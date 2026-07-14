Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with the Inventory Retracement Bar MT5, an innovative indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool identifies candlestick patterns that retrace 45% or more against the prevailing trend, helping traders pinpoint optimal re-entry points into the market.

The Inventory Retracement Bar MT5 enhances your trading decisions by providing clear visual signals when market momentum is likely to resume, making it an invaluable asset for both novice and experienced traders. Ideal for forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, this indicator allows you to capitalize on pullbacks without the risk of lagging signals.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize automated signal-based trading.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick computations and compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN for versatile trading strategies.

No Repainting: Signals are fixed once a bar closes, ensuring reliable performance during live trades and backtesting.

Customizable Parameters: Adjust input settings such as retracement percentage for tailored trading strategies.

Visual Clarity: Clear color-coded arrows and lines enhance chart readability for quick decision-making.

The Inventory Retracement Bar MT5 is your go-to indicator for maximizing trading opportunities on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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