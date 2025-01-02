Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4

4.67

Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4

The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values.

The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels or input the number of pips for more precise control.

Indicator Installation & User Guide

Specifications Table for the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator

The table below outlines some of the key specifications of the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator:

Category

Trading Tool - Capital Management - Risk Management

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Risk and Capital Management

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping - Intraday - Medium Term - Long Term

Market

All Markets

Overview of the Indicator

The management panel of the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator offers several useful features, including:

  • Displaying the remaining time for the next candle (Time to the next bar);
  • Setting the stop loss level in pips (SL Pips);
  • Configuring multilevel take profit settings.

Indicator Settings

A detailed examination of the management panel for the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator reveals the following features:

  • Light/Dark: Adjust the theme of the TP and SL boxes.
  • Time to the next bar: Displays the time remaining for the current candle to close.
  • Levels: Multi-level take profit settings.
  • SL Pips: Set the stop loss level in pips.
  • Buy: Configure TP and SL levels for buy trades.
  • Sell: Configure TP and SL levels for sell trades.
  • Delete: Remove all elements.
  • Horizontal: Toggle the panel orientation between horizontal and vertical.
  • Rate TXT: Customize the display of TP levels as percentages or "TP1, TP2, …".

 

Conclusion

The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is designed to calculate the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade while managing take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels. The indicator automatically computes the R/R ratio and visually represents the TP and SL levels as boxes on the chart, using predefined values that align with the trader's strategy.

Reviews 4
paddock
352
paddock 2025.02.27 22:46 
 

Fun and easy to use. Thanks to the developer

genadi
166
genadi 2025.01.08 16:05 
 

Спасибо,удобно.

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.04 16:21 
 

Good

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.04 16:21 
 

Good

Eda Kaya
206816
Reply from developer Eda Kaya 2025.05.15 16:02
welcome
paddock
352
paddock 2025.02.27 22:46 
 

Fun and easy to use. Thanks to the developer

Eda Kaya
206816
Reply from developer Eda Kaya 2025.05.15 16:03
you are welcome
ifxhome
14
ifxhome 2025.01.16 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eda Kaya
206816
Reply from developer Eda Kaya 2025.05.15 16:03
my pleasure.
genadi
166
genadi 2025.01.08 16:05 
 

Спасибо,удобно.

Eda Kaya
206816
Reply from developer Eda Kaya 2025.01.20 09:54
you are welcome
