Tipu Parabolic SAR Dashboard is based on the Tipu Parabolic SAR indicator. Please contact me here at MQL5 if you would like to use this panel for your custom signals.

Tipu Parabolic SAR Dashboard is a multi-currency, multi-timeframe panel created to help traders in analyzing the markets quickly using the Parabolic SAR indicator signal. The dashboard panel is designed to help traders quickly change symbols and periods. If you are constantly missing trade opportunities while browsing through the charts, this indicator is for you. This dashboard adds alerts features for mobile, on screen, and email.

Parabolic SAR (parabolic stop and reverse) is a method devised by J. Welles Wilder in his famous book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". It is a trend-following indicator that can be used for trailing stop. J. Welles recommends using Parabolic SAR to determine trend and different indicators such as Average Directional Index to determine the strength of the trend. You can read more about the indicator here.





Features

An easy to use Dashboard Panel that shows the trend + signal of the selected timeframes.

Customizable panel. The dashboard can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space.

Customizable buy/sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts.





How to Use

Tipu Parabolic SAR Dashboard is very simple and easy to use, just drag the indicator to the chart to get the dashboard, then wait for your signal before you trade.





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