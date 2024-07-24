Pip Titan

PipTitan is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, meticulously crafted to enhance your trading performance with precision and reliability. Harnessing the power of advanced technical analysis and automated trading strategies, PipTitan takes your trading to the next level with its robust features and unparalleled accuracy.


Key Features:

  • Automated Price Monitoring: Continuously monitors market prices to trigger subsequent trades at optimal levels.
  • User-Friendly Customization: Easy to use
  • Configurable Input Parameters: Easily adjustable settings for lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, etc., allowing for tailored trading strategies that fit your risk appetite and trading style.
  • Designed for EURUSD

Technical Specifications:
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Market: Forex
  • Trading Pairs: Designed for EURUSD
  • Time Frame: Optimized for M1 (1-minute) charts

Recommendations:
  • This EA works on EURUSD.
  • We also recommend using this EA on a 1-minute timeframe.

Main features:

  • On an account of 100 dollars lot size 0.01 - 0.03. Leverage 1:500
  • 1 - 3x investment in a month.
  • 0.01 lot 100+
    0.02 lot 200+
    0.03 lot 300+

PipTitan is designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking to leverage automated trading to maximize their trading efficiency and profitability. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, PipTitan is your reliable partner in the fast-paced world of Forex trading.


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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RSI Sentinel
Maydilu Isidra Hart
Experts
Overview: The "RSI Sentinel" is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, leveraging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to make informed trading decisions. This EA operates by placing orders based on predefined RSI levels, ensuring trades are executed in line with market momentum. The bot is versatile, capable of handling both long and short positions. Key Features: RSI-Based Strategy Scalable Trade Management Profit and Risk Management Trading Time Restrictions
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