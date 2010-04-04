Turtle fast movement

This trend following system was designed by Dennis Gartman and Bill Eckhart, and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader.



The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)". Examples: