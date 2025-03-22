MarketPulse Scalper mt5
- Experts
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 7 April 2025
- Activations: 5
The expert advisor is designed for M1 timeframe and opens orders based on price changes over a specified period (cSeconds). A trade is executed if the price moves by at least MinPriceShot points within this period.
The EA can use either a fixed lot (FixedLotSize) or an automatic lot calculation via LotsOptimized().
Once a trade is opened, the EA manages orders using:
✔ Take Profit – locks in profit
✔ Stop Loss – limits losses
✔ Trailing Stop – dynamically secures profits
It also displays statistics on the chart, including profit for recent days and current account balance.
⚠ Safety and Risk Management
✅ The EA does not use risky strategies such as Martingale, grid trading, or averaging.
✅ Highly sensitive to spread and broker commissions – a low-spread, low-commission account is recommended.
✅ Best suited for currency pairs with the lowest spread (e.g., EUR/USD, USD/JPY).
⚙ EA Parameters
🔄 Order Opening Conditions
- cSeconds (int) – time (in seconds) during which the price must change by a certain number of points.
- MinPriceShot (int) – minimum price movement (in points) required to open an order.
📈 Lot Management
- UseAutoLot (bool) –
✔ true – automatic lot calculation based on risk.
✔ false – fixed lot size.
- FixedLotSize (double) – fixed lot size (if UseAutoLot = false).
- RiskPercent (double) – percentage of account balance used for lot calculation (if UseAutoLot = true).
📊 Order Logic
- MaxOrdersCount (int) – maximum number of simultaneous open orders.
- Slippage (int) – maximum price deviation allowed when opening an order (in points).
- MagicNumber (int) – unique identifier for orders opened by the EA.
🔒 Risk Management
- TakeProfit (int) – profit-taking level (in points).
- StopLoss (int) – stop-loss level (in points).
- TrailingStop (int) – trailing stop level (in points).
📊 Additional Features
✅ Displays statistics on the chart (profit over the last days, balance).
✅ Automated order management.
✅ Flexible risk and lot size settings.
✅ Works exclusively on M1 timeframe.
✅ Optimized for currency pairs with the lowest spread and lowest commissions.
🔹 Version for MetaTrader 4: Download on MQL5
🔹 Optimization set: Download from Yandex.Disk
🔹 My trading pairs settings as of 01.04.2025: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/dsFx_LDtYQtmQQMy broker: rbfxdirect.com · Account type: Prime
Backtesting gives very good results. This product has a problem. Lost 40% of my account today Why are you selling this garbage? Give me my money back.
03-25
This product is not yours?? Don't you think it's ridiculous that users have to create their own config files? Scammers like you should disappear. (Backtesting Manipulated Products)