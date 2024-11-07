PLEASE NOTE THIS IS PROACTIVE PRODUCT, NOT A DONE FOR YOU SET AND FORGET. YOU MUST KNOW ABOUT OTPIMIZATION AND WANT TO BUILD YOUR OWN EA.

Prop Trading Code is one of a kind product that lets you build your own prop trading EA to attempt to pass a challenge taking it buy each day. This is a generator that has all the conditions to generate a code that you can then use to build your own prop trading EA in your strategy tester. This empowers the trader to generate, define, build, alter and use on prop accounts and real accounts alike. Just follow the steps to build the source code for your builder.





Load the Indicator: First things first, load the Prop Trading Code indicator onto your chart. Build Your EA: Hit the Build EA button. You’ll see a message pop up in the Experts tab saying your EA code is saved as RandomEA.mq5. Find Your Code: Go to the File menu and click on Open Data Folder. Under the Files section, you’ll spot your mq5 file. Open it up to see the code. Compile the EA: Compile the EA in your Meta Trader. Create a New EA: Start a new EA project, copy the code from RandomEA.mq5 into it, and compile again. Ready to Optimize: Now, your EA is all set up and ready for optimization. Tweak it using the optimization tools to get it just right. Make any developer additions you want. LEAVE TIME TO DEFUALT IT IS A FULL TRADING DAY