Rsi Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4

RSI Divergence Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders efficiently detect RSI (Relative Strength Index) divergence signals across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. This scanner simplifies the identification of potential market reversals by offering real-time scanning and alerts directly from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, the scanner provides extensive market coverage and customizable settings to match your trading strategy. By reviewing historical signals, easily navigating between charts, and adjusting settings, this tool allows you to make better-informed decisions without constantly monitoring every chart. Stay ahead of the market and fine-tune your entries with this essential tool for traders.

Key Features

Effortless multicurrency scanning: Monitor multiple currency pairs in real-time and detect RSI divergence patterns instantly without the need for manual chart switching.

Comprehensive dashboard overview: View bullish and bearish RSI divergence signals across different currency pairs with a clear, easy-to-use dashboard.

Historical signal tracking: Review past RSI divergence signals and analyze their performance to refine your trading strategy.

Multi-timeframe scanning: Scan across different timeframes for short-term or long-term trading opportunities.

Seamless chart navigation: Switch between currency pairs easily from the dashboard and load the RSI indicator with a single click.

Customizable settings: Adjust RSI parameters, select timeframes, and filter signals to align with your trading preferences.

Real-time alerts: Receive instant notifications via popup, email, or mobile push notifications when a new RSI divergence signal is detected.

Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify you of potential RSI divergence signals. It does not place trades automatically for the user.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.



