Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4

Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4



The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values.

The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels or input the number of pips for more precise control.





Specifications Table for the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator

The table below outlines some of the key specifications of the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator:

Category Trading Tool - Capital Management - Risk Management Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk and Capital Management Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Intraday - Medium Term - Long Term Market All Markets

Overview of the Indicator

The management panel of the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator offers several useful features, including:

Displaying the remaining time for the next candle ( Time to the next bar );

Setting the stop loss level in pips ( SL Pips );

Configuring multilevel take profit settings.

Indicator Settings

A detailed examination of the management panel for the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator reveals the following features:

Light/Dark: Adjust the theme of the TP and SL boxes.

Time to the next bar: Displays the time remaining for the current candle to close.

Levels: Multi-level take profit settings.

SL Pips: Set the stop loss level in pips.

Buy: Configure TP and SL levels for buy trades.

Sell: Configure TP and SL levels for sell trades.

Delete: Remove all elements.

Horizontal: Toggle the panel orientation between horizontal and vertical.

Rate TXT: Customize the display of TP levels as percentages or "TP1, TP2, …".

Conclusion

The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is designed to calculate the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade while managing take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels. The indicator automatically computes the R/R ratio and visually represents the TP and SL levels as boxes on the chart, using predefined values that align with the trader's strategy.