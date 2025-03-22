MarketPulse Scalper mt5

1

The expert advisor is designed for M1 timeframe and opens orders based on price changes over a specified period (cSeconds). A trade is executed if the price moves by at least MinPriceShot points within this period.

The EA can use either a fixed lot (FixedLotSize) or an automatic lot calculation via LotsOptimized().

Once a trade is opened, the EA manages orders using:
 Take Profit – locks in profit
 Stop Loss – limits losses
 Trailing Stop – dynamically secures profits

It also displays statistics on the chart, including profit for recent days and current account balance.

 Safety and Risk Management

 The EA does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid trading, or averaging.
 Highly sensitive to spread and broker commissions – a low-spread, low-commission account is recommended.
 Best suited for currency pairs with the lowest spread (e.g., EUR/USD, USD/JPY).

 EA Parameters

🔄 Order Opening Conditions

  • cSeconds (int) – time (in seconds) during which the price must change by a certain number of points.
  • MinPriceShot (int) – minimum price movement (in points) required to open an order.

📈 Lot Management

  • UseAutoLot (bool) 
    ✔ true – automatic lot calculation based on risk.
    ✔ false – fixed lot size.
  • FixedLotSize (double) – fixed lot size (if UseAutoLot = false).
  • RiskPercent (double) – percentage of account balance used for lot calculation (if UseAutoLot = true).

📊 Order Logic

  • MaxOrdersCount (int) – maximum number of simultaneous open orders.
  • Slippage (int) – maximum price deviation allowed when opening an order (in points).
  • MagicNumber (int) – unique identifier for orders opened by the EA.

🔒 Risk Management

  • TakeProfit (int) – profit-taking level (in points).
  • StopLoss (int) – stop-loss level (in points).
  • TrailingStop (int) – trailing stop level (in points).

📊 Additional Features

✅ Displays statistics on the chart (profit over the last days, balance).
✅ Automated order management.
✅ Flexible risk and lot size settings.
✅ Works exclusively on M1 timeframe.
✅ Optimized for currency pairs with the lowest spread and lowest commissions.

🔹 Version for MetaTrader 4: Download on MQL5
🔹 Optimization set: Download from Yandex.Disk

🔹 My trading pairs settings as of 01.04.2025: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/dsFx_LDtYQtmQQ

My broker: rbfxdirect.com · Account type: Prime



Filter:
Dae Neung Kim
1178
Dae Neung Kim 2025.03.24 08:47 
 

Backtesting gives very good results. This product has a problem. Lost 40% of my account today Why are you selling this garbage? Give me my money back.

03-25

This product is not yours?? Don't you think it's ridiculous that users have to create their own config files? Scammers like you should disappear. (Backtesting Manipulated Products)

Roman Lomaev
6909
Reply from developer Roman Lomaev 2025.03.24 16:05
You need to learn how to use a strategic tester. The description of the adviser clearly says that he is very sensitive to the broker, spread and commissions. And you have a very high trading lot, you judge the product of 2 transactions, your review is the most stupid
Reply to review