Forex Dead Line Lite

5

The indicator can help traders to assess in advance the number of Lots, Balance and Equity, if the price deviates from the current levels. The indicator will be useful for those who trade using Martingale.


Features

The indicator belongs to the category of risk management. The indicator helps to assess in advance the account change that would happen in case of possible price change from the current value to a threshold. It also recalculates swap, lock, pending orders, take profit and stop loss. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator automatically recalculates account parameters based in case new orders could appear on a selected level.

Remarks:

  • The indicator assesses the state of the account only connected with one selected symbol.
  • The calculation results are approximate, if the account deposit currency is not included in the currency pair on which the indicator is running.
  • Lite version supports no more than 3 orders on one instrument.


Parameters

  • clr - the color of the text and of "Dead Line".
  • style - the style of the "Dead Line".
  • width - the width of the "Dead Line".
  • font_size - font size.
  • suffix - additional symbol. Some brokers may use suffixes for symbol names (eg, EURUSDm)
Reviews 3
skyparc
387
skyparc 2021.08.07 07:33 
 

Very usefull and great tool! Also I will need it for meta5 too if is possible please, Thnaks

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. This is a free version of the EA. It works only on NZDUSD. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by an
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The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on the assumption that the price sooner or later will come out of range. You will make a profit regardless of the price direction. It is recommended to activate the EA in turbulent days or before the release of important news. Features You will  need  a broker with low spreads and fast execution of orders. Testing was conducted on the pair EURUSD. Recommended maximum order size is 0.01 lots for each $150. The EA can be placed on any chart and use it
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This indicator counts ticks and graphically displays the price levels, on which the greatest number of them was detected. Thus, it sufficiently accurately determines the levels of support and resistance. The indicator will be useful for traders who trade breakout or scalping strategies. Features Technical analysis provides several ways for finding levels of support and resistance. Ticks to Levels provides another, fairly accurate, way of determining these levels empirically. The criterion for d
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It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
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skyparc
387
skyparc 2021.08.07 07:33 
 

Very usefull and great tool! Also I will need it for meta5 too if is possible please, Thnaks

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.15 14:52 
 

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Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2019.02.19 17:48 
 

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