage, margin rules, and broker symbol specifications. Older or synthetic tick data can produce different behavior from live trading.

### Can beginners use it?

This EA is intended for users who understand automated trading, hedging, drawdown, margin exposure, and strategy testing. Beginners should use demo accounts first.


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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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