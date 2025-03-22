MarketPulse Scalper mt5

The expert advisor is designed for M1 timeframe and opens orders based on price changes over a specified period (cSeconds). A trade is executed if the price moves by at least MinPriceShot points within this period.

The EA can use either a fixed lot (FixedLotSize) or an automatic lot calculation via LotsOptimized().

Once a trade is opened, the EA manages orders using:

✔ Take Profit – locks in profit

✔ Stop Loss – limits losses

✔ Trailing Stop – dynamically secures profits

It also displays statistics on the chart, including profit for recent days and current account balance.

⚠ Safety and Risk Management

✅ The EA does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid trading, or averaging.

✅ Highly sensitive to spread and broker commissions – a low-spread, low-commission account is recommended.

✅ Best suited for currency pairs with the lowest spread (e.g., EUR/USD, USD/JPY).

⚙ EA Parameters

🔄 Order Opening Conditions

cSeconds (int) – time (in seconds) during which the price must change by a certain number of points.

MinPriceShot (int) – minimum price movement (in points) required to open an order.

📈 Lot Management

UseAutoLot (bool) –

✔ true – automatic lot calculation based on risk.

✔ false – fixed lot size.

FixedLotSize (double) – fixed lot size (if UseAutoLot = false ).

RiskPercent (double) – percentage of account balance used for lot calculation (if UseAutoLot = true).

📊 Order Logic

MaxOrdersCount (int) – maximum number of simultaneous open orders.

Slippage (int) – maximum price deviation allowed when opening an order (in points).

MagicNumber (int) – unique identifier for orders opened by the EA.

🔒 Risk Management

TakeProfit (int) – profit-taking level (in points).

StopLoss (int) – stop-loss level (in points).

TrailingStop (int) – trailing stop level (in points).

📊 Additional Features

✅ Displays statistics on the chart (profit over the last days, balance).

✅ Automated order management.

✅ Flexible risk and lot size settings.

✅ Works exclusively on M1 timeframe.

✅ Optimized for currency pairs with the lowest spread and lowest commissions.

🔹 Version for MetaTrader 4: Download on MQL5

🔹 Optimization set: Download from Yandex.Disk

🔹 My trading pairs settings as of 01.04.2025: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/dsFx_LDtYQtmQQ

My broker:

· Account type:

Prime







